Elizabeth Warren vows to refuse NRA money after never, ever receiving any

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has vowed to do something about mass shootings by refusing to accept campaign donations from the National Rifle Association, even though she’s never received any money from the organization in the past.

She recently became the first U.S. senator to take the “No NRA Money” pledge, joining more than 200 other candidates and officeholders, most of them other Democrats also known for their opposition to the gun-rights advocacy group.

They include House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ted Lieu of California, and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

“I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate here in Massachusetts, and I pledge not to take a single penny from the National Rifle Association,” Ms. Warren said in a video posted Friday on NowThis.

“The people of Massachusetts deserve to be represented by someone who will put their interests ahead of the NRA’s demands,” she said.

‘It’s time we strip the NRA of its stranglehold over our children’s lives.’ — Elizabeth Warren is the first U.S. senator to pledge never to take money from the NRA pic.twitter.com/yzKWedNQNb

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 18, 2018

Her declaration drew chuckles from conservatives who described her decision to take the pledge as less than courageous.

“Sen. Warren declaring that she refuses to accept their money is a little bit laughable,” said Townhall’s Timothy Meads. “It is purely a symbolic move from the Democratic base. It kind of comes across [as] a little desperate.”

😂😂😂they never offered her money, nor will they ever.

— Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) May 22, 2018

Added the Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti: “It’s not as though the NRA is clamoring to donate to Warren now, either.”

The NRA spent $54 million on campaigns in the 2016 election cycle, which was good enough for ninth place among outside groups, according to OpenSecrets.

That figure was less than half that the top 2016 spender, Priorities USA, a pro-Hillary Clinton group, which sunk $133 million in the race, followed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which contributed $103 million.

