Elizabeth Warren endorses broad pathway for illegal aliens, more legal immigration

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:45 am September 14, 2019
3

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is interviewed in the spin room Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed expanding legal immigration and providing a pathway to citizenship for a wide array of illegal immigrants living inside the United States.

Echoing her rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said “immigration doesn’t make us weaker, it makes us stronger.”

“I want to see us expand legal immigration, and create a pathway to citizenship for our Dreamers, but also for their grandparents, their cousins, for people who overstayed student visas and for people who came here to work in the fields,” she said.

The stance provides a stark contrast with the Trump administration, which has tried to curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

3 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
8:25 am September 14, 2019 at 8:25 am

Hey Fake Indian Elizabeth, go to Central America to live there or you can move to North Korea, since you are a communist.

Steven L. Cady
Steven L. Cady
9:50 am September 14, 2019 at 9:50 am

Diversity is not always a strength. People who immigrate into a Country also must immigrate into the Culture. Cultural immigration by diverse people will strengthen a Country and Culture. Muslims coming to Western Countries and trying to set up pockets of Sharia, will destroy the Country and Culture.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
10:00 am September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am

This lying A$$ hypocrite should NOT be a senator much less running for President!

