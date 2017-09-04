Electromagnetic pulse attack on grid could ‘cripple’ society

North Korea has threatened to launch an electromagnetic pulse attack that could shut down the United States’ power grid — causing months of blackouts that could bring society to a halt, with rampant crime and social chaos.

Experts say the threat posed by an EMP — the side effect of an atmospheric nuclear detonation — is significant, and New England is particularly vulnerable.

The rogue communist state announced yesterday it detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb in an underground site, its sixth and by far most powerful nuclear test to date. It also released photos of dictator Kim Jong Un posing with the bomb, which could reach the U.S. when mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea also is developing.

North Korea released a statement saying the bomb “is a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP attack.”

Read more at the Boston Herald

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (3 votes cast)