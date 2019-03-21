Ellen DeGeneres peddles idea that Trump may be ‘losing his mind’ during Cory Booker interview

Ellen DeGeneres wants to know if “horrible” tweets by President Trump are an indicator that he’s mentally unstable.

The comedian invited Sen. Cory Booker onto her show this week to discuss his career, an ongoing romance with actress Rosario Dawson, and the commander in chief’s Twitter feed.

The conversation veered, however, from the New Jersey Democrat’s desire to “love more fearlessly” to Mr. Trump’s “almost repugnant” commentary on social media.

“This past weekend, our president tweeted more in a short amount of time than he’s ever tweeted before,” Ms. DeGeneres said Wednesday. “I mean, it was an enormous amount of tweets. Some people are saying he’s losing his mind. What do you say about that and what tweet upset you the most?”

“At a time when our country needs redeeming in terms of our connections, we have a president that seems to just want to continue demeaning,” Mr. Booker replied. “And I think you judge a leader not by how much they push people down but how much they lift people up. Those tweets, to me, were indicative of a serious problem.”

Mr. Booker then lamented the president’s tweets about deceased Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“To see the way he talks about a war hero who is dead now, to me, that is almost repugnant or unacceptable,” Mr. Booker said.

At issue, in part, was a March 17 tweet by Mr. Trump regarding the infamous “Steele dossier” connected to the FBI’s long-running Russia investigation.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

The president has always maintained that he is the target of a “witch hunt” by political rivals — Democrats and some Republicans — along with corrupt bureaucrats who don’t want his administration to “drain the swamp.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

