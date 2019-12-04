Elizabeth Warren: ‘I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College’

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren declared Sunday that she plans on being the last president elected by the Electoral College.

In a tweeted video, the Massachusetts senator told an Iowa crowd that she wants to “get rid of” the Electoral College and replace it with a national popular vote.

“My goal is to get elected, but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College,” Ms. Warren said. “I want my second term to be elected by direct vote.”

“I just think this is how a democracy should work,” she said. “Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.”

Ms. Warren has previously called for abolishing the Electoral College, which would require a constitutional amendment. The “Get Rid of the Electoral College” section of her campaign website provides little in the way of details on how she plans to move forward with such a proposal if elected.

My goal is to get elected—but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. pic.twitter.com/a2Lj2a9F0F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 2, 2019

