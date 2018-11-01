Elizabeth Warren claims she’s not aware of her own campaign’s fundraising

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pleaded ignorance Tuesday, saying she wasn’t aware her campaign attempted to raise money off of her opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Ms. Warren was challenged on the September fundraising email, which has spawned an ethics complaint in the Senate, at a debate Tuesday. The Democrat tried to brush the question aside, until the moderator pointedly asked her to respond to whether she did raise funds off her vote.
“Actually, I don’t know,” she responded.
Ms. Warren declared her opposition to Justice Kavanaugh early on, and described her opposition in a Sept. 17 email to supporters that asked for them to contribute to her re-election campaign.
The watchdog group Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) says asking for money to show support for a future vote is a violation of Senate ethics. They filed a complaint against Ms. Warren and fellow Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
The Senate’s rules prohibit senators from “cashing in” by using their official positions for personal gain.
Republican Geoff Diehl, who is trying to unseat Ms. Warren in next week’s election, raised the issue at Tuesday’s debate.
“That is something you should not be doing, first of all, when we are having a national discussion about the Supreme Court — trying to fundraise off it — but you did and turns out it’s illegal,” he said.
Ms. Warren acted surprised Tuesday to learn there was an ethics complaint against her.
“Is there?” she asked. “I will check into it, but I don’t know.”
The campaign didn’t respond to The Washington Times about why Ms. Warren wasn’t aware of the fundraising activities, but following the debate, Ms. Warren attacked the group who filed the complaint.
“That is a shadowy, dark-money group and that there’s nothing to it,” she told reporters.
A Boston Globe poll published last week shows Ms. Warren leading her challenger by 22 points ahead of next week’s election.
This goes right along with her ‘indian heritage’. She is just plainly a liar and that is that. She is also a socialist.
Your plea of ignorance has been accepted now please resign.
For ANY politician to claim she doesn’t know how her OWN CAMPAIGN is raising money is beyond belief. If that’s true, it shows just HOW INCOMPETENT SHE IS, and thus should be prohibited from EVER RUNNING For any political office.
How her campaign raised funds is not her problem, except when it’s at least unethical, if not illegal. How about the Senate censures her for her false claim of minority status [technically perjury since the application’s signature is a sworn statement] and her campaign finance violations; and strip her of her committee assignments for 2 years.
There may be 1/1024th of truth in her response. I should run the country but have no idea what my own people are up to.
Wonderful!
What could she be sniffing in this picture? “Xshu who dealt it…”
these liberal politicians especially the females are just down right UGLY!
As the candidate, it’s her responsibility to KNOW what’s going on within her campaign, and what information is being sent to voters on her behalf. Her plea of ignorance doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
And if they are too brain-dead to know what’s going on, then HOW DO THEY EXPECT US TO take them, as seriously able to run the country?
Boy all these Dem women look like they are sucking on lemons.
“A Boston Globe poll published last week shows Ms. Warren leading her challenger by 22 points ahead of next week’s election.”
22 points? How many dead Indians ‘live’ in Massachusetts?
Pinocciohontas at her finest! Her nose has to be five feet long by now…