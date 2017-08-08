Elway should expect a boycott if Broncos sign Kaepernick

As the Denver Bronco’s two quarterbacks underwhelm in training camp, sports media stars have increased pressure on Executive Vice President John Elway and other team management to sign NFL reject Colin Kaepernick.
The Broncos should not, under any level of desperation, sign free agent Kaepernick.
If Kaepernick takes the field for the Broncos, fans will walk away. Some won’t come back. We even predict an organized boycott, and that is a business issue our Bronco’s front office needs to consider seriously.Kaepernick is the spoiled brat best known for disrespecting the American flag by taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Craving even more attention, he showed up at the 49ers training camp wearing socks adorned with pigs in police uniforms.
A handful of activist sports writers take pleasure in lauding his “courage,” even characterizing him as a patriot.
If disrespecting the flag is noble, we should teach children to thank veterans and law enforcement by burning flags in the street. Try as they may, politicized sports commentators cannot twist dishonor into honor.
Kaepernick has the legal right to disrespect the flag. In exercising this right, he disrespects all the flag stands for, including Americans who fought and died to establish and defend the country of opportunity that made him famous, rich, safe and free.
Kaepernick has no right to fan support, which is earned through good character on and off the field. He has no right to stake an offensive stance without enduring the consequence of public derision.
Sports commentators have compared Kaeprenick to another controversial player, former Denver Bronco’s quarterback Tim Tebow. Like Kaepernick, Tebow gained acceptance and notoriety for taking a knee.
Just as Kaepernick knelt for the national anthem, Tebow knelt to thank “my lord and savior Jesus Christ” — win or lose.
The two expressions are not the same. Tebow knelt to honor that which is sacred to billions of humans around the globe. Fans respect athletes who honor Jesus, Muhammad or any other subject beyond themselves.
Fans take offense when a man of privilege, someone making more in a year than the average fan makes in a lifetime, takes a knee to disrespect that which symbolizes the country that made his fabled life possible.
At issue is character. People of high character give thanks, while those of low character find something to gripe about.
By disrespecting the flag and the national anthem, Kaepernick put anti-American activism ahead of his job. He made himself a distraction, a business liability and called into question his interest in playing football. NFL management has no obligation to tolerate it.
Questionable character is good enough reasons to reject signing Kaepernick. Additionally, the Broncos should consider what he might bring to the field.
“Years have passed since he was an effective quarterback,” wrote ESPN Media Zone analyst Kevin Seifert. “He is 29 years old, has succeeded only in an unsustainable scheme and is part of a well-populated group of former starters who also remained available.”
Seifert explains how Kaepernick’s only real success came during San Francisco’s read-option scheme from 2012-14.
“Even then, Kaepernick was one of the league’s least-accurate quarterbacks,” Seifert explains. “His 60.1 completion percentage ranked No. 23 in the NFL, and his percentage of off-target throws — judged on video by ESPN Stats & Information — ranked No. 18 (17.6 percent).”
Elway loves his country and gives thanks for all it has done for him. He and his coaching staff should not get confused in a rush to find a quarterback. Kaepernick is bad for business. He would come at a devastating cost for years to come.
The Gazette Editorial board
Nice to know that CO-springs Gazette is sensible.
Cr#pperD!ck should have been grateful to America, as it is one of the only two nations where his “sport” is played and the only one where he can play it for his demanded wages — he blew it when he decided not to recognise that fact, analogy of a beggar demanding better alms from the almsgiver!
These so called sports writers are nothing more than LIBERAL SNOWFLAKES and their columns deserve their place in the bathroom (toilet paper) !!!
Then maybe we should be boycotting what ever news channel/sports channel or rag of a newspaper they write for, to GET THEM canned..
Both of the Broncos young QBs are quality prospects. If things aren’t clicking they need to look at the new scheme, the new coach and the lack of time under the new system. Let’s at least let them play one pre-season game before we decide they can’t cut it.
Personally, I don’t think Elway would hire Kaepernick. But if I’m wrong, the Broncos will be dead to me.
Right on……….. If you are making something needing sweet milk, why would you dump in clabbered milk?????????????
I can HOPE that elway won’t give into the sports writers that are heckling him to hire Krapperdink.. BUT You just don’t know if he has a spine anymore…
Elway would be better off bringing Tebow back than signing Kaepernick.
Reports say that Kaepernick has turned down at least 1 contract and that he is using this to up his payday by trying to show teams are racist for not signing him. He didn’t have a great year and hasn’t for several years. It may be time for teams to just say no and let him do whatever he and his racist girlfriend want to do.
Kaepernick refusing to stand for the national anthem was supposedly protesting the flag. In point of fact, Kaepernick told this country–including each of the fans filling the stadium seats they aren’t worthy of his respect.
Kaepernick is now claiming that anyone who disagrees with his protest is a racially motivated bigot. That’s just not true. The American people have previously demonstrated we don’t like or support people who mistreat animals—Michael Vick didn’t lose his job because he was black. America rejected Vick when they saw the video of injured dogs. The American people don’t like entertainers who beat the wife or girlfriend—Ray Rice didn’t lose his job because he was black. Rice lost his job because everyone saw the video of him cold-cocking is girlfriend in an elevator.
Colin Kaepernick didn’t lose his job because he is black. Kaepernick lost his job because he’s a rich spoiled jerk and was openly insulting America and American football fans on national TV.
Any football team electing to hire Kaepernick has to know that a fair chunk of their team’s fan base is going to view a decision to hire him as a knowing affront to the fans. We deplorable Americans don’t need Kaepernick and don’t like him—and we certainly aren’t going to support a team that indulges his condescending attitude towards the paying customers.
I agree. ANY team stupid enough to hire this useless waste of oxygen, deserves to lose all the money that they will, from fans boycotting them..
I completely agree with everything everyone here has said…(haha… that’s a first) but we need to remember this narcissistic brat is also half white….its funny how he only protests the black issues but forgets that he is able to behave like a little boy who throws a ball for a living and gets paid millions of dollars….he should be jumping up and down and thanking God AND EVERY SINGLE VET WHO fought for his freedom to have that fairy tale life style…oh yeah….how about burning your idiotic “pig socks too? If Broncos hire him…i hope every single fan protests…. the NFL support was already 30% down last year…do they really want this trashy, ungrateful degenerate to cause this kind of problem again??? Hope not!!
Johnny Manzil is available and
would play his heart out for an opportunity @ Denver.
I’ll bet his Che and Fidel tee shirt will go over well in Miami………..