Elizabeth Warren: Voters don’t care about Mueller report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Monday that voters care about the issues that affect their everyday lives, not special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert that while the findings of the investigation are “important,” Democrats should be more concerned with addressing the concerns of Americans.

“I spent the last couple of days in New Hampshire,” Ms. Warren said. “I did a bunch of big public events. I took about 30 questions, just unfiltered from anybody, and then did long lines afterward where I talked to people — probably altogether over the weekend got maybe 100 questions. Do you know how many were about the Mueller report? Zero.

“Because what people were asking about were the things that touch their lives every day,” she said.

Mr. Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find that any U.S. or Trump campaign officials knowingly colluded with Russia, according to a summary of conclusions submitted to Congress by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday.

Democrats are now demanding that the full report be turned over to Congress. Mr. Trump said Monday that it “wouldn’t bother [him] at all” if the full report is released.

Despite her comments, Ms. Warren said she agreed that the full report should be released to the public.

“If we don’t see it, then millions of people around this country are going to keep asking what’s in it that nobody wants us to see,” she said.

