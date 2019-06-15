Elizabeth Warren banished to kiddie table at Democrats’ 1st debates

Just what America has been clamoring for: the first face-to-face debate between Elizabeth Warren and … Amy Klobuchar?

That’s what you’ve got, and you can thank the Democratic National Committee for that scintillating showdown.

The DNC drew straws and Warren came out with the short one, forced to share the debate stage later this month with the likes of Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke and six other Dems with no chance of winning the nomination. It’s the kiddie table.

Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, won the jackpot — front-runner Joe Biden.

In what amounts to the varsity debate, Sanders and Biden will be facing off against Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and six contenders barely registering in the polls.

It’s a bad break for Warren, who was enjoying a bump in the polls thanks to her aggressive tactics and fawning media coverage.

But now she’ll be deprived of taking on Biden in the first round of what could be critical, prime-time debate showdowns on national TV.

Warren needs the chance to directly challenge the former vice president in an attempt to become the anti-Biden alternative in the Democratic race.

But she’ll have to wait until the next round of debates and hope she gets a more favorable spot on the stage.

And poor Seth Moulton? He didn’t even make either debate stage, shut out because he failed to get the necessary 65,000 individual contributions.

The aging Biden could be vulnerable and surely will find himself under attack from Sanders, the socialist who has been slipping in the polls and watching Warren wrest the mantle of premier progressive in the race.

It will be a prime opportunity for the Vermont senator, not Warren, to remind voters that he was the one who nearly toppled Hillary Clinton but was wronged by the DNC three years ago.

If Sanders sees a surge after the debates, it will be a major lost opportunity for Warren. The Massachusetts senator would have relished a chance to take a few shots at Sleepy Joe. The two combatants don’t really get along, dating back years ago to when Biden was a senator and Warren was just a Harvard law professor. Warren was fighting against a bankruptcy overhaul bill and Biden was one of the chief sponsors shepherding the bill through the Senate.

“You’re very good, professor,” Biden said after one tense back-and-forth.

Warren more recently has accused Biden of being “on the side of the credit card companies” during their dispute.

Too bad we won’t get to see a repeat of that exchange during the first round of debates. Instead we’ll get Julian Castro and Bill de Blasio trying to outshine Warren.

The debate featuring Warren and the others will be the first, with Biden and Sanders appearing the following night on June 27.

