Home » News

Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for sharing disinformation intended to suppress voters

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:37 am January 31, 2020
4

FILE photo, (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat and 2020 presidential hopeful, said Wednesday she will seek new laws if elected that criminalize spreading online disinformation intended to suppress voter turnout.

Ms. Warren, who is among the front-runners currently seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, announced the proposal in a plan for fighting digital disinformation published on her campaign website.

Among other measures, Ms. Warren said her administration would propose creating “civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating false information about when and how to vote in U.S. elections.”

“In both the 2016 and 2018 elections, online disinformation sought to depress voter turnout by telling people they could vote via text, giving people the wrong date for election day and more. I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote,” Ms. Warren said.

The U.S. intelligence community has previously assessed that Russian internet trolls attempted to interfere in the U.S. electoral process in part by spreading political disinformation on social media.

Nearly a year away from the 2020 elections, multiple federal agencies warned in November that nations besides Russia are likely to similarly weaponize social media to meddle in the current White House race.

“Russia, China, Iran and other foreign malicious actors all will seek to interfere in the voting process or influence voter perceptions,” the Trump administration warned at the time.

“Adversaries may try to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyberattacks on state and local infrastructure,” the administration said in November.

More recently, the Democratic National Committee separately announced Wednesday that the DNC will deploy experts to Iowa during next week’s caucuses to respond to any related disinformation spreading online.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account touting her proposal, Ms. Warren called on fellow White House hopefuls to take a stand against online disinformation as Election Day nears.

“I will not tolerate the use of false information or false accounts to attack my opponents, promote my campaign, or undermine our elections. And I urge my fellow candidates to do the same,” Ms. Warren tweeted.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for sharing disinformation intended to suppress voters, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



4 Comments

darby
darby
8:18 am January 31, 2020 at 8:18 am

Maybe most of those so easily misled should not be voting . Funny how she left out lying to get votes.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

baitfish
baitfish
8:19 am January 31, 2020 at 8:19 am

Who is going to decide what constitutes “disinformation”? You lizzy? Your whole existence is “disinformation”. Looks like a way to stifle freedom of speech to me.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

alethia
alethia
9:25 am January 31, 2020 at 9:25 am

The Constitution is in place here, at least for now, but knowing you have not read that Constitution Elizabeth, this is a free country and you have lived under that banner and protection of freedom Elizabeth. We have freedom of speech just as you do to spread your lies. It is up to the voter to decide if they want to vote for you or not. Many men and women have died for the Constitution and this is why so many people from so many nations want to come here. The sweet land of liberty, the breath of freedom is sacred to many in this country. Perhaps you should remember that Elizabeth instead of the intoxicating power, which after all is what you want. I don’t want law enforcement, our military or the people of these United States ever having to serve under your oppression.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:34 am January 31, 2020 at 9:34 am

OK… I’m going to except the premiss that this particular waste of air & space …IS… native American… Lets call her … RUNNING DUMMY

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat