Elizabeth Warren vows to refuse NRA money after never, ever receiving any

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has vowed to do something about mass shootings by refusing to accept campaign donations from the National Rifle Association, even though she’s never received any money from the organization in the past.
She recently became the first U.S. senator to take the “No NRA Money” pledge, joining more than 200 other candidates and officeholders, most of them other Democrats also known for their opposition to the gun-rights advocacy group.
They include House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ted Lieu of California, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.
“I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate here in Massachusetts, and I pledge not to take a single penny from the National Rifle Association,” Ms. Warren said in a video posted Friday on NowThis.
“The people of Massachusetts deserve to be represented by someone who will put their interests ahead of the NRA’s demands,” she said.
‘It’s time we strip the NRA of its stranglehold over our children’s lives.’ — Elizabeth Warren is the first U.S. senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA pic.twitter.com/yzKWedNQNb
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2018
Her declaration drew chuckles from conservatives who described her decision to take the pledge as less than courageous.
“Sen. Warren declaring that she refuses to accept their money is a little bit laughable,” said Townhall’s Timothy Meads. “It is purely a symbolic move from the Democratic base. It kind of comes across [as] a little desperate.”
😂😂😂they never offered her money, nor will they ever.
— Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) May 22, 2018
Added the Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti: “It’s not as though the NRA is clamoring to donate to Warren now, either.”
The NRA spent $54 million on campaigns in the 2016 election cycle, which was good enough for ninth place among outside groups, according to OpenSecrets.
That figure was less than half that the top 2016 spender, Priorities USA, a pro-Hillary Clinton group, which sunk $133 million in the race, followed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which contributed $103 million.
Oh Elizabeth, you are so ignorant and so full of yourself, you are the laughing stock of society!
Typical Demonicrat! She refuses to take money from an organization that never gave her any! How about not taking money from George Soros and the labor unions!
Well, THAT will never happen, gentlemanjim, because that would require REAL sacrifice and financial loss on her part!
She also passed on joining the “rain dance” stating that this spring was wet enough. Besides, she didn’t want to get her feathers wet.
This faux Indian CLOWN is just the gift that keeps on giving, isn’t she? Can you even FATHOM that this FOOL imagines she is “Presidential” material? This is Commucrat virtue signalling at its finest–piously announce that you will accept NO contributions from the NRA–who would NEVER give this Leftist CRONE a DIME to begin with. Meaning she hopes to appear “righteous” to her Leftist LOON base–when it costs her NOTHING to make this phony “concession!”
When I first heard the story of Sen. Warren pledging to refuse NRA contributions; I assumed it was satirical. This is as much “news-worthy” as it would be for the WH to announce Pres. Trump will likewise refuse any further political donations from Planned Parenthood, the DNC, Green Peace, the Clinton Foundation, James Comey, or Robert Mueller.
Frankly, I think it might be an amusing gesture for Wayne LaPierre & Oley North to make a joint announcement that they have jointly donated 1¢ to the “Liz Warren re-election campaign,” as full-compensation for her life-time’s political contributions to the support of the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment, and the rights of citizens to defend themselves. Oley & Wayne could state that one cent was donated because there is no smaller US monetary denomination available which could more accurately reflect their impression of her actual contributions to the 2nd Amendment & the Constitutions recognized right for all individuals to protect themselves from crime & violence.
…Just saying.
The country and the world are soooo relieved to hear such good news! Soooo proud of Poca!
Whether she goes by Fauxcahontas, Lieawatha, or Elizabeth Warren, nobody who loves the Constitution is going to be writing her a check.
Wow !! Such bravery!! In related news,
Former president Obama has refused donations from the KKK.
Congresswoman Pelosi has refused donations from mental health organizations (obviously).
Representative Keith Ellison has refused donations from the Jewish Defense League.
And, the Clinton Foundation has refused donations from ….. nah, they have no moral compass, so they don’t refuse donations from anyone.
Excellent!!!!!
‘It’s time we strip the NRA of its stranglehold over our children’s lives.’ To blame the NRA for mass school shootings is like blaming the gun for a person murdering another person with the gun. The NRA and the gun, had nothing to do with it. These people are less than pathetic.