Elizabeth Warren’s CRAZIEST comment ever? College students: America isn’t greatest country

When talking with reporters about honesty, Elizabeth Warren responding by asking, “Why would the American people want someone who lies to them?” Why indeed?!?! President Trump makes his case against the impeachment charges, and American college students give stunning responses on whether America is the greatest country in the world. All that and more on today’s show!

Elizabeth Warren was asked by a reporter whether lying to the American people should disqualify a person from running for president of the United States. Considering her various “misstatements,” her response was quite surprising.

The impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate, and it looks like establishment Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski will allow this farce to proceed.

More college students than ever believe that America is not the greatest country in the world. When questioned about this belief, one student said that “Paris and other European countries” were better. Go figure!

