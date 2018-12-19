Elizabeth Warren wants feds to go into the drug business

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a bill Tuesday that would turn the U.S. government into a generic-drug manufacturer, saying it’s a surefire way to bring down prescription prices.
The bill from Mrs. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and potential White House contender, would set up a manufacturing office within the Health and Human Services Department to make select drugs and offer them at an affordable price.
She says the generic market is supposed to inject competition into the markets, yet too few companies vie for consumer dollars, leaving prices high.
The industry cannot be trusted to correct itself, she added, as the Department of Justice reportedly investigates “a massive price-fixing conspiracy” among generic manufacturers.
“In market after market, competition is dying as a handful of giant companies spend millions to rig the rules, insulate themselves from accountability, and line their pockets at the expense of American families,” Mrs. Warren said. “The solution here is not to replace markets but to fix them.
Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Illinois Democrat, introduced a House companion to Mrs. Warren’s bill, dubbed the Affordable Drug Manufacturing Act.
Mrs. Warren said the legislation would require the newly created Office of Drug Manufacturing to make generic insulin within one year. The rising price of insulin has sparked a nationwide outcry amid diabetes patients.
Otherwise, the bill says the government should step in if: no company is making a generic version of a drug when the brand-name patent expires; only one or two companies make the drug and there’s been a price hike or drug shortage; or if only one or two companies make it, the price is a barrier to access and the World Health Organization designates it as an “essential medicine.”
The bill is an ambitious entrant into the collection of ideas that members of Congress and the Trump administration are pitching to bring drug costs down. Voters frequently cite rising drug costs are one of their key concerns.
“Elizabeth Warren is putting oxygen in the room for a bolder progressive Democratic congressional agenda in 2019 — and her big ideas will dominate the 2020 conversation,” said Stephanie Taylor co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee
Besides Mrs. Warren, a set of Democratic 2020 contenders — Sens. Kamala Harris, Jeff Merkley and Amy Klobuchar — introduced a bill last week that would require drug companies to justify any price increases of 10 percent over the past year, 20 percent over the preceding three years or 30 percent over the last five years.
If HHS found the hikes unreasonable, it could order the company to reimburse consumers, insurers and public programs like Medicare and Medicaid and restore the price to its original level, before the alleged gouging.
Companies would also face civil penalties.
Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and hero to the progressive left, introduced a bill that would punish companies that refuse to charge Americans no more than the median price for the same drugs in countries like Canada or Germany.
It would allow the federal government to authorize a generic version of the drug, regardless of patents or exclusivity rights.
President Trump, meanwhile, is rolling out a pricing blueprint that tends to rely on market-oriented reforms — instead of letting the government step in, as prominent liberals are proposing.
For instance, Mr. Trump wants drug companies to disclose their list prices on television ads.
Some Republicans are wary of a separate idea that would align doctor-administered drugs under Medicare Part B to what other developed nations pay under an International Pricing Index.
They say it smacks of pricing controls that are anathema to free-market conservatives, though the administration has defended the idea.
“We take the list price the pharma gives us and we pay 6 percent on top of that,” Health Secretary Alex Azar told Axios at a recent health care event. “We’re a price fixer, we’re just a bad one.”
Anything Bernie is for, I’m adamantly against.
Add to that, WITH THE # of lawsuit against XYZ Drugs we DO see year after year, even after those drugs are ‘vetted by the FDA’, what does Warren think will happen if the govt itself gets into the drug making business?? THE GOVT WOULD BE THE ONE SUED when **** goes wrong.
“In market after market, competition is dying as a handful of giant companies spend millions to rig the rules, insulate themselves from accountability, and line their pockets at the expense of American families,” Mrs. Warren said.
Wrong Pocahontas, In FREE markets, efficient large corporations use large economies of scale to spend large amounts of finite earned money to develop products that save the lives of American families, unlike Large inefficient socialist governments who use their economies of scale to destroy economies, American freedoms, human rights and citizen safety by taking from the efficient to give to the inefficient. Large companies are patent protected long enough to insure a decent return on investment, and then can be sold generically at a much lower cost. Keeps the creative incentive alive. Without patent protection socialist communist countries like China can steal their products and profits, like they now steal our jobs, then nobody will ever spend on research again. Take away the profitability and NO new medical breakthroughs will be developed and the socialized medical industry will die on the vine, just like socialized medicine and socialized governments. Any tribe willing to go off the reservation and elect Pocahontas as their head medicine man will go as extinct as the MADagascar island dodo bird
There has only ever been one monopoly that succeeded without government help: the DeBeers diamond monopoly — and it was eventually broken.
Why do Congress members think they own us and are our boss and that can control us. WRONG! We are the People and we ARE the Government and you are hired hacks. You can legislate what we want or face we the People closing down the whole Congress and starting fresh. No more lifetime benefits or annual salary increases that we have not voted nor authorized. We are tired of you thinking you can make these decisions without our input, so get used to the idea you are employees and not our boss/owners, and this means the democrats, RINOS and GOPe members and why we must close down the Congress as they are for big money and not for our Republic. As Ben Sasse said: you were hired to represent the people, so now get back to knowing you are our employees and we are sick and tired of you making decisions that help everyone like yourselves and those almighty donor dollars and maybe find yourselves walking to the gallows!
This is it!!! If the government starts making pills, like they messed up the healthcare (aka Obamacare), we just better start doing our last will and planning our demise. When they get their stupid fingers into it, it becomes a mess. I don’t like that our pills are all made in China, India ect, but at least they are somewhat regulated. You would think, that that small amount of Indian in her, she would be smarter, but don’t count on it.
Hey Pocahontas, who are you going to appoint to be the Medicine Man? Isn’t the Federal Govt. already screwing up enough things to make Americans miserable? Go smok’em peace pipe with some weed.
First of all they are NOT the government, but hired/elected employees as WE, THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY ARE HIRED TO REPRESENT US and now is the time to warn them to get back to doing what we want or we are closing down the Congress and will start fresh informing candidates of what their duties are and they will be working in their own states and no more DC scoundreling! In other words, we own you and you do not own us.
Give her what she wants, but put it inside the VA.
Wrong. Put this in the hands of the feds and drug prices will INCREASE!
The government going into the drug business is a terrific way to hide the cost in your tax bill, just like the cost of “free” solar panels is hidden in your tax bill. The true cost would inevitably be greater, because of government incompetence and bureaucratic overhead.
Maybe she wants to be a medicine woman?
Used to be that a Harvard degree meant something. Now it seems to be the equivalent of a lobotomy.