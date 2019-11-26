Home » Fresh Ink

Elizabeth Warren is a contemptuous liar and patronizing hypocrite

GOPUSA StaffCharles Hurt, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am November 26, 2019
Black parents protest Warren's education policy at Atlanta rally.

In this constantly roiling sea of lies coming from Washington, it sure is helpful when a politician says something that is obviously false and reveals all you need to know about that particular lair.

House “intelligence” committee chairman Adam B. Schiff is one of those people, as he has demonstrated innumerable times over the past three years during his Ahab-like quest to harpoon President Trump.

Another straight-forward liar is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose smug fake populism and screechy white privilege make her a perfect candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

All of this is, of course, why President Trump will get reelected next year.

But we still have to go through all the motions. Which is why Ms. Warren was dirtying herself with grubby voters the other day in, of all places, Atlanta — a far cry from her reservation in Massachusetts.

Ms. Warren was confronted by a concerned citizen passionate about alternative schools that give public school parents more choices of better schools, the kind of thing that every parent in America would like for their own children.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools,” explained Sarah Carpenter of the Powerful Parent Network, a group advocating for charter schools.

If this confrontation startled Ms. Warren, she did not let on. She glided easily into what she always does. She lied.

“My children went to public schools,” she said, exuding contempt. As insulting as the lie itself is, what makes it so much worse is the disdain she has for somebody she thinks is too dumb to figure it out.

It is the ultimate “Let them eat cake.” That kind of raw, rotting contempt is so obvious, especially for people who have been patronized by eager central planners like Ms. Warren all their lives.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained a yearbook for the private school Ms. Warren’s son attended. Back in the 1980s, the school charged roughly $15,000 per year for tuition.

The Warren campaign tried to tamp down the controversy by claiming Ms. Warren was technically accurate because, “Elizabeth’s daughter went to public school. Her son went to public school until 5th grade.”

Again, these people think Ms. Carpenter and all stupid voters like you and me are so dumb that we cannot comprehend the trick they are playing.

Ms. Warren’s son went to public school until 5th grade. And then was switched to a private school with a hefty tuition. Meaning that Ms. Warren exercised precisely the choice and freedom parents like Ms. Carpenter are advocating for families that cannot afford to send their kid off to private school for $15,000 a year.

It would at least a tad more defensible if Ms. Warren’s kids went to private schools their entire lives. But in Ms. Warren’s case, she actually chose to activate that decision because for whatever reason the public school was not working out.

At a rally later that night, Ms. Warren attempted to shake off the lie and the sanctimony. But that did not last long.

“Fighters I want to talk about tonight are black women,” she screeched. Why, why, why, Lord, can these people never be colorblind?

“As a white woman,” she trudged on, as school choice activists in the crowd began shouting protests, “I will never fully understand the discrimination, the pain, the harm that black Americans have experienced just because of the color of their skin.”

But, she failed to add during that particular event, she has spent a lifetime telling everyone about all the woes of being discriminated against for being American Indian. Which also turned out to be a lie.

Just wait until the good folks down in Atlanta find out Ms. Warren took advantage herself of a program at Harvard designed for the descendants of actual enslaved Americans to remedy historical disadvantages.

I wonder whose spot she took?

• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

8 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:26 am November 26, 2019 at 8:26 am

Elizabeth Warren is a perfect example of the Democrat Party that revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

I think that there are NO, NONE, Nene, Nagoona honest Democrats!
either they’re a corrupt, dishonest, liar because they’re a Democrat
or
they’re a Democrat because they’re are a corrupt, dishonest, liar.

Either way I do not want these @#$%
representing me or my country the U.S.A..

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:51 am November 26, 2019 at 8:51 am

    “We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids because I read that your children went to private schools,”,,,,,just like you were told you could keep the same choice of your Doctor’s under Obamacare, because He knew you had private insurance. Promise them anything before the election, even though you know it is a lie. Warren is one sinking ship Candidate that you can never trust to float your boat. First you get buoyed with any vote getting promise, then dragged down to the bottom once they get elected and anchored into office and they drop their anchors upon your head. Jumping aboard their Carnal Epstein Carnival Cruises for a Charter School ride is like having your kids board the Flying Dutchman ghost ship, which never gets them into a safe port.

    Grizz
    Grizz
    9:47 am November 26, 2019 at 9:47 am

    When you really get down to it they only do what the citizens will allow. So your assessment of demonrats is correct.

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
8:33 am November 26, 2019 at 8:33 am

What always amazes me, is the lack of accountability that voters hold candidates like Elizabeth Warren to. Clearly when Pocahontas ran for the U.S. Senate, her bold lies about being a Native American were epic, yet there were enough voters in Massachusetts who cast this aside and voted for her anyway, thus affirming in her own mind, that voters are stupid and will fall for anything, and forget everything. I guess the moral of the story is, you get what you deserve. After telling the Voters in Massachusetts that she had no interest in running for President, once she was re-elected, she essentially abandoned her post as one of the State’s two uber liberal Senators and announced her run for President. If that’s not in your face, I don’t know what is, yet they keep coming back to the trough to get them some more Elizabeth Warren. Unbelievable !

BermudaOnion
BermudaOnion
9:02 am November 26, 2019 at 9:02 am

Yeah, but these losers will still walk into the booth and vote for the deceitful, lying ********. Warren knows that her democrat electorate are dumb and stupid and that is why she will get away with her lying.

benji3
benji3
9:12 am November 26, 2019 at 9:12 am

Lie-a-watha is simply doing her father’s bidding which is telling lies. Jesus said “You are of your father the devil, he was a liar from the beginning.” The Democrat party recently changed the oath that everyone must answer in the affirmative when testifying in Congress. They have removed “so help me God” from the oath, probably afraid that God may strike them dead on the spot if they say this.

dleeper47
dleeper47
9:45 am November 26, 2019 at 9:45 am

A “contemptuous liar and patronizing hypocrite”?

No, she’s not that good.

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:15 am November 26, 2019 at 10:15 am

“Elizabeth Warren is a contemptuous liar and patronizing hypocrite” anyone with more than a few brain cells already knows this, that is what makes her attractive to the democrat party, remember hillary.

