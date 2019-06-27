Elizabeth Warren adds ‘gay reparations’ to Democrats’ arsenal

The Democrats have absolutely nothing to offer people, so they continue their main effort to reduce Americans into warring tribes, keeping people distracted by the fact that Democrats have made everyone’s lives worse in the cities and states where they prevail. They have such contempt for everyone, especially their own base, desperate for the politics of resentment to deliver money, votes and power.

All you need to do is look at what the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are focusing on as they attempt to appeal to their own base. A cornucopia of “free” things and promises that the surrounding tribes will get what’s coming to them is the singular focus of the Democrats.

Oh, that and Hate Donald Trump.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has added another gem to her tree of free stuff and revenge. During Gay Pride Month, she apparently believes the gay community is greedy, selfish and could be relied upon to think only of themselves. Pandering opportunists must think those things of all their targets, otherwise what could they offer?

“Citing a tax code that was ‘discriminatory’ against non-heterosexual married couples, Warren tweeted Saturday, ‘It wasn’t until marriage equality became law that gay & lesbian couples could jointly file tax returns — so they paid more in taxes. Our government owes them more than $50M for the years our discriminatory tax code left them out. We must right these wrongs,’ ” the Daily Caller reported.

It’s time for the Senate to pass the #EqualityAct to finally ban discrimination against LGBTQ people. And Congress should pass my Refund Equality Act so legally married same-sex couples can finally get the tax refunds they should have received but were denied. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 26, 2019

What Ms. Warren doesn’t mention to people is the IRS already allows everyone to amend the last three years of returns. Instead, she wants couples to be able to amend their tax returns for the entire time they were married in one of the 10 states allowing gay marriage prior to federal recognition. The Joint Committee on Taxation reported this would amount to $57 million in refunds. Essentially, a redistribution of wealth, or as many have noted a sort of “gay reparation.”

But why stop there? What about all the gays and lesbians who never had a chance to marry at all because of the Clinton administration’s Defense of Marriage Act? DOMA, one of the most significant attacks on gay civil rights in the aftermath of the Stonewall Riots, was instituted in 1996 and was struck down in 2013 as unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court.

That has to be asked because this has nothing to do with tax fairness and everything to do with reinforcing the politics of resentment and victimhood.

The cancer of identity politics relies on perpetual victimhood. Here, Ms. Warren (as Democratic leadership always does) is making another play to coax Americans into warring tribes.

When gay marriage became the law of the land, that was success from a nation that is constantly working to become more fair and free. Now, we’re being told that’s not enough. There is now a new grievance in the perpetual racist, sexist, homophobic America. We are now to use that as an economic weapon or as another cudgel with which to extort political power and reinforce divisions among us instead of moving forward with our victories.

For the Democratic Party machine, however, there can never be success, there always has to be a new appended wrong or violation, some new campaign to convince you that victimhood will never end, and you must always resent, well, everyone. Including those who may think differently or simply disagree politically. That is the racist, sexist and homophobic position, as they work for their own constituencies believing the lie that they will always be victims and can never become equal willing partners in society. It’s insulting, damaging and limiting.

Americans seeing each other as neighbors, friends and colleagues as opposed to the malicious “other” is to Democrats as water is to the Wicked Witch. The melting of the left is already occurring, and all they have is to appeal to the worst in people.

President Trump’s outreach to black, Hispanic and gay Americans is something the Democrats have never faced before from the Republican machine and its previous “next in line” candidates. Now the Democratic Party’s big play during their 2020 presidential primary season is to distract their base by telling them they are owed something by everyone else, while stoking hatred of the president and in some cases, the country herself.

Democrats don’t want to have to explain what happened to Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, etc. They can’t paper over the failure of liberal policies so they want to make neighbor suspicious of neighbor, friend resentful of friend. They want Americans isolated in warring tribes, seeing each other as the enemy. We have another chance coming up in 2020 to renounce the politics of resentment, and that includes rejecting the sexist, racist and homophobic lie that victimhood is forever.

• Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice, author and Fox News contributor, is a radio talk-show host.

