Elizabeth Warren focused on illegal alien families when asked about death of Mollie Tibbetts

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s cringeworthy policy response to the murder of a 20-year-old Iowa college student — allegedly by an illegal immigrant — is being seen as a tone-deaf stumble in a key presidential caucus state.
“The state of Iowa has been following and thinking and worrying about Mollie Tibbetts for the past weeks, and that kind of comment is just outrageous,” said prominent Iowa fundraiser and GOP consultant Becky Beach, who gasped when she heard the Cambridge Democrat weigh in on Tibbetts.
Warren — viewed as a likely 2020 Democratic contender — was asked on CNN’s “New Day” about toughening immigration laws after Tibbetts’ brutal murder. An alleged illegal immigrant has been arrested.
“I’m so sorry for the family and I know this is hard, not only for the family but for the people in her community, the people throughout Iowa,” Warren said about Tibbetts, whose disappearance gripped the Hawkeye State for the last month.
“But,” Warren continued, “one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are.”
Warren then made an impassioned plea to reunite families of illegal immigrants detained at the United States border — a subject change that left fuming GOP critics baffled.
“Last month, I went down to the border and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers,” Warren said. “I met with those mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were, who hadn’t had a chance to talk to their children and there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children. I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat and I don’t think that mamas and babies are the place that we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from her baby does not make this country safer.”
For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found.
The Tibbetts family has been permanently separated. They are not alone. pic.twitter.com/BBskwHEJoU
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 22, 2018
“An innocent girl was murdered by an illegal immigrant, and Elizabeth Warren treats it like an inconvenience to her talking points,” wrote Republican National Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniels on Twitter.
President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in.
“Yea the problem is not the murder of a young American girl…,” tweeted Trump Jr. “You cant make this crap up. Is the left’s platform really defend anyone but actual Americans? I don’t know how to interpret it any other way.”
Warren has become a key Democratic critic of President Trump and appears to be preparing for a 2020 challenge — meeting with key political operatives in Iowa and other early presidential voting states. But Beach said Warren’s answer is likely to alienate Iowa voters.
“An attitude like that will not suit her well with Iowans, whether they are Republican or Democrat,” said Beach.
Conservative pundit Kyle Smith even called the stilted answer “actually worse than Dukakis on the death penalty.” The reference was to former Bay State Gov. Michael Dukakis’ cut-and-dry dismissal of the death penalty following an emotionally charged debate question asking if he’d support capital punishment if his own wife were murdered.
Local Republicans looking to beat Warren in her upcoming re-election bid also criticized the senior senator.
“Elizabeth Warren callously moves on from Mollie Tibbetts to say that, ‘No, no. Families at the border are the real issue,’ ” said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl. “I think public safety in Massachusetts and around the country based on immigration policy are also at issue, and she doesn’t seem to want to talk about that.”
But Democrats dismissed the outrage yesterday, saying that Republican protests only prove that they are scared of Warren’s progressive appeal.
“They see Elizabeth Warren as a threat. No one gets under Donald Trump’s skin more than Elizabeth Warren, and they will take every opportunity to whack her,” said Democratic consultant Mary Anne Marsh, adding that Republicans are cherry-picking Warren’s comments.
“When you watch the whole interview,” Marsh added, “you see that the first thing out of her mouth is an expression of sympathy.”
___
(c)2018 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
We the People need to Stop this Madness, NOW.
How about that innocent American Indian child who she stole a scholarship from by the guilt of her lying?
For the record the State of Massachusetts has a male prison population of almost 10,000 all have been forcefully separated from their families. This does not include the male Federal prisoners who have also been separated from their families. Ms. Warren is chief among the hypocritical left-wingnuts in our government. How in the world did the good people of Mass. ever elect her?
The same way they elected Charlie Baker and Marty Walsh. Massachusetts is full of leftists. If there are good people there they must not be voting.
A little over 400 years ago the first, the real, Pocahontas traveled to England for an extended stay. Can’t help but wonder how we could convince our current loud-mouthed, libtard, moron illegal alien loving Pocahontas to go visit our British cousins and irritate them for a couple of years. She could advocate for England’s crop of alien terrorists.
Why limit her stay. She is a classic Tory (look it up) and thus would be perfectly happy with her fellow anti-American kin.
Fauxcohontas could care less about Mollie Tibbetts or any other US citizen who has been hurt or killed by an illegal invader. All she cares about is courting that illegal invader vote. If the libtards knew for a fact that our voting booths and ballot boxes were foolproof to prevent the illegals from voting, I bet you they would partly stop bending over backwards to kiss their *****. They would still do it to a certain extent because they have to “virtue signal” how high and mighty they are as social justice warriors. But don’t forget, all of these freebies these libtards are giving away to the illegal invaders are courtesy of US taxpayers. Which is why they need to be held accountable.
Socialist Warren reveals herself to be the female reincarnation of Socialist Adolph Hitler every time she opens her mouth. Just look at some quotes of her fearless leader that she embraces:
“I use emotion for the many and reserve reason for the few”
“All propaganda has to be popular and has to accommodate itself to the comprehension of the least intelligent of those whom it seeks to reach.”
“The art of leadership… consists in consolidating the attention of the people against a single adversary and taking care that nothing will split up that attention.” (Trump)
“The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation.”
When AMERICAN children emotionally get in the way of her nefarious use of FOREIGN children she still defaults to foreigners over American children in order to continue the plan to take away our American liberties. Liberal mouse caught in her own trap by reality. This socialist is AMMORAL(Puts on the face of the moral or immoral to manipulate) and like Adolph to be watched closely and NEVER trusted.
this is one evil b***h with a black heart for america.
“But,” Warren continued, “one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are.”
Huh? Murder is not a real problem??
This woman has a few screws loose and rattling around between her ears because there certainly isn’t a brain in there. What a thing to say. I guess in her screw-loose mind, she can connect the dots between the Tibbetts’ brutal murder and babies and mothers at the border? She is one sick person. In this case, I’m not sure I feel free calling her a person.
It’s so interesting that some people only see what they want to see. They refuse to see the whole picture. It so sad that Ms Warren can only read smoke signals. The smoke gets in her eyes most of the time.
Warren and the rest of the democrats are so out of touch with the issues of real Americans it isn’t real. They are now the party of open borders, criminal illegal aliens, socialism, handouts, and voter fraud.
“Separating a momma from her baby does not make this country safer.” -Warren
Two points:
1. Democrats strongly advocate the PERMANENT separation of mommas and babies at abortion clinics.
2. No children accompanies a momma to prison when momma commits a felony…like entering America without permission.
It seems all of the “leading” Democrats are working hard to be more anti-American than any of their potential primary rivals; open borders, free abortions, higher taxes, the return of Obamacare, more federal regulations, free college, more pornography, higher spending, new government programs, banning guns, the gay agenda, prohibiting religious expression, etc.
Where the “leading” Democrats are guiding America is to “progressively” embrace a brutal totalitarian dictatorship which will strip away ALL personal Rights for the ultimate goal to openly worship the central ruling elitist as our new ‘Benefactor.’ (His number is 666.)
Elizabeth Warren is so f***ing clueless she wouldn’t know what to do if she ever pulled her head out of her a**.