Elizabeth Warren: Insult to porn star is an insult to every woman

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim Thursday at Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani’s comments on porn star Stormy Daniels not being a “woman of substance.”
“This just infuriates me,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on “Morning Joe.”
The senator highlighted the slurs Mr. Giuliani used Wednesday to insult Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and who is suing President Trump.
Ms. Warren took particular offense to the implication that because Mr. Trump “has beautiful wives,” he was incapable of being “a serial abuser” of women.
Mr. Trump’s lawyer said Ms. Daniels’ work in pornography discredits her claims against the president.
“I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who … isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Mr. Giuliani said.
Mr. Giuliani shared these comments at a conference in Israel on Wednesday. He is also criticized for his comments about North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at that same conference.
Ms. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, responded on Twitter:
Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any “moral” issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 6, 2018
“It’s an insult to every woman in this country,” Senator Warren emphasized.
Elizabeth Warren, you are an insult to women who know how to act like ladies (in other words, women who have class and dignity, which is something you do not have)!
The liar speaks! A porn “star” who lies is no class act!
““It’s an insult to every woman in this country,” Senator Warren emphasized”
I am not sure what my mother would have done to me, if I took a porn star home for dinner. Whatever she did, it would have hurt.
I take offense with this deranged Liberal Democrat Senator Warren who puts my mother and every mother and moral women and wives in this country in the same category.
I Wonder if the woman of Michigan are offended by their Senator calling them Low moral tramps?
I’m pretty sure I would have liked your mother. My grandmother did something with a lit match when she found my uncle in a bed he shouldn’t have been in.
Also if she ‘sees insulting a porn star as insulting all women everywhere’, does she also see the insults Samantha bee said about Ivanka Trump, as insulting women everywhere??
Actually, the last four words describe you (and as packet-deal Daniels), Lieawatha!!!
1. You have a porn “star”. Exactly how successful do you need to be in the porn industry to go from a mere actress to a star?
2. She’s the only sleaze too stupid to have an answer to “What are you wearing?” as evidenced on SNL a few weeks ago.
3. She was paid over $100K to shut up, and signed an NDA to make it legal.
4. Her word is worthless and so she’s blabbing anyway.
5. Useful idiot to discredit Trump.
In summary – Pornographic, sleaze, stupid, cheap, her word can’t be trusted, and out to get Trump.
If only she was a hideously ugly hag, the Dems could run her for office.
tend to respect Stephanie a bit more than Ms. Warren and Ms. Clinton.
I am not inclined to spend any time with any of them.
Ms Warren would make my head hurt
Ms. Clinton would make me nervous for my life and wallet
Ms Clifford – hard for me to sustain eye contact.
The main difference was that Stormy was ABLE to make a living by exposing herself. Warren and Clinton could not and envy her.
I agree. Even a blind man, wouldn’t pay to “See” Warran or clinton naked. HELL they’d pay them to STAY CLOTHED!
“Stormy” is an actress the same way that Pocahontas is a Native American. But they both are trying to screw the entire county, in their own special ways.
Don’t think just because she is a porn star it means she is lying, but for someone to say she has any honor which could be insulted is a lie and Warren should apologize to “every woman in this country” for calling them a wh*re
I don’t think she is lying. I believe it. I’m sure they settled on the price at the time but the dishonorable woman has since come back for more. We all know Donald Trump hasn’t always had high moral values. But, they have improved and he’s making up for that earlier lack by making America great again. Go, Trump!
Bill Clinton taught us all that high moral values are not an asset to a politician. After all, politics is the second oldest profession. Both Stormy Daniels and Elizabeth Warren have established what they are. We’re only haggling over price now.
Trump’s bad behavior seems to have happened while he was still a Democrat and that type of behavior was tolerated with a wink and a nod.
Exactly. SHE knowingly and willingly signed a NDA.. And now is going back on her word. SO SHE should be sued fr breach of contract at the minimum.
Squaw Dizzy Lizzy speak wrong times. Squaw no speak, keep mouth shut. Squaw mak’um good papoose and feed brave warrior.
I understand why you support her and her “profession”, Fauxcahontas. Since you do what she does, daily, but on a much larger scale.
Liberals – please make sure to tell your daughters and sons, in detail, what an honorable profession “Stormy” is in and why you support her so proudly.
So WHEN is a personal opinion that MOST PEOPLE WITH BRAINS would agree with, a problem?
Only extreme liberals, idiots, and members of the Democrat( socialists/communists) Party would think that prostitution and acting in porno movies would be an honorable way to make money. But, many women think that women can do anything, even murder babies, and that is entirely ok, so where are their brains? After all, MANY women DO make money in prostitution and porn, so all is ok with them.
[So WHEN is a personal opinion that MOST PEOPLE WITH BRAINS would agree with, a problem?]
When it doesn’t follow the liberal agenda it seems..
I have come to the conclusion that all democratic women believe every body else is as brain dead as they are. They think they can say any stupid damn thing and everyone will believe it to be fact. You could fill a book with all the moronic statements made in the last 15 years by democratic women politicians, starting with some like Pelosi’s “We need to vote for it so we can find out what’s in it.”
So, lemme get this straight….it’s okay to be a porn star, or a prostitute…yet, women who identify themselves as feminists….and I’ll go out on a limb here and assume that Ms. Warren would be one of these…..also believes that having women walk a runway in a swimsuit for a beauty pageant, like the Miss America contest…is somehow “degrading”.
Have I got that right?
Is it just me, or is there somehow a major disconnect of logic and consistency in application of a standard here?
No logic – they’re Libs.
The consistency is in hating men.
Stormy is merely a prop for the Libs to use to attack Trump. They don’t really care if he saw her naked, slept with her, or even raped her. If this was Bill Clinton, you wouldn’t have ever heard the name Stormy unless you wanted to be labeled a conspiracy theorist.
Stormy Daniels – a means to an end, nothing more.
All of everything in life – for Libs it’s all a means to an end. The end justifies the means, even if the end ends up being hags like Warren and Clinton. So really, to use the “end justifies the means” proverb when talking about Libs would be to bring Machiavelli down to their level. For them it’s more like, “Whatever we want justifies whatever we want.” No noble end required.
CNR, when it comes to liberals and logic, OF COURSE there is a disconnect, and inconsistency in applications of standards.
Some people will do anything to win an election. Warren is just trolling for votes from the porn and prostitution industry and the guys who buy their services. Hmm, maybe she’s on to something, that’s millions of potential votes for her in 2020!
Everything but Socialism and faux native American roots infuriates you, doesn’t it? Why is it Democrats celebrate depravity and degradation? Champions of pornography (which debases women as sex objects), abortion, drugs, assisted suicide, lawlessness in general and illegal aliens specifically, violence on the streets (AntiFa and BLM). Why do Democrats mock churches, traditions, Scripture, God, Christians (but not Muslims) unless they can use these elements in a limited way to make a specific point (like the “divine spark in MS-13 torturer-rapists).
Elizabeth Warren champions depravity as one proven to be a liar concerning her own heritage, a lie she used to her advantage (Indian-privilege?).
ROTFLMAO. . .lefty loony broads are an insult to real women, whatcha talkin’ ’bout Willis?
Elizabeth Warren is a political “porn scar.”
“It’s an insult to every woman in this country,” Senator Warren emphasized.
So . . . is Warren saying every woman in this country is a porn star? How would it be insulting to every other woman otherwise? Let’s test her for peyote . . . . she’s hallucinating again.