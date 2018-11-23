Ellen Pompeo, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress, stops interview to protest crew’s lack of diversity

Ellen Pompeo stopped an interview cold to complain about the lack of ethnic minorities in the crew shooting the piece, saying doing so was the duty of all white people “in every single room we walk into.”
The actress who plays the titular character in “Grey’s Anatomy” said that she was happy to see so many women for the interview by Net-A-Porter magazine for its Women in Television issue.
“But, I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today,” she said, according to video clips posted by numerous news outlets as the interview went viral this week.
Ms. Pompeo also said this was not the first time she had made a similar demand for a crew that looks like America.
“I had a meeting with the director of another endorsement project that I’m doing, and I said, ‘You know, when I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day,'” she said.
While actresses Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Gina Rodriquez sat alongside her on the stage, Ms. Pompeo concluded that every production has to have ethnic representation similar to her own life and that all white people take such demands everywhere in life.
“I think it’s up to all productions to make sure your crew looks like the world we see. As Caucasian people, it’s our job. It’s our task. It’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room that we walk into.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
No problem. Find some inexperienced “diverse” people from off the streets who have no work ethic whatsoever. Purposely reject anyone with real talent, skill, or anything resembling a work ethic.
Make sure they offer plenty of meaningless cross-talk and loud laughter during the interview, making it impossible for Ellen Pompeo to concentrate. Cut the interview short when everything falls apart and then say “she didn’t answer the question” regarding any questions you didn’t get to or she couldn’t hear.
If she complains about any of this, make sure to call her the worst racist of all time.