Emotional support animals, from dogs to peacocks, present challenges for businesses

The peacock was just the tip of the iceberg.
An emotional support peacock named Dexter kicked off a controversy last month when United Airlines refused to allow the bird to board a flight leaving Newark, N.J. In an instant, the peacock became a symbol of the growing number of emotional support animals accompanying their owners onto airplanes and into stores and other places of business.
There is no official tally of emotional support animals, which don’t have to go through special training or have any certifications; most are simply recommended by a doctor or therapist. Nevertheless, the number of companies that say they provide those certifications is growing and with that, businesses say, the ranks of people trying to pass their pets off as support animals for illegitimate reasons are increasing as well.
The number of animals showing up to travel and shop with their owners is swelling too, and so are problems like biting and arguments over whether the animals’ presence is necessary.
United said it carried 76,000 emotional support animals in 2017, up nearly 77 percent from the year before. At Delta, “animal incidents” have surged 86 percent since 2016. Just this week, the Miami Herald reported that a Spirit Airlines passenger flushed her emotional support hamster down a toilet when she claimed the airline denied boarding for the critter at the gate, after earlier clearing the animal for takeoff.
Emotional support animals pose a challenge for airlines and for other businesses, which must strike a balance between accommodating patrons with disabilities and maintaining an environment that is clean and safe for everyone. Businesses must also navigate the possibility of fraud. Both service and emotional support animals fly in airplane cabins for free, and apartment complexes typically waive pet fees for animals in both categories. That means there’s a financial incentive to getting a household pet classified as emotional support.
Dog trainers say they’ve been inundated in recent years with requests from pet owners who want their animals to receive the emotional support certification.
“I get many inappropriate calls, including people suddenly wanting their dogs to ‘become a service dog’ because they are moving to a ‘no dogs allowed’ building or want the dog to fly for free,” said Jennifer Hack, a Chicago dog trainer. “I’ve been offered money for fake paperwork.”
The Illinois attorney general’s office recommends that business owners err on the side of inclusivity in order to prevent those with actual disabilities from being denied service. Walmart, American Airlines and other major companies have been sued for allegedly preventing disabled people from bringing in service dogs. Walmart and American entered into undisclosed settlements.
Apartment complex operators are among those grappling with the growing number of emotional support animals.
Diana Pittro, who oversees management, marketing and operations for RMK Management, which runs apartment buildings in Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota, said requests for emotional support or service pets have ranged from dogs and cats to snakes and monkeys. It’s become a “quick way to avoid paying pet fees” over the last year, she said. Pet fees generally run a few hundred dollars, and some buildings also charge “pet rent,” a monthly fee that’s also waived for emotional support and service animals.
Pittro said allowing emotional support animals into apartment complexes can generate backlash from other residents who moved to a specific building or floor to avoid pets.
“I have lost good residents because of the bad behavior of an emotional support/service animal owner or pet,” she said.
Mike Mini, executive vice president of the Chicagoland Apartments Association, which represents area landlords, said that operators of rental complexes are concerned that if they question the validity of emotional support animals, they will be subject to complaints or lawsuits under fair housing regulations. It is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act to question people about their specific disabilities.
“It’s an issue that we’re definitely concerned about,” Mini said.
Federal law dictates that landlords, airlines or other businesses can ask only two questions about a support or service animal: “Is the animal required because of a disability?” and “What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?”
“It certainly has been a gray area, and from our perspective, people have been taking advantage,” he said.
Dog trainers say the pressure they are under from clients seeking support animal certifications can be great.
Hack said she has been “cussed out, yelled at and harassed” by prospective clients who want her to provide inappropriate certifications for their dogs.
She’s even noted on her website that she’s no longer training service dogs in an effort to limit the inquiries.
Linda Fox, the founder of Heartland Service Dogs in Mokena, says that out of the 25 or 30 requests she gets for training each week, about half are for service dogs for illegitimate purposes.
“It wastes a lot of time and can cause a lot of problems” she said.
Fox says she usually knows a customer has ulterior motives when he or she asks: “How do I get my dog to be a service dog?”
“Then I start my interrogation: Do you need the dog because you have a disability? Tell me more about the dog. What do you want the dog to do for you?” she said. “It usually just goes downhill from there.”
After that, Fox said, potential clients usually admit that they just want their dog to be able to accompany them into stores, or on a flight for free.
“I get the fact that most dogs have the ability to make you feel better, and that they can alleviate some anxiety people have,” she said. “But the fact is they haven’t been trained to do that. And even if you’ve been diagnosed with depression, it doesn’t mean it impacts your daily life in a way that you need a service dog.”
The abuse of the emotional support animal designation can be just as frustrating for those who use them for real medical issues under the recommendation of a therapist of doctor.
Jordan Conrad, a 22-year-old graduate student at Loyola University Chicago, got her emotional support dog, Leo, last April on her therapist’s recommendation after suffering from depression, anxiety and insomnia following a sexual assault. Conrad, who lives in graduate housing with two roommates, said she’s had to overcome the stigma created by rampant abuse of emotional support animal classifications. Some of her peers have also questioned why she is allowed to have a dog.
Conrad said her 8-pound dachshund-Pomeranian mix goes just about everywhere with her, except for class, where only service animals are allowed.
Conrad said she has been vocal about the need for an emotional support animal because she believes there are many people who don’t understand.
“Leo is my emotional support animal, not because I needed to move somewhere and get a certification, not because I needed to travel with him, but because I actually, both mentally and physically, need him,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Having the huge responsibility of taking care of a dog gets me up in the morning, makes me prioritize and actually makes me socialize. My anxiety is always at ease when he’s with me and I’m so much happier with him in my life.”
Heartland’s Fox said that she doesn’t expect the requests for unwarranted emotional support animals to slow despite a crackdown among airlines and the subsequent wave of publicity. United announced recently that it would join Delta Airlines in tightening rules for flying with emotional support animals.
Gerald Bockwinkel, owner of Bockwinkel’s grocery stores, agrees. He called the rise of illegitimate emotional support animals a “sore point for anybody that’s in food service.”
“It’s a violation, we could be shut down” by the health department, he said. “Yet people come in and effectively dare you to kick them out.”
Bockwinkel’s posted a lengthy sign at its Streeterville location, where it gets heavy foot traffic, aimed at cutting down on the number of people who try to bring in pets that are not service animals. But Bockwinkel said he doesn’t refuse anyone.
“If someone comes in with their support elephant, I’m going to let them in, because it’s just not worth it,” he said.
Certified service dogs, (dogs are the only animal trained for service, not pigs, cats, peacocks, monkeys, or anything else) should be allowed ANYWHERE their verifiably disabled owner wants to go. This “support animal” nonsense is a load of ****. Can I ride my support horse into a restaurant or onto a plane? Come on society, grow a brain.
Those are physical support animals, not emotional support animals – One is real and one is BS. But aside from that, I have seen monkeys trained to assist paraplegics, so you have to give them a little slack – if the owner is in a wheelchair…
I can see that a monkey could be helpful to someone with a disability. It would certainly come closer to meeting the criteria than the woman I know who takes her Chihuahua along in her big purse when she goes out to dinner. I thought for sure the whole group would be thrown out when I saw that.
I can see a dog for handicapped people being allowed on an airplane, but any snowflakes who need an animal for “emotional support” needs to leave the animal with a relative or a friend, when they travel. Passengers do not need to be exposed to diseases carried by these animals, let alone be exposed to animals that may bite you.
Some do abuse it but not all. Where I am at there are many veterans with “emotional support” animals. They have earned it and deserve the benefit of doubt, no questions asked.
I guess the mules were too large to use to smuggle the drugs on board an aircraft, so they downsized to “Emotional Support” animals so they can take their illegal drugs along with them inside their pets when traveling anywhere????
Just when did a human personal anxiety attack become a medical financial liability for an Airline OR an American Taxpayer? A hangnail can be an emotional disability to a melting snowflake. It became a liability when the American children in adult body snowflakes were conceived, born and bred in an Obama inspired FUNdeMENTALLY changed Democrat Liberal American political incubator of American dependency in numbers too large to ignore. So much for the insistence upon CREATING and incubating Self-governing Americans whose acute dependency bred absence is totally destroying the collective American ability to sustain SELF-Governance as a nation in total. The great American CONSUMER first consumes from within the human mind all concepts of their CREATOR, then collectively consumes the nation as a whole in like fashion. When Obama wins, America loses. Don’t let it happen.
Quit training the animals or quit training the humans to act like animals,,,and start properly training the humans, TO BE HUMAN, not political Pavlovian salivating Dogs,,,,,train them not to obey, but to function fully and get by in this world as designed.
Pretty much beginning to look like some segments of society are headed for extinction. 63 genders, emotional support animals, allergy to gluten….Seems that there are increasing numbers of people that just aren’t suited to life on Earth…
They promote everything unnatural, because nature which culls out failure and rewards success is their enemy, and OUR friend. I just wish it moved a lot faster. I’m surprised they haven’t yet moved on to Suzy Snowflake or Obama sock puppets to replace the emotional support animals it costs to feed. They love so much to put THIER words into other people’s mouths and could kill two support birds with one puppet.
Cracks me up that on the original article, next to the comments was an ad for, you guessed it…
“Want your dog to fly for free”. You can’t make some of this stuff up, no one loves their dogs more than I do, I would never subject them to the awful customer service of our airline industry. Into the pickup, and off we go.
This country just gets weirder and weirder
Next, we will hear of them wanting to get married
Snakes on a plane