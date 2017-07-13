Elected Democrat threatens Trump in Facebook rant

PORTLAND, Maine — State Rep. Scott Hamann, D-South Portland, has said he regrets a Facebook rant in which he seemed to imply he would harm President Donald Trump if given the chance.

“Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p–y,” Hamann wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

A screenshot of the post, in which Hamann writes that Trump was “installed by the Russians” and seethes against the president, his supporters and Republicans more generally, was widely circulated on social media beginning Tuesday evening.

Maine Dem State Rep becomes unhinged and threatens POTUS. He works at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. One of the sheep, I guess. #ScottHamann pic.twitter.com/IRl3En5XDo — Gwynplaine (@GaryP11111) July 12, 2017

Hamann did not respond to repeated requests for an interview beginning Tuesday night but said in a written statement Wednesday that he regrets making the “aggressively sarcastic” and “inappropriate” comments, describing it as “a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend.”

“This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values and, while misguided, it was intended to make a visceral point about the devolving political discourse in America,” Hamann said.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank, where Hamann works as project manager, distanced itself from his statements in its own Facebook post Tuesday night, but did not respond to requests for comment. Hamann’s statement “is a direct violation of our organization’s social media policy,” a post from the anti-hunger group states. “The views and opinions expressed by this employee are his own, and in no way reflect the views of Good Shepherd Food Bank.”

The statements came in a moment of political uproar nationally, following the revelation that during the 2016 campaign the president’s son had met with a Russian lawyer with the hope of receiving information damaging to then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

And they land roughly a month after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, leaving five people wounded, including U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana.

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas decried Hamann’s statements as “unhinged and dangerous” and, through a spokeswoman, called on Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, to ask for Hamann’s resignation.

A spokeswoman for Gideon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

