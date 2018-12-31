Elected Liberal Democrats Discriminate Against Catholics

Senate Democrats are facing renewed charges of anti-Catholic discrimination after quizzing a federal judicial nominee about his membership in the Knights of Columbus.Democratic Sens. Kamala D. Harris and Mazie Hirono were accused of “religious profiling” after they zeroed in on judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s membership in the 137-year-old fraternal Catholic charitable organization earlier this month in written questions.
“The Knights of Columbus has taken a number of extreme positions,” said Ms. Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage. “If confirmed, do you intend to end your membership with this organization to avoid any appearance of bias?”
Ms. Harris asked Mr. Buescher, who became a member 25 years ago as a teenager, “Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?”
Mr. Buescher, who said he would abide by the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges regarding his affiliations, said his participation has centered on “charitable and community events in local Catholic parishes.”
“I do not recall if I was aware whether the Knights of Columbus had taken a position on the abortion issue when I joined at the age of 18,” he replied.
The line of questioning prompted a torrent of criticism from Catholics, conservatives and religious-freedom advocates, who accused Democrats of imposing a religious litmus test on judicial nominees.
“Sens. Harris and Hirono are playing a game: They are engaged in selective religious profiling and sexism,” said Catholic League President Bill Donohue.
Ken Blackwell, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Commission on Human Rights, urged Democrats “to end this tactic of engaging in religious discrimination to destroy people nominated for public office.”
“This isn’t just about the Knights of Columbus or Catholics, this is an ongoing attack from the extremist left of the Democratic Party to silence people of faith and run them out of engaging in public service based on their religious beliefs,” said Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America. “It is pure and simple religious bigotry.”
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have faced criticism before over their approach to Catholic nominees.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California came under fire in September 2017, when she raised questions about Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith, telling the nominee during a hearing that “the dogma lives loudly within you.”
Others have defended the Democrats, saying it was appropriate to ask about Mr. Buescher’s membership in “a fraternal organization with a long record of opposing equal protection of the law for LGBT people,” as one commenter said on the Quora question-and-answer website.
Committee Republicans have pushed back. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch tweeted about the “[a]larming questions from Senate Democrats, showing they are getting more and more comfortable with imposing religious tests on Federal judicial nominees.”
“Hopefully, in the eyes of Democrats you are not disqualified to a be a judge because of your religious affiliations and beliefs,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican. “The Knights of Columbus are a Catholic charitable organization who have genuinely held beliefs about marriage & abortion.”
Mr. Buescher, a partner with the Omaha law firm Kutak Rock and former county prosecutor, was nominated by President Trump in October to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court in Nebraska.
He is expected to face scrutiny over his 2014 campaign for the GOP nomination for Nebraska attorney general, in which he ran as a pro-life candidate, but questions about his faith smack of “the days of religious intolerance in our country,” said Knights spokeswoman Kathleen Blomquist.
She pointed out that prominent Catholic Democrats such as President John F. Kennedy and former New York Gov. Al Smith were Knights. Pope Francis sent a letter of greeting to the Knights at its 2013 international convention.
“Our country’s sad history of anti-Catholic bigotry contributed to the founding of the Knights of Columbus, and we are proud of the many Catholics who overcame this hurdle to contribute so greatly to our country,” Ms. Blomquist said. “We believe that membership in the Knights of Columbus, which helps everyday men put their Catholic faith into action, is worthy of commendation and not something a nominee for public office should be asked to defend.”
In some eyes, #KofC membership disqualifies you from public service since we’re Catholic. Take a stand for religious liberty and serving our neighbors and join the Knights. #CatholicStrong #ExtremelyCharitable https://t.co/lT4Py0nMYd pic.twitter.com/IRa9ppvIvf
— Knights of Columbus (@KofC) December 23, 2018
A Catholic men’s organization with nearly 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus was formed in part to fight anti-Catholic bias perpetrated by foes such as the Ku Klux Klan.
The Knights may be best known for their pancake breakfasts and insurance program, but their work includes disaster relief, refugee assistance, a Coats for Kids program, and an initiative to provide ultrasound machines for pro-life pregnancy centers.
The group’s Capitol Hill council responded with an open letter inviting Ms. Harris and Ms. Hirono to participate in its annual Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics. So far the senators have not replied publicly.
“We recently read about statements which expressed the fear that the Knights of Columbus held many extreme beliefs,” said the Patrick Cardinal O’Boyle Council. “It is our great pleasure to assure you that this fear is not grounded in any truth.”
O’Boyle Council 11302 (Capitol Hill DC) has a loving open letter to those who fear the @kofc have extreme beliefs. Everyone can find and do charity, unity, & fraternity in the Knights of Columbus! #kofc https://t.co/lrQnaxD1Pk
— O’Boyle Council (@oboylecouncil) December 23, 2018
The Liberal Democrats will say or do anything to remain in power over us. Remember how the Democrats condemned and convicted Judge Kavanaugh over a delusional fantasy of a school girl 43 years ago?
To fully advance the causes of radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBT lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.” 🙁 🙁 🙁
Power Driven Democrat Party Power People like Senator Feinstein, Harris, Hirono and their like, have used their criminally corrupted political KARma to try to run over Catholic Christian DOGma for about 2018 years, and usually end up to be the road kill themselves when divine Providence eventually steps in to take the wheel. You would think these abortion loving Liberals would have aborted their entire socialist party out of existence in two generations, but for the fact they redistribute honest fecundly created Human minds and souls in corrupting political indoctrination, just like redistribute honest American wealth. Secular socialism is the ideology of death and extinction beginning with our Constitutional protections, followed by our finances, safety in personal property, then the lives of the unborn, and lastly in the indoctrinating death and extinction of thought in capable adult living American Humans.
They (Harris and company) hate these racists every bit as much as they hate these whites.
Come again? If they hate racists so much, why then do they not distance themselves from Farrihkan and his allegiance to the Nation of islam, or Sharptongue and his allegiance to the black panthers?
These liberal queers, queer friends and baby killers will do or say anything to save their agenda.
Harris is dumb and confused. She doesn’t know what she wants except she is against. Ms Harris what exactly what do you want to do to help America, pulling this Maxine Waters junk on the stupido’s won’t work with regular non PC toting people.
You did a great hate job on Kavanaugh , your spouting has turned a ear to OFF. Now we can’t use the word Retarded and have to use Mellinials
Because you are Black doesn’t mean your right regardless of how loud you can scream it. I know your base caters to the crazy’s but they can’t and have proven they haven’t a clue. Look at the face of the Socialist/Communist Party Case closed.
By the way hillary lost our country has turned around and moving in the right direction, only you and your party can keep holding America back to the Obama years as well as Clinton’s quest for money and crooked politics, which you can refer to Maxie and Harry R.
I’d have loved it had the judge flipped the script and asked her, “SO have you distanced yourself from your admiration of the KNOWN Racebaiting Al Sharpton, or Anti-semitite, Louis Farhikan??
Smirking Senator Kamala Harris and clueless Senator Mazie Hirono are two of the extreme left’s attack dogs who serve as equal opportunity bigots in support of the progressive cause. They give the distinct impression that they have never met a Christian, Republican, fiscal conservative, or strict Constitutionalist that they could tolerate.
Anyone who does not hold to the liberal agenda is, in the eyes of Democrats, holding extreme beliefs. I thought Democrats ceased this bias when the nominated Kennedy in 1960, it appears not!
“The Knights of Columbus has taken a number of extreme positions,” said Ms. Hirono, Hawaii Democrat, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage.”
No. Opposition to gay marriage is normal. Opposition to abortion is normal. Everything in the Lib agenda is extreme and wrong. Exactly which conservative position is wrong, immoral, or evil? And which Lib position is good, moral, or right?
Every one of the positions in the Lib agenda are so wrong as to be indefensible. They aren’t a little bit wrong. There are no “good parts” to save. It’s 100% wrong 100% of the time.
They can’t explain their ideas nor their actions. They can ONLY form mobs chanting things like:
AMNESTY FOR ALL!
FUR IS MURDER!
TRUMP IS RACIST!
Really? What did Trump do that was so racist?
TRUMP IS RACIST!
There’s no thought there. There’s no discussion. There’s no intelligence. It’s just an angry mob of useful idiots. It’s always and only an angry mob of useful idiots.
There’s never any attempt to defend things like abortion because they’re indefensible. The closest thing you’ll get to a “discussion” is movies like The Cider House Rules.
LINK
It’s not so much of a movie as it is an emotion bomb propaganda film glorifying abortion.
[Really? What did Trump do that was so racist?]
He wants to defend our borders.. That’s what makes him racist to the left.
Harris is dumb and confused. She doesn’t know what she wants except she is against it. Ms Harris what exactly what do you want to do to help America, pulling this Maxine Waters junk on the stupido’s won’t work with regular non PC toting people.
She did a great hate job on Kavanaugh , her spouting has turned a ear to OFF. Now we can’t use the word Retarded and have to use Mellinials
Because she is Black doesn’t mean she is right regardless of how loud she can scream it. I know her base caters to the crazy’s but they can’t and have proven they haven’t a clue. Look at the face of the Socialist/Communist Party Case closed.
By the way hillary lost, our country has turned around and moving in the right direction, only Harris and her party can keep holding America back and go to the Obama years as well as Clinton’s quest for money and crooked politics, which we can refer to Maxie and Harry R.
Yes the new PC correction is we must not use the word Retarded and replace it with Mellinials
Harris and Harono are two of the most disgusting liberal DemoRats around. They each try to look so smart in their questioning but in actual fact they both come across looking stupid and uninformed. I hope Harris does make a run for the presidency because if she does we will all have something to laugh about.
Who would have thought that hetero sexuality would make one an extremist.
2 decades ago, when the gay lobby started their big push, i heard some make the claim “Eventually being straight would be seen as a crime by the left”, and those making it were laughed down as being screwballs..
GUESS they were not far off the mark, were they.
The Dims have a long history of opposing Catholics and Jews. Eleanor Roosevelt was among them.
She would refer to some as “a little too Jewish”, and opposed JFK for being Catholic.
If my memory still works correctly the Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ….” This (and ALL of the Bill of Rights) is a limitation on EVERY law-making body in the nation. WHY do Dems think they can just ignore it at their pleasure? How much more of this is America going to tolerate? Those two (and others) need to be EXPELLED FROM CONGRESS!
Because like always, the LEFT ONLY sees the constitution as toilet paper, UNLESS they are trying to use it to defend illegal invaders, crooks and THEIR OWN Rabid goals..
Mr Buescher has the constitutional right to believe whatever he wants but that doesn’t give him the constitutional right for everybody to agree with him. I would assume that Christian senators would give the same type of quizzing to a Muslim nominated by a liberal president.
She’a twit, when she was CA’s AG, her head of security, was charged with sexual harassment, and now, she claims never to have known about it, just like Oblammie, “I just found out by reading it in the news”…
Pity that charge didn’t result in jail time!
These two bigoted senators, Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono, are opposed to this judicial nominee because he is a white male christian conservative appointed by President Trump. It’s really that simple, everything else is smoke and mirrors. They clearly hate that aforementioned class of Americans. Just remember how they both viciously and without cause verbally attacked Justice Kavanaugh during his senate confirmation hearing and he wasn’t even a member of the Knights of Columbus! The left’s hatred of a very large segment of our society is such an ugly thing to see and Americans should show both of these bigots the door next election cycle.
He could be a half latino, half black atheist. JUST THE fact trump nominated him, would make him “INVALID as a proper judge” to these Commucrats.
The Knights of Columbus is an amazing organization that has helped millions of people around the world. They were formed as a response to anti-Catholic bigotry and as a way to help Catholic men have a fraternal organization, to protect families when the husband was killed or injured (quite common when it was started and the sorts of jobs many men worked), and to give men a place to be with other men of like faith. It is now one of the largest charitable organizations in the country/world and helps millions of people every year. The amount of charity work the men do is in the multi millions of hours. This is all work and help that the government then DOESN’T need to give. Since when is it a crime to follow your faith and what is found in scripture? God bless the Knights of Columbus and all the good they do. When I see that a man is an active Knight I know they are going to be good people.