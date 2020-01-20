Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Elizabeth Warren’s CRAZIEST comment ever? College students: America isn’t greatest country

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 20, 2020
6

When talking with reporters about honesty, Elizabeth Warren responding by asking, “Why would the American people want someone who lies to them?” Why indeed?!?! President Trump makes his case against the impeachment charges, and American college students give stunning responses on whether America is the greatest country in the world. All that and more on today’s show!

Elizabeth Warren was asked by a reporter whether lying to the American people should disqualify a person from running for president of the United States. Considering her various “misstatements,” her response was quite surprising.

The impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate, and it looks like establishment Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski will allow this farce to proceed.

More college students than ever believe that America is not the greatest country in the world. When questioned about this belief, one student said that “Paris and other European countries” were better. Go figure!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

6 Comments

alethia
alethia
1:56 pm January 20, 2020 at 1:56 pm

Elizabeth Warren flip flops more than a fish out of water. Despite that, she is of the same persuasion as Bernie Sanders, a dyed in the wool communist. Don’t let the hot mic fool you. This antic was intentional.

fredk
fredk
2:07 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:07 pm

The students who think that this country is not the greatest, should move to wherever they think is the best…please. We do not need them here. I will help any of them pack, and I might even help with the one way ticket, if they surrender their citizenship.

Fauxahauntis is such a looser, I do not even pay attention to her blubbering. Fade into the past like all failed politicians.

seaside8
seaside8
2:09 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:09 pm

This is a tired old question, but if they think Paris and other “unidentified” European countries are better (because-we-really-don’t-understand-geography,politics, OR-real-life), WHY ARE THEY STILL HERE???

aristotle
aristotle
2:09 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:09 pm

WHEN DID PARIS BECOME A COUNTRY ???

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
2:12 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:12 pm

“More college students than ever believe that America is not the greatest country in the world. When questioned about this belief, one student said that “Paris and other European countries” were better.”

The country of “paris”? Is that the country that their capital is “Eiffel Tower”?
Oh Wait, intellectual college students are still eating “Tide Pods”.
They think “other European countries like China, Egypt and Argentina might be better European countries.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
2:29 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:29 pm

Poor Liz, according to her own criteria she should withdraw from seeking the nomination for the number and gravity of the false claims that she has made over many years. Maybe her present company is ‘exempted’ from that stipulation.

