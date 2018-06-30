Elizabeth Warren: Trump is ‘not the king’

Senator Elizabeth Warren says the country is in a perilous state with Republicans controlling the executive and legislative branches and President Donald Trump about to make his second Supreme Court nomination.
The Massachusetts Democrat spoke at a rally Thursday in front of the Supreme Court, saying, “People around this country are worried and they’re right to worry.”
Warren is considered a candidate to run for president in 2020. Thursday’s rally attracted other likely 2020 candidates such as New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and California Senator Kamala Harris.
Warren said a second Trump nominee on the court could jeopardize abortion rights, same-sex marriage, labor unions and environmental protections. Republicans already hold a slim majority in the Senate so they should be able to approve any nominee as long as their coalition holds together. But Warren promised a spirited fight inside and outside the Senate.
“People are rising up. Donald Trump is not the king,” she said. “We will fight today, we will fight tomorrow and we will fight until this country lives up to its values.”
The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says she hopes that President Donald Trump will take his time to identify a “strong consensus candidate” for the Supreme Court who will not “fan the flames of anger and anxiety” in the country.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says one step the president could take in replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy is to wait until after the election. She says Republicans set a new standard by deciding not to hold hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016.
Feinstein says, “If the American people deserved to have their voices heard then, they deserve to have their voices heard now.”
Republicans say the situations are different because Garland was blocked in a presidential election year. They have vowed to take up Trump’s nominee quickly.
The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says Democrats are making a “preposterous suggestion” that a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy should wait until after the midterms.
Senate Republicans in 2016 refused to consider then-President Barack Obama’s court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was a presidential election year. President Donald Trump filled the seat with Neil Gorsuch in 2017.
Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa says Republicans followed the 1992 suggestion of then-Sen. Joe Biden not to consider a nominee in the middle of a presidential race. But he says, that “doesn’t include every election year.”
Grassley says he plans to follow the schedule used for other Supreme Court nominees. Once the president submits his nominee, he says he looks forward to holding a hearing in “upcoming weeks.”
Sen. Cory Booker is pledging a long-term battle to prevent President Donald Trump from rushing a conservative judge onto the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy
Speaking at a rally Thursday in front of the Supreme Court, the New Jersey Democrat told the crowd that, “We now must fight.”
Booker acknowledged that it will be difficult for Democrats to block any Trump nominee since Republicans control the Senate with a slim majority.
But he said that American history is “a perennial testament to achieving the impossible.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says that the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has set up a situation where “women’s lives are at risk.”
The New York Democrat says that giving President Donald Trump the chance to pick Kennedy’s replacement threatens abortion rights and raises the question of “whether we are going to be arresting women for making decisions about their bodies.”
Gillibrand’s comments came at a rally on the Supreme Court steps where she voiced her opposition to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to vote on a high-court nominee before the midterm elections.
Democrats are largely powerless to block any nominee on their own. Republicans control the Senate by a slim 51-seat majority, and confirmation requires only a simple majority.
All sides are mobilizing in response to the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, promising a momentous confirmation battle for President Donald Trump’s next nominee to the high court.
Trump says he will start the effort to replace Kennedy “immediately” and will pick from a list of 25 names that he updated last year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on Kennedy’s successor this fall.
Democrats argue that any decision should be put off until after midterm elections.
If Republicans unite behind Trump’s selection, Democrats can do little to stop it. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, which changed its rules last year to allow a simple majority vote for Supreme Court confirmations.
“Warren said a second Trump nominee on the court could jeopardize abortion rights, same-sex marriage, labor unions and environmental protections.”
For once I hope the Democrat is right.
As for the environment, I’m all for good stewardship of our resources, but to the Libs “environment” means killing all industry, making the USA a 3rd-world nothing, and giving animals better rights than humans. They’re called enviro-whackos for a reason.
But yeah, I’m all for clean water, clean air, and all that. Actually the USA is one of the leaders in this regard. We’re about tied with Europe, and Japan is a bit better than us. Every other country keeps the place a smelly dump. Russia, China, and India are among the worst. You know, those countries you think are better than the USA.
Dang! A supreme Court Judge announces his retirement and the Liberal Democrats go crazy! They think that maybe they are losing demented control! OH NO! 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 I sure hope so! 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Same here. THE MORE They lose control, the better!
The hypocrite. She was alright when B. Obama acted as King. Now he is a court jester like Bill Clinton, and, others as we are finding out; still dangerous because they play to one court.
Jack, as i’ve said before. IF THE DEMS do it, its all a-ok. BUT HEAVEN forbid a republican does the same thing.. THEN “ITS WRONG/evil/bad..”
Think about anything they’ve ever accused Trump of doing. Anything. The Libs have already done the same on a bigger scale and hid the fact from the public.
Separating children from mothers
Colluding with Russia
Fixing elections
Needing to be impeached
Acting like a king
Sleeping around with prostitutes
Lying to the American people
Abusing the courts
Exceeding constitutional authority
Holding America “hostage” to their agenda
Using firearms to kill Americans
Other than the prostitute thing, which may or may not be true*, the Libs have all done these things routinely but Trump hasn’t. They know how damaging the concept is, based on how hard the Media worked to cover things up for them.
* S. Daniels signed an NDA and went back on her word. Her word means nothing. But nice try, Dems. Plus Trump was a Democrat back then so what do you expect?
The moral of the story:
Anything a Lib accuses a conservative of doing, is something they’ve already done and gotten away with.
And you aren’t even a real human, Warren — NEXT!
… oh, but her parents said she was! She will not agree to a DNA test though to put it to rest.
Like w/the Native American claim; I believe she already had one and it came back ” NOT! ” .. and thus why she is firm in NOT having one.
Same reason she will not have one to confirm IF she is human, it would also come back ” NOT! “. 😉
king barry sotero hussein osama obama and his queen mooochelle treated americans as subjects and spent our money very lavishley on vacation after vacation.
yes elizabeth squating dog warren he was your king and god.
And they oh, so, loved worshipping at his feet, and wouldn’t DARE criticize him. EVEN NOW HE’s gone from office..
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and California Senator Kamala Harris and the fake Indian, Elizabeth Communist Warren. A true gathering of Drama Queens, and yes Cory Booker, you are included in the Drama Queen act. How is that Cory, for your fake outrage during Senate hearings?
“Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California says one step the president could take in replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy is to wait until after the election.” Yes, the rules reverse every year and a half?
We did wait until after the election. The national elections. Barry Seotoro was a lame duck president in the final days of his term. Our duly elected President is halfway through his first term. it’s his call…legally.
Not all citizens are voting in mid terms so they would have no voice.
Gosh, Dems have short memories. Apparently it was alright for king obama to nominate his 2nd SC nominee, radical feminist elena kagan, in a mid-term election year, 2010.
And am I alone in remembering the time Obama made “Congressional Recess” appointments and Congress was still in session?
You’re right, Lizzy, “Trump is not a king”, and you’re not an Indian. Get over it.
Warren wants a more powerful government and role back gun rights.
Trump wants smaller government and doesn’t seem to concerned about law abiding citizens keeping their guns and his SC picks reflect that.
She is trying to distract attention from whom we should be worried about.