Elizabeth Warren pressured to take DNA test

For the last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tried to put the flap over her disputed claims of Cherokee ancestry behind her by embracing tribal causes, but apparently it’s not working.
Calls are rising in Massachusetts for her to take a DNA test in order to resolve once and for all, whether she’s really a Native American as questions surrounding her lineage continue to dog her Senate reelection campaign.
The Berkshire Eagle, a Massachusetts newspaper that endorsed her in 2012, called Tuesday on Ms. Warren to “screw up her courage and take the spit test,” saying that a positive test “would permanently resolve the issue—while possibly shutting down President Trump.”
Even if the test shows no Cherokee ancestry, “it would be an opportunity for the senator to perform an act rarely seen among politicians: an admission of her error and a full-throated apology to Native American tribes and anyone else offended by her spurious claim,” said the editorial.
“By facing the truth and taking responsibility for it, she would disarm her enemies and show potential voters that she was human and capable of mistakes, just like them,” the newspaper said.
Boston Globe columnist Joan Vennochi liked the idea, following up Wednesday with an op-ed headlined, “Taking a DNA test could solve at least one of Elizabeth Warren’s political problems.”
“I’ve written before about the disproportionate unfairness of decrying Warren’s dodge on this matter, given Trump’s blatant lies on so much more,” she said. “Yet, as reported by the Globe, it’s a political reality for Warren that’s not going away.”
Ms. Warren can thank Mr. Trump for that: He has recharged accusations that she leveraged phony claims of Native American ancestry to advance her career by dubbing her “Pocahontas,” a nickname that has stuck.
After it became clear that ignoring the criticism was no longer working, Ms. Warren reversed her strategy, meeting with tribal leaders, signing onto bills supporting Native Americans, and surprising her detractors with a high-profile appearance last month at the National Conference of American Indians.
“I’m here today to make a promise: Every time someone brings up my family’s story, I’m going to use it to lift up the story of your families and your communities,” Ms. Warren said at the Feb. 14 winter session in Washington, D.C.
She claimed Cherokee ancestry while on the law faculties of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania despite not being an enrolled member of any tribe, but has since insisted that she never benefited from receiving minority status.
“I get why some people think there’s hay to be made here: You won’t find my family members on any rolls, and I’m not enrolled in a tribe,” Ms. Warren said. “And I want to make something clear: I respect that distinction, I understand that tribal membership is determined by tribes, and only by tribes. I never used my family tree to get a break or get ahead; I never used it to advance my career.”
Her disputed ancestry had drawn criticism from some Native Americans, but NCAI president Jefferson Keel said afterward that “we are deeply honored by the courage she showed today.”
“We appreciate her candor, humility, and honesty, and look forward to working with her as a champion for Indian Country,” Mr. Keel said in a statement.
Her remarks may have eased criticism within Indian Country but not necessarily Massachusetts, where her Republican and Independent challengers continue to pound the issue.
“Only Elizabeth Warren can answer why she assumed a Native American identity as she was climbing the career ladder in academia,” said Republican Beth Lindstrom after the NCAI speech. “I’m more concerned with what she stands for than who she claims to be, and the fact is she is a major contributor to the negative dynamic and dysfunction in Washington.”
Republican John Kingston said she has never resolved the question of whether she received preferential treatment at Harvard—the university says she didn’t—adding that “the call for full transparency will only grow louder.”
(1/2) @SenWarren’s speech today distracts from an issue she has never addressed: did she claim to be a member of a Native American tribe in order to obtain preferential consideration for employment at Harvard University? https://t.co/omlMhSPhFL
— John Kingston (@johnkingstonma) February 14, 2018
She won the 2012 election in the deep blue state even after then-Republican Sen. Scott Brown took her to task over the ancestry claim, and polls taken late last year show her with double-digit leads over her would-be challengers.
The bigger problem for the progressive Democratic standard-bearer may be how the issue plays if she decides to run for president, as many expect her to do, including her Senate opponents.
“Senator Warren has had decades to address her so-called claims of American Indian heritage. Why now?” asked Republican Geoff Diehl after her speech. “This is another media stunt by Warren to gain national exposure for her presidential run. It doesn’t excuse her for wrongfully claiming a minority appointment. Her words today of caring don’t seem to match her actions of the past.”
Ms. Warren has already rejected one opportunity to take a DNA test: Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT-educated entrepreneur who’s running against her as an Independent, sent her a kit last year for her birthday in June, but she returned it.
Mr. Ayyadurai’s campaign slogan is, “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”
The Eagle noted that it’s possible Ms. Warren, who says she relied on family lore in identifying herself as Cherokee, has already taken a DNA test.
“If she already has but is keeping the results under wraps, we urge her to be forthcoming with them,” said the Eagle. “She has nothing to lose but her Achilles’ heel.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Which she won’t as her entire claim is based on her high cheekbones — despite of that criterion being demolished to dust by US’ current Ambassador to Useless Numpties (Nimrat Kaur Haley’s cheekbones are just as high as Warren’s, and Haley is of 100% descended from the prominent Sikh Jat Randhawa clan).
Her DNA results would probably show an extra XXY chromosome like mass murderer Richard Speck. Lots of extra male “X” chromosomes on the female side of the deformed Democrat DNA. What this whole race baited fiasco is masking, is that whatever her DNA is about is not as relevant as her ability to deceive her way into power, which is more dangerous to American race baited politics when on a vote-getting fishing expedition, the worm is less important than the hook. This soon to be exposed worm is fast running out of wiggle-room.
Since male and female liberals have a gender other than “male or female”, Elizabeth Warren does not have any DNA, because she is a gender other than what is found on the Earth (male or female). Oh, I am so sorry Elizabeth, I committed a “microaggression” against you, you phony liberal clown communist!
Already Cherokee historians have run her heritage back before the Trail of Tears and could not find any Cherokee or Native American blood. Fauxcahontas has been lying for so many years, that maybe she believes her own lies now, but that does not change them from lies.
I’ve written before about the disproportionate unfairness of decrying Warren’s dodge on this matter, given Trump’s blatant lies on so much more,” she said. “Yet, as reported by the Globe, it’s a political reality for Warren that’s not going away.”
We are still waiting for the proof of all these “blatant lies”.
Will she be forced to return the money she was paid for the original lie she told about her heritage?
But…but…. Trump……! Is pretty tired and shallow. I am loving the economy now. The recession is finally over.
By looking at her politics I’m thinking she’s more related to Putin than any Cherokee…
What a piece of work. Typical democrat – win at any cost – the ends justify the means – lie your butt off. Bad thing is the people of MA won’t care. They will vote for her anyway long as she promises free stuff.
These socialist voters have no brains.
Sen. Warren is just another SHALLOW DEMOCRAT! She will do anything, say anything, promise anything and is rewarded by a state full of similar thinking and acting DEMOCRATS in Massachusetts. That she lied to get a high paying job at Harvard is of no consequence, as pointed out by the far left liberal newspapers of that state!
Hi Liz,
your uncle, Hans, is asking if are you going to be at the family reunion again this year in Amsterdam? He says he has something about your mom he wants you to know. .., says your Dad a famous Dane. (maybe even a “great” Dane”)
What a joker. (he made me say it) We’re churning butter again this year. Hope to see you there. Your brother looks cute in his lederhosen.
sincerely, cousin Cretchen
PS remember those “finger in the dike jokes”? My kids are doing it now.
So as soon as she started advancing Native American interests in Congress, NCAI President Keel jumped on the Warren bandwagon. Apparently, it’s OK to pretend to be Indian, if you use your influence to help the cause!
Of course. After all, it’s alright to be a sexual-predator if you help “keep abortion legal”, too. There’s no atrocity too far for a Democrat that supports the right causes…
Elizabeth Warren makes up her own truth. She figures if she keeps repeating over and over we will just decide to believe her. And she cannot ever say that putting her minority status on applications did not help her. Since she put it on the applications without a DNA test, she will never know for sure that it did or did not help her. Harvard also cannot prove it did or did not help her. She is just another lying Demorat!
“By facing the truth and taking responsibility for it, she would disarm her enemies and show potential voters that she was human and capable of mistakes, just like them.” Who says they don’t have a sense of humor? These people would rather lose and be able to whine about their “victimhood” than ever admit to being like normal people…
“OK to pretend to be Indian, if you use your influence to help the cause!” Like a white person claiming to be Black,
I am certain she’s already taken a DNA test under a different name. It must have come out the way we all expect- not many Blonde, blue eyed Cherokee running around.
Repay everything you stole with your patently false claims that are no different than stolen valor claims.
Bet she’s sorry she made such an ISSUE of being “Native American!” I forget his name, but that REAL Indian–the one from INDIA–who was running against her for her seat in Congress actually GAVE her one of those DIY DNA testing kits as a Christmas “gift.” She declined to make use of it. Probably because she knows DAMNED WELL that it would prove once and for all that her “Native American” heritage is just another Leftist LIE by an unprincipled Leftist who falsely claimed “minority” status to land herself a cushy teaching gig at Hah-vahd.
I think people should DEMAND she take a DNA test and KEEP demanding that she do so, or STOP with her lies about being “Native American.” She is no more Native American than I am, and far as I know, I have NOT A DROP of Native American blood!