Elizabeth Warren aids Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe in casino bid

She’s never been a gambling fan, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing federal legislation to help deliver a casino to a tribe with a checkered past as she struggles to neutralize her “Pocahontas” problem.
Her bill, introduced in March with fellow Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Edward Markey, would allow the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe to build a $1 billion gaming resort about halfway between Boston and Cape Cod even though a federal court blocked the project in 2016.
The Senate bill and its House companion have drawn cheers from tribal leaders eager to resume construction on the lavish complex while stirring resentment among locals irritated at the prospect of Congress big-footing the ongoing Interior Department review.
“It’s certainly an end-run on both what’s going on in court and at the agency level,” said attorney David Tennant, who represents 25 East Taunton residents challenging the project.
Ms. Warren’s involvement comes despite a record indicating that when it comes to gaming, she’s not a high roller.
She opposed the state’s 2011 law expanding Las Vegas-style gambling and supported the 2014 repeal effort, which was defeated. Last year, she sponsored a bill to treat gambling addiction in the military.
“It’s a tough call to make,” Ms. Warren told Reuters in 2014. “People need jobs, but gambling can also be a real problem economically for a lot of people. I didn’t support gambling the first time around and I don’t expect to support it [now].”
At the same time, Ms. Warren recently committed herself to advancing Native American causes in response to President Trump’s digs at her unproven claims of Cherokee ancestry.
In February, she told the National Congress of American Indians that she would “lift up” their stories whenever anyone criticized her, presumably referring to the president.
Among those who cheered her announcement was Cedric Cromwell, tribal council chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag.
“We especially appreciate her remarks about how this government owes its native citizens ‘a fighting chance to build stronger communities and a brighter future — starting with a more prosperous economic future on tribal lands,'” Mr. Cromwell told the Associated Press.
He later commended Ms. Warren’s “outstanding leadership” after she and Mr. Markey introduced the bill, saying it would “protect our ancestral homeland.”
“This bill is further evidence that Congress, in both the House and Senate, see it as the honorable and just thing to do — re-affirm our right to a reservation for our people and to ensure that our Tribe will be treated equally under the law as other federally recognized tribes,” Mr. Cromwell said.
Crossing Abramoff’s path
The legislation comes as the latest chapter in the years-long political saga of the Mashpee Wampanoag, which gained notoriety for its dealings with lobbyists Jack Abramoff and Kevin A. Ring, figures at the center of the Native American lobbying scandal.
Abramoff pleaded guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion and other charges in 2006, while his former colleague Ring was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2010.
Former Mashpee tribal chairman Glenn Marshall, who had previously been convicted of rape, pleaded guilty in 2009 to embezzling tribal funds and campaign-finance violations while working with Abramoff to secure federal recognition for the tribe, which was granted in 2007.
The scandal set back the tribe’s casino plans, but in 2015 the Obama administration took about 300 acres of tribal land into trust, allowing the Mashpee to partner with Malaysian developer Genting Group and break ground on the project in Taunton, Massachusetts.
Another figure from the Abramoff lobbying scandal, former California Rep. Richard Pombo, now works as a lobbyist for Genting Americas Holding Limited, which has been involved with funding the project.
In July 2016, construction was halted after a federal court rejected the Interior Department’s decision based on Carcieri v. Salazar, the 2009 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the declared the federal government could only take land into trust for tribes recognized at the time of the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.
“With respect, this is not a close call: to find ambiguity here would be to find it everywhere,” said U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young in his 22-page ruling.
The Interior Department is now considering whether the small tribe can qualify under another legal framework, but the House and Senate legislation would reaffirm the tribal property as trust land without agency action.
The Mashpee Wampanoag aren’t the first tribe to attempt a Carcieri work-around by going through Congress, although the strategy is generally seen as a longshot, or as Mr. Tennant put it, “a Hail Mary on top of a Hail Mary.”
Local reaction to the federal involvement has been mixed. In Mashpee, officials said the “lack of communication has been a disservice to the town of Mashpee,” while Taunton Mayor Thomas C. Hoye Jr. has thrown his support behind the bill.
“If it passes, it will remove whatever lack of clarity the Interior Department may have now as it relates to reservation land for one of our nation’s truly historic tribes,” said Mr. Hoye in a statement.
Ms. Warren has been haunted during her 2018 Senate campaign by her previous claims to Cherokee ancestry, although she is not an enrolled member of any tribe, spurred by Mr. Trump’s “Pocahontas” nickname.
One of her Senate opponents, Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai, has run on the slogan, “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”
Ms. Warren has come under pressure to resolve questions about her heritage by taking a DNA test, but she has instead sought to enhance her relationships with tribes.
“Every time someone brings up my family’s story, I’m going to use it to lift up the story of your families and your communities,” she told Native Americans at the February event.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
It’s not about Pocahontas’s relationships with American Indians, but her relationships with special privilege and MONEY. She is just so much political dust, blown about in the winds of political opportunity.
I certainly wonder how much that casino group’s paying her to help out..
24 dollars worth of beads.
Lying fauxcahontas would do anything to try and salvage her bogus reputation, but, it’s too late at this point. She will always be known as a fraud…as she should be.
WARREN is A HORRID LOOKING LIAR and a FRAUD with her Phony Native American Claim I guess the FIX is IN if she Helps the TRIBE get the Casino !, All of a Sudden, Magically they Find OLD Records that she was indeed a Member of that TRIBE ! And A ” Real INJUN ” Gotta Wonder How MUCH is her Juice from the SKIM !
Great to see a member of the WannaBe Indian Tribe help the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.
For shame, Pocahontas. You should know that every Native American casino is surrounded by rampant alcoholism, domestic abuse, and destruction of the surrounding community through illegal gambling and prostitution. It’s not “about jobs”, it’s about the optics and ‘buying’ votes. Oh, and she’s still not 1/64 Native American…
That makes me wonder. To Native american casinos, pay taxes like all other casinos do??
If i go to a reservation and gamble, and win, do I get taxed on that winnings??
I don’t know if the Native Americans pay taxes on those casinos, or not. I do know they do not pay tobacco taxes, which is why those “Indian Smoke Shops” can sell cigarettes cheaper than other stores do. But I’m pretty sure any “tax exemption” THEY enjoy would not extend to any “white eyes” winning money in those casinos, in any case! 😀
Elizabeth the Fake, should join CNN aka the Clinton News Network aka the Communist News Network. Elizabeth the Fake / phony should have a tattoo put on her forehead, “I am Fake News”!
Notice how the media does NOT notice the gross hypocrisy of this Loony’s behavior. Case in point is this push by Pochahantas to legislate, and thereby legitimize, unequal treatment for a particular racial group, that, to my understanding, violates civil rights laws in multiple ways. However, though she’s clearly willing to do this as, so we suspect, a means to give her some “cred” over her long-standing claims to Native American heritage, she’s flat refused to do what would provide proof of her claims, that is, submit to a DNA test. Why do her Lefty-Loony colleagues not recognize, nor acknowledge, anything curious about that?
doced, maybe she is trying to “buy” membership in this obscure tribe to bolster her claims of “Native American” heritage. Lord knows, that is the ONLY way she’ll ever attain that status. She SURE won’t EVER be able to do it on the basis of GENUINE Native American heritage!
If you’ve noticed the LEFT LOVES doing stuff to give unequal treatment to this or that group…
It’s called BUYING VOTES with taxpayer money, Ituser. You KNOW how those libtards love to use OTHER PEOPLE’S money to accomplish their crooked objectives!
Princess “Wannabe Warren” continues to embarrass herself. Geez, this woman doesn’t get it. Now she is pandering for votes, or should I say still?
The ONLY thing that will “neutralize” this LYING LEFTIST LOON’S “Pocahantas problem” is a DNA test PROVING she actually DOES have a “Native American” heritage. Since she obviously DOES NOT, that can never happen. Teddy Kennedy had his “Chappaquiddick.” Hillary had “Benghazi.” I predict that her phony “Pocahantas” heritage will be the defining scandal that keeps this LYING LOON from EVER becoming President, and thank Almighty God for that!
THat is why she will never TAKE a dna test.
“She’s never been a gambling fan, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing federal legislation to help deliver a casino to a tribe with a checkered past as she struggles to neutralize her ‘Pocahontas’ problem.
“…She’s never been a gambling fan, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing federal legislation to help deliver a casino to a tribe with a checkered past as she struggles to neutralize her “Pocahontas” problem….”
So thrown over-board are personal ethics and the any responsibility to represent state voters which have twice voted to preclude Vegas-type casinos; because, nothing screams “native-America” support like helping to build a $1B gambling complex on tribal land in direct opposition to the rest of the public.
In the interest of full-disclosure, are the Mashpee Wampanoag going to make Warren an honorary tribal member if she pulls this off; permitting her to open the Liz Warren duty-free smoke-shop and campaign headquarters for bona-fide Wampanoag Indians of questionable Cherokee-looking decent?
no worries… there are a lot of non indians that help the tribes out.
Sorry Lizzie. You are still not a Cherokee, even if you decide to give the whole country back to the Natives. If they got all of North America given to them, you would be one of the first to get put on a boat to Europe. Even the Wampanoag’s don’t like you trying to make yourself credible.
The truth is, you stole college scholarships, college admissions, and a professorship at Harvard from minorities, including several Native Americans. Then you used your fake status as a Cherokee to get elected to the US Senate. The Cherokee Nation keeps copious records so that every member of their tribe gets the benefits they deserve, and they could find “NO” ancestors in your past who were Cherokee. And the woman you claim was your Cherokee ancestor was listed in every census as “white”.
So stop trying to buy your way into the Wampanoag Tribe using our tax money. It’s just as sleazy as everything else you do.