Elizabeth of Arc

An angry Elizabeth Warren is a nuisance to Republicans, but a martyred Elizabeth Warren may be an even bigger threat. So politically it was unwise for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to silence Warren Tuesday night during debate over attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, even if she did technically flout Senate rules.
That the sanction came over Warren’s reading of a letter from Coretta Scott King critical of Sessions on racial issues only added fuel to the fire.
But let’s cut through the faux outrage, here. Warren was begging for an overreaction from Republicans, who took the bait she has been laying for months.
Last September on the floor of the Senate Warren essentially accused her Republican colleagues of racism during debate over a stopgap spending bill. Funding for the Flint, Mich., water crisis was not in the bill (it was being addressed separately) which for Warren’s purposes amounted to racially motivated discrimination.
In December, again on the Senate floor, she accused Republicans backing the 21st Century Cures Act of selling government favors in exchange for campaign contributions, calling them corrupt. (She also said in that speech that Democrats who supported the bill were giving in to extortion; every one of her Democratic colleagues in the Massachusetts delegation supported the bill.)
McConnell had clearly had enough of the senator’s antics, and after Warren on Tuesday evening read King’s 30-year-old assertion that Sessions is racist (after being warned about a rule against maligning another senator), Warren temporarily lost her speaking privileges.
That ruling launched a thousand internet memes about censorship, the unfair treatment of a female member of Congress (It’s so confusing: Is Warren a hero to progressives here, or a helpless victim?), and the suppression of the words of a civil rights heroine. Warren’s dramatic reading of King’s letter outside the Senate chamber drew millions of views on Facebook.
Neither Warren’s speech nor her rebuke changed a single vote. But she’ll raise a lot of money and sell a lot of books. In fact, earlier Tuesday Warren’s publisher had announced her latest book, promising “candid accounts of her battles in the Senate.” This conveniently manufactured “battle” will probably get its own chapter.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Elizabeth of Arc,
she is just another liberal socialist teet sucker who has drained america of her morals and infested her with illegals from every corner of the planet.
her and bernie are poster children for term limits.
take a good look at the paper reporting this……
Agreed. Joan of Arc was a mighty warrior. Elizabeth is a mighty liar and fake Indian. Don’t compare Elizabeth Warren to Joan of Arc.
Warren has no business questioning anyone’s character. She’s a parody of a caricature. She’s so one-dimensional she makes Jar Jar Binks seem like a realistic and fully-developed personality.
Warren needs to go back to her reservation. At the Holiday Inn.
Just another shrieking harpy, spewing out democrap lies. She will get money and support from the loony left, but they are in the minority now, so go for it. Slapping down these poltroons at every opportunity is the way to fight them. No more tolerance for their nasty, foul, lies.
What got me was after SHE got censured, DOZENS of other demss tood up and CONTINUED reading from the same letter… WHY DIDN’T any of them also get censured??
And exactly WHAT is a censure? Sit down and be quiet” Woo.. what a big punishment.. NOT.
Fraudahontas is as crazy as crazy can be, so full of her lying
slimy bottom of the swamp self she is a disgrace to America.
To those who elected this lunatic, shame on you………..William
She is a walking poster child for a left wing loon. She is exactly what is wrong with America. I would say that she must embarrass the people that elected her but then I look at folks in Massachusetts and the people they elect. ********.
She should be moved to a Committee of very little influence, Or standing.
Times like this i would love to have the power of ADND spells, so i could use a Silence 15’ft radius on her behind.. Let’s see her rant and rave when no one can hear it! Or better yet, implement a curse on her, so ever time she speaks a word, she takes damage!
‘Pocahontas’, SIT DOWN..!!
The pathetic face of the Demorat progressive party–Pocahontas, Maxine Waters and Crazy Pelosie, who apparently thinks George Bush is still president and nutcase Billary who just announced their future is female–AAAAUUUUK!!!! Just like watching a daily scene from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” when they all got out of the asylum–perfect!! I SO hope they keep up the entertainment and then Screw Loose Streep can tell them how great they are.
Senator McConnell had to every right to shut down rule breaker Senator Warren for her violation of the Senate rules. All Democrats think that the Senate rules only apply to Republicans. Senator Warren is a clear and present danger to what is in the best interest of the USA and the citizens of our country. I hope the Democrats keep allowing Senator Warren to be the voice of their party.
[All Democrats think that the Senate rules only apply to Republicans.]
Of course they do. Just like all other laws and rules. They think they are above them, but everyone else has to abide by then or else..
The threat is not to martyre Pocahontas, the threat is not to shut her mouth. It’s very basic game theory. Democrats are going to vote for her not matter what. But republicans are fed up with the lameness of our representatives and could give up. Next time, don’t censure her, throw a brick at her face. Stop being afraid and get us rid of O’Care.
I think the author missed the entire reason McConnell used Senate rule 19. This was just a trial run, McConnell can use rule 19 to keep the Demrats from filibustering without having to use the nuclear option. Best thing is there is nothing they can do stop it.
My thoughts exactly Groundhog. And one has to look where this article originated from in the first place, Boston Herald. Not exactly known for the bastion of conservative thought. If those in the great state of Massachusetts can’t see through Warrens crazy act, then they deserve the representation they get. However, mark my words, in the upcoming weeks and months of this new elected government, she is going to be sticking her foot into her mouth so much that I won’t be surprised if she acquires hoof and mouth disease. *face palm.
The old guard is slowly going to be weeded out and it won’t be DJT to blame. The people of the states this old guard has held hostage for so long is coming out of their Stockholm syndrome induced coma’s and beginning to push back from the table of crumbs in favor for a true buffet. That is a day I very much look forward to and the wails and cries of the old guard will serve as great comedy as I munch on extra butter popcorn! *wink
~M
McConnell should have let her talk and display how loony she really is. Then point out her nonsense when she is through spouting. But then again, McConnell and McCain of AZ belong to the same RINO Club.
How about a three-strike policy and send her home for the year?
Recent polls show that her state is more than tired enough of her. Pocahontas Warren is going to be defeated in her next election and its time that stupid legislators like Warren are going to be involuntarily retired.
I’ve seen polls from the past 3 elections in Taxechussets time and time again saying that. BUT she still wins re-election.. SO i won’t put any faith in those polls.
Wrong. It was a setup for extreme leftist Liz Warren. It will elevate her to the Democratic candidate for president in the 2020 election and Trump will annihilate her and win a landslide 2nd term.
And seriously, Pocahontas?! She is as pasty white as she can be, with light colored eyes. She doesn’t have any Native American lineage. And the Native Americans in this country should be highly offended! I kind of want to pop her one in the nose. I know there are lots of people who say violence isn’t the answer, but sometimes a person just needs a good knock upside the head when they are talking nonsense to clear the cobwebs.
The more this woman opens her mouth it becomes increasingly clear that her brain is not functioning properly. I’m glad she was shut down and told to take her seat but letting her continue to spew nonsense is actually more beneficial as it exposes her as completely out of touch with reality and incapable of leading anyone anywhere. I wouldn’t follow Elizabeth (fake native American) Warren to my front door let alone rely on her to lead this country at any time. She is intellectually dishonest and incompetent.