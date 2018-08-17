Elizabeth Warren: ‘Accountable Capitalism Act’ will stop companies from making ‘rich even richer’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said it’s time for the federal government to use the force of law and rein in U.S. companies “dedicated … to making the rich even richer.”
An op-ed penned by the Massachusetts Democrat in The Wall Street Journal blasts American corporations, iconic free-market economist Milton Friedman and states that “don’t want to demand more” from businessmen.
Her answer: The Accountable Capitalism Act.
“Building on work by conservative economist Milton Friedman, a new theory emerged [in the 20th century] that corporate directors had only one obligation: to maximize shareholder returns,” the lawmaker wrote Tuesday. “The obsession with maximizing shareholder returns effectively means America’s biggest companies have dedicated themselves to making the rich even richer.”
The Democrat’s proposed law would essentially test Mr. Friedman’s warning in “Free to Choose,” which stated: “A society that puts equality — in the sense of equality of outcome — ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests.”
Ms. Warren’s bill, scheduled to be introduced Wednesday, seeks the following:
“Corporations with more than $1 billion in annual revenue would be required to get a federal corporate charter.” “Employees would elect at least 40 percent of directors.” “At least 75 percent of directors and shareholders would need to approve before a corporation could make any political expenditures.” “Directors and officers would not be allowed to sell company shares within five years of receiving them — or within three years of a company stock buyback.”
“Corporate charters, which define the structure and obligations of U.S. companies, are an obvious tool for addressing these skewed incentives,” the senator continued. “But companies are chartered at the state level. Most states don’t want to demand more of companies, lest they incorporate elsewhere.
“For the past 30 years we have put the American stamp of approval on giant corporations, even as they have ignored the interests of all but a tiny slice of Americans,” she added. “We should insist on a new deal.”
Ms. Warren’s bill comes just one month removed from an interview in which she told MSNBC that she staunchly backs the free market.
“I believe in markets right down to my toes,” she said July 19. “But I also believe markets have to have rules. Otherwise rich and powerful just keep sucking up all the value and everybody else ends up eating dirt.
Over the last year, corporate profits have soared while average wages for Americans haven’t budged. It’s been the same sad story for decades. Today I’m introducing a new bill to help return to the time when American companies & workers did well together: https://t.co/9isNoIyzoW
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 15, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
She seems unaware of the fact that her proposal is textbook facsism: nominal private ownership but with State control over every aspect of the company — and the unions.
I’m pretty sure that the fact isn’t lost on her…she just doesn’t much care. To her, the ends have always justified the means. If fascism achieves her socialist goals…she won’t blink an eye or apologize for stepping all over the Constitution’s Bill of Rights.
I wonder, will all her rich liberal allies like this?? Such as Gates or zuckerberg??
If making money is so immoral, she should give all her ill-gotten gains back to her tribe! It doesn’t surprise any of us that a Senator who has never been a part of a money making business, just money spending, thinks that we should keep the money only flowing to government. Only then can they make us their serfs. How much of the money she is declaring as being “sucked up by the rich” is in our average Joe Sixpack’s 401k, 403b, or Roth IRA? I think this is really just another attempt steal all the money we have saved away and throw it away on their socialist progressive social justice warrior idiocy. Didn’t she and Crazy Bernie want something like $200 Trillion for Medicare for everyone and federal government jobs for everyone?
Well, yeah, marines, they DID want $200 Trillion for universal medicare. What they FORGOT to mention was that estimate depending upon slashing compensation to medical providers to 40% of what it is now. So the “end result would be that you’d have “universal” Medicare, but VERY FEW doctors and other medical professionals to PROVIDE IT. That’s a TYPICAL lib-tard proposal–TOTALLY based on their OWN brain-dead theories, which have little to do with actual, you know, REALITY–and therefore, are UNWORKABLE on the face of it!
In typical Leftist LOON fashion, they propose to “give” you something they can’t POSSIBLY deliver–and if we are stupid enough to fall for this BS, we will ALL suffer for it, just like we have ever since Obama crammed Obamacare down our unwilling throats!
If the money comes from the government the morality of it may not be questioned.
For a second there I thought I’d picked up “Atlas Shrugged” again and started rereading that.
Idiocracy isn’t just a movie, anymore, skipwatson1951. “Atlas Shrugged,” indeed!
It’s probably too much to expect an “Accountable Socialism Act” from her to stop governmental officials from getting “Too Rich”…
Maybe those corporations need to stop smoking the liberal weed, and STOP FUNDING HER and her fellow commucrats.
How about holding every federal government agency accountable first and see how that works? Highly unlikely…
Then how about the Accountable SOCIALIST act where THEY have to account for every dollar socially coveted, stolen and spent, preceded by the campaign donation accountability act proving the money received was spent or returned,,or the Clinton charity donation accountability act proving that the money was spent on charity, not Swiss bank accounts,,,or the welfare recipient accountability act to prove foods stamps were spent on food, not drugs or barter…or the scholarship accountability act that proves you are a real American Indian before you take the money designated for actual minorities. Accountability is not a word Pocahontas should flirt with lest her own accountability be challenged.
Good point Therifeleman. IMO WE need Govt accountability, from the FBI, DOJ, IRS and all these communists in office, before we even need to start looking to hold business to account.
State control of Companies and Corporations. Reminds me of the Soviet Union. Hey Elizabeth, how did state control of companies in the Soviet Union work out? Oh, I forgot, liberals like you Elizabeth, want to erase history and take God out of our society, so the snowflakes will gravitate to communism. You Elizabeth are a disgrace and a traitor to our Country.
OR look to Venezualla, and how THEIR take over of corporations worked..
Is there any chance we could get her to include a ban on political activity by unions? How about adding an absolute cap on earnings from investments, speaking engagements, donations, and all other sources by any member of congress while they are in office, say equal to their government salary. Require everything above that amount to be placed in a trust fund administered by directors from their constituency, at least 40 percent of whom earn less than the congressperson. Require the same 75 percent majority for any and all investment decisions and political activity. How about it, Ms Warren? Are you willing to put YOUR money where your mouth is?
How’s about we just do AWAY with all unions..
Heavens, Tamarack, don’t you know that COMMUCRATS are the ORIGINATORS of “Do as I SAY, not as I DO?” These little “rules” they make up for the REST OF US never DO apply to THEM!
Every time this lefty liberal socialist opens her mouth she proves just how stupid and ineffective she is. It’s obvious she’s never done anything real world. She’s only been involved in the school systems and the political systems, neither are real world situations. Surely the rest of the house and senate realize that capitalism is what makes this country tick, and will laugh off her stupid bill so that it is never brought up for a vote.
Well, everybody on the REPUBLICAN side of the aisle, disqus. Even the RINOS know this much! The Commucrats? Not so much! Do you think Chuckles Schumer and Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi understand this? Or “Mad Maxine” Waters? Don’t think so!
This should be interesting. Warren outright endorsing Fascism. You can bet that Warren favors and supports Antifa, and Antifa favors and supports Warren. We’ll now get to see Hypocrisy burst forth as Antifa (Anti-Fascism) remains silent about Warren and proceeds to protect the very Fascism they claim to oppose!
oday, Antifa is about as “anti-Fascism” as Adolph Hitler! Their roaming around attacking anybody who DARES disagree with Leftist LOON ideology is STRAIGHT out of Hitler’s brownshirt Nazi THUG playbook1 Once again, Leftist LOONS call something the very OPPOSITE of what it actually is!
So politicians like Clinton, Pelosi, Feinstein, etc. enter politics with a middle class savings account and seem to exit as multi-millionaires. But they never complain about how rich they become while “serving” the taxpayers.
IMO that’s because THEY FEEL it is just and right, they become rich.. Just no one else should.
And yet they CONTINUALLY attack the “capitalist” system that allowed them to PERFORM this act of economic legerdemain, Gary Burger! Capitalism for ME, but not for THEE must be their mantra!
What we really need is a way to keep men and women in Congress from feathering their nest when they are there. They start in poor, then they have to get money to pay to get on a committee. Then they get money from the lobbies and inside trading When they leave after 35 to 40 years. They are multi millionaires. They can give themselves raises and special medical and retirement packages.
That’s why for years, i’ve believed’, we need to have a law that THEIR PAY GETS STRIPPED down to 95% of where its at now. AND NO MORE voting themselves a pay rise…
They ALSO make themselves “exempt” from all the laws they pass on the REST OF US, pitter. THAT is why they can LEGALLY engage in “insider trading” in the stock market that would put any ONE of us in prison!
American capitalism, leavened with socialist programs, has been so bad that Americans are living 30 years longer than they did 100 years ago and an estimated 147 million of the world’s population wants to come here as soon as possible. Warren’s policy would reverse the longevity and the attraction of America.
BUT is that socialist policies responsible FOR americans living longer, OR advances in medicine?
This is progressivism defined: There’s no problem or policy decision that can’t be solved if only the federal government gets involved…
Translation: Commie Warren wants to “nationalize” all private corporations so that government is TOTALLY in control of them, tells them what they are “allowed” to make and sell, how they shall do it, what they have to pay their employees, etc. etc.
LIE-AWATHA heap big stupid, and also speak with forked tongue!
The Accountable Capitalism Act? “A Rose by any other Name” …..