Emanuel’s municipal ID plan for illegal aliens approved despite opposition

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to create a municipal identification card for people living here illegally and others sailed through the City Council on Wednesday, but not before a handful of aldermen voiced displeasure with the idea.
Emanuel, who sees the ID as a way to show he’s standing up to the federal government and President Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on people living in the U.S. illegally, spoke in favor of the plan during the 40 minutes of debate that preceded the 44-4 vote.
“We are a welcoming city,” the mayor said. “Everybody here has talked about helping bring someone out of the shadows, to help them get on with their lives.”
Emanuel said the federal government’s recent deportation of a recipient of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program is “a clear erosion” of Trump’s pledge not to go after them. “Yes, we are helping people, but we are also creating a line of protection.”
The mayor called back to Chicago once welcoming black Americans in the Great Migration, saying the city allowed families from Alabama to come here to open businesses. “This is our moral responsibility,” he said.
But Far South Side Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th, repeated his criticism of the ID as a misapplication of funds, saying the state or federal government is better equipped to deal with the issue. During debate in a committee on the plan last week, Beale noted constituents in his overwhelmingly African-American ward aren’t clamoring for the city ID. South Side Ald. David Moore, 17th, also said he couldn’t support the plan.
Northwest Side Ald. Nicholas Sposato, 38th, who in recent months has come out against measures proclaiming Chicago a sanctuary city for people in the U.S. illegally, voted no on the ID as well, as did Far Northwest Side Ald. Anthony Napolitano, 41st.
Several aldermen, however, said the city needs to stand up for vulnerable populations like immigrants, homeless people, and those who have gotten out of jail and need IDs to get jobs.
“This is more than an ID, it’s a start” for people who often don’t get much government help, said South Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th.
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd, said IDs aren’t a luxury, “they’re a necessity.”
With some immigrant advocates still concerned about federal immigration agents coming after people who apply for the cards, the mayor sought to assure them the identities and addresses of applicants will be safe. “As soon as the information is provided, we’re going to erase it so it can’t be used to entrap any citizens who have come forward to become part of the mainstream,” Emanuel said after the vote.
The ordinance allows Clerk Anna Valencia to spend $1 million to get the ID program started, though it leaves many questions about how it will be run. It’s unclear what proof of identification and residency people will need to show to get the ID, and exactly what benefits the ID will bring to cardholders.
I see fed funds/$ floating away from the broke Chicago.
And i see another mass exodus in LEGAL US citizen leaving that hell hole, to avoid yet MORE HIGHER property taxes etc raping their pay checks…
So, they are going to create a database of illegals and then erase it? That’s sounds highly suspect, or just downright stupid to me. Then what is the purpose if you cannot verify the ID after the fact. These morons just can’t stop spending taxpayer money-after all, it’s not their money, right? This guy doesn’t give a fig about anybody but himself and getting reelected so he can live well and far away from any regular, everyday people. Trump should jerk the checkbook out of their hands right now!
As i said last year when New York (or was it new jersey) did almost exactly the same thing.. Made a database to give ID’s to all these damn illegal invaders, then DESTROYED said database to prevent Trump (if he won) from using that database to locate and round up these invaders illegally here, its NOT JUST suspect, but willful Criminal destruction of evidence…
It’s beginning to seem that a person would be better off to renounce his USA citizenship, leave the country, and then come back in illegally than to be a legal and hard-working citizen.
That is something i have been saying fo r a few years now (and gotten brow beaten a few times). I seems being a US citizen is more of a curse/burden than the Privilege/Reward it should be.
People getting out of jail need I.D. To get jobs, now a city matter?? How hard do dems think it is to get a one?
Wouldn’t it be nice if liberals loved the police and veterans and the innocent unborn as much as they love illegals?
“The mayor called back to Chicago once welcoming black Americans in the Great Migration, saying the city allowed families from Alabama to come here to open businesses.”
What does has that have to do with welcoming and sheltering of foreign invaders? The black Americans the mayor refers to were American citizens, not hordes of invaders who slithered over the border to steal the jobs of American citizens, depress the wages of those same citizens, and take advantage of the welfare benefits that were designed to help American citizens who are in need.
Is it our “moral responsibility” to help these foreign invaders, or is it rather our “moral responsibility” to uphold our laws, and help our own citizens? I say we uphold our laws and help our own citizens by sealing our porous borders and sending the invaders packing, back to wherever they came from!
Don’t forget he seems INCAPABLE of cleaning up his OWN streets of crime, yet sees it as a “safe haven” for illegals.. That shows RIGHT THERE< he cares not about the safety of US citizens living there…
Emanuel forgets that Blacks migrating to the North were American citizens not illegals. Why is he inviting in illegals to take jobs & funding from the highly unemployed Black population? Does he just want cheap labor for his big donors?