Ellen Pompeo, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress, stops interview to protest crew’s lack of diversity

Ellen Pompeo stopped an interview cold to complain about the lack of ethnic minorities in the crew shooting the piece, saying doing so was the duty of all white people “in every single room we walk into.”

The actress who plays the titular character in “Grey’s Anatomy” said that she was happy to see so many women for the interview by Net-A-Porter magazine for its Women in Television issue.

“But, I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today,” she said, according to video clips posted by numerous news outlets as the interview went viral this week.

Ms. Pompeo also said this was not the first time she had made a similar demand for a crew that looks like America.

“I had a meeting with the director of another endorsement project that I’m doing, and I said, ‘You know, when I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day,'” she said.

While actresses Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Gina Rodriquez sat alongside her on the stage, Ms. Pompeo concluded that every production has to have ethnic representation similar to her own life and that all white people take such demands everywhere in life.

“I think it’s up to all productions to make sure your crew looks like the world we see. As Caucasian people, it’s our job. It’s our task. It’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room that we walk into.”

