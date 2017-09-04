Electromagnetic pulse attack on grid could ‘cripple’ society

North Korea has threatened to launch an electromagnetic pulse attack that could shut down the United States’ power grid — causing months of blackouts that could bring society to a halt, with rampant crime and social chaos.
Experts say the threat posed by an EMP — the side effect of an atmospheric nuclear detonation — is significant, and New England is particularly vulnerable.
The rogue communist state announced yesterday it detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb in an underground site, its sixth and by far most powerful nuclear test to date. It also released photos of dictator Kim Jong Un posing with the bomb, which could reach the U.S. when mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea also is developing.
North Korea released a statement saying the bomb “is a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP attack.”
All of the past Presidents were idiots and past Congresses in dealing with North Korea. Number one they had no business giving North Korea money and aid. Secondly, they should have put the screws to China and Russia in the banking system and trade and I mean hitting them hard, not this piecemeal garbage. Trump, better hit China and Russia hard and that will destroy their economies. Then you will see action by the Chinese and Russians against North Korea.
Our economy has been so weak for the last ten years China and Russia have been trying to destroy our economy. President Trump is going to announce a bill that will start to bring our economy back in January. It’s being written right now. Next month the President’s tax plan is coming out and the elimination of the communistic death tax will be abolished for good. Hopefully we will finally turn things around after Bush’s mistakes and Obama’s neglect. By the way that fat little pimple will be taken care of permanently if he dares to launch a nuke against us. No more N. Korea if it happens.
why is this fat little still breathing?
the wholesale panic this would create with no electricity for months or weeks to me
is unacceptable if they have a weapon like that and intend to use it we should strike first and blow them back to the stone age.
to the chicoms i will say this we both know how much business we do with each other and money in the trillons of dollars why jeopardize this with this little retard in n.korea?
North Korea Has a mystery satellite in orbit that passes over the US 3 times a day
Time for a clandestine assassination………………A La Vietnam style
No more pleading, no more hush money payments and no more red lines. It’s time for a rocket up this fat inbred pyscho’s butt., like Reagan did to kadaffy. The rest of the world’s maniacs are watching.
His ability to do such an attack isn’t really in the NE part of the US. Even worse his ICBMs might be able to reach a detonation point over the northeast Pacific impacting the Pacific NW where so much of our and Canada’s IT infrastructure is located. Bringing down Bonneville Power’s grid would render the states of WA and OR non-functional for years until repairs were completed. It would also knock out power availability for the clean-up efforts at Hanford which could result in a contamination worse than already there.
The Vancouver high-tech area of Canada would also be rendered useless.
Pacific Northwest- nesting place for the liberal loons???????????
We’re not all loony in the Northwest. There’s 3 or 4 sane people left up here.
I may be a loon, but I sure as hell am not a liberal. If the fat kid manages to get a working nuclear device into the air, I think it would make him far more happy to see a big assed mushroom cloud in this area. Within a 50 mile radius: Joint Base Lewis/ McChord, Microsoft, multiple server farms and a nice base at Bangor. Home to 2 SSGNs, Converted Trident boats that carry a SEAL platoon and about 186 conventional cruise missiles if I remember right. Also home to 6 or 7 Trident subs with their 24 MIRV capable packages of joy. And there are a couple other boats up there (SSN 21 USS Jimmy Carter is one) that do work that you will never read or hear about. There is a big hole in the ground known as Dry Dock 6, at what used to be Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. It’s now Naval Base Kitsap. DD 6 is the only dry dock on the West coast that is big enough to dock a Nimitz or Ford class carrier. This area is far more vulnerable to an air burst nuke, if you going for flashy. And that little weasel with the ridiculous haircut does like his drama.
So I don’t think EMP would be his first choice. But WTH, we were pretty high on the Soviet targeting list and probably still in the Chicoms sights. If it happens I won’t even see the flash. No reason to loose any sleep.
Maybe WE should EMP that fat pigs country FIRST!
Doing so with nuclear devices would also cripple Seoul. Not a real good policy.
Are you kidding? ever see a picture of the DPRK at night from space?
The happy, but mad, mushroom!
What’s the most disturbing and distressing aspect of this ominous threat, is neither the threat, nor even what probability there is it could be carried out, but that we are not prepared for it. Our power grid is unprotected, frighteningly vulnerable, even though we’ve known about the calamitous consequences of an EMP attack FOR DECADES! As has become more and more predictable and thoroughly exasperating, is the inaction by government, at all levels, the utility companies themselves, and even the military. Folks, this is NOT a condition that is irreparable. We KNOW what to do to harden our vital infrastructure against attack, (and not only the electric grid), and we KNOW that infrastructure, particularly the power grid, is a primary target for any attacker, N. Korea, China, Russia, ISIS, or whomever, yet there is no serious effort by anyone, to undertake and implement defenses. Politicians talk, but do nothing substantive. Generally, America is complacent, preoccupied with clearly unimportant stuff, and has been blithely ignoring the massively destructive consequences of attacks WE CAN DEFEND AGAINST! As is all too common with the way America has behaved for 100 years, we first suffer a calamity, THEN we react, but after the damages have been done. That pre-emptive action is absolutely crucial now, seems to escape altogether the attention and interest of the powers-that-be. It’s utterly mad!
We do have anti-ICBM defensive weaponry and some of the best of it is on Navy ships. They have several of those missile frigates between N. Korea and Alaska. A month ago we fired a test missile in the Pacific and our anti-missile missile took out our best ICBM rocket. Do not worry about Kim or his extortionist threats. China has abandoned him and their economy is on the verge of a horrendous collapse. We then need to take out his strategic missiles and bomb his nuclear storage buildings. We can do that with relative ease with conventional forces. How long do you think he will last after all that happens?
An EMP strike anywhere will cripple our society as we know it. Read “One Second After” by William Forstchen, it’ll put you on a chill beyond belief. This is something not to take lightly, be prepared for the worst and pray for the best.
I read it, but that fictional nuke was fired thirty miles off the coast from New Orleans and detonated 200 miles over central Kansas the geographic center of America. Kim’s rockets can only hit as far as Anchorage Alaska and they aren’t powerful enough to reach more than 100 miles high. As someone else wrote in here, it will zap Alaska, British Columbia, Washington State, and probably Oregon as well.
Read “One Second After” by William Forstchen, this will enlighten you about the EMP….
If He did be assured we would come for fat boy with a vengeance! Heck-we might get him to work in the coal mines . For the rest of his life.
An EMP attack on the USA against an unshielded electrical grid cold destroy 10s of thousands of miles of wire, melt power transformers and generators. It would take years to replace these systems. More than 100 million people would die of starvation and lack of medical care and supplies.
Without electricity most of the wealth in banks and on paper will be lost, perhaps forever. Food in the fields can’t be harvested and transported without electricity, it can’t be processed or refrigerated.
There is no time to waste. The “grid” can be protected if Congress and the states and the power companies begin to do it NOW. In a few months the lunatic in North Korea or a religious fanatic elsewhere can decided to murder the world.
The roads and airports and the bridges must wait until the power grid is safe from EMP or solar mass ejection such as happened back in the 1859 when the Carrington effect http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2011/03/110302-solar-flares-sun-storms-earth-danger-carrington-event-science/ melted telegrapgh wires and destroyed railroad rails and ignited railroad wooden ties.
Several small, low level, simultaneous attacks from international waters off their coast will do the job without harming their neighbors. They would not have any working electronics to be able to retaliate. No people or land would be bombed.