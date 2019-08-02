Baltimore Crime: Elijah Cummings’ home burglarized hours before Trump’s first tweets

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home in West Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood was burglarized, police said Thursday.

The Baltimore Police Department received a report of a burglary that took place at 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2000 block of Madison Ave. Police on Thursday said it was unknown whether any property was taken.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The burglary took place just hours before President Donald Trump, a Republican, began a dayslong Twitter attack on the Democratic congressman and the city of Baltimore that continues to dominate headlines and cause ripples in political circles.

State property records list the rowhouse as owned by the congressman and his wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party. She did not immediately return messages Thursday afternoon.

Andy Eichar, the congressman’s press secretary, referred media questions to the city police, and said Cummings was unavailable for comment. Cummings was in Baltimore last weekend — as he is most weekends — and attended his usual church services locally on Sunday.

The House is in recess this week and Cummings has been doing events in the district. He was at Stadium Place on Thursday at an event in which he spoke to senior citizens.

Police said detectives from the Central District are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

___

(c)2019 The Baltimore Sun

Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 6.0/10 (3 votes cast)

, 6.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings