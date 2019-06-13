Elect me! I’m going to cure cancer!

Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden made his biggest campaign promise yet Tuesday, telling an Iowa crowd that he’s going to “cure cancer” if elected president.

The former vice president, who lost his 46-year-old son Beau to an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015, told rally attendees in Ottumwa that he understands what it’s like to lose a loved one.

“A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you, ‘I understand,’ if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member,” he said. “You look at them and you know they mean well, but you say, ‘You have no idea how I feel.’ But when it happens to you, you know.

“That’s why I’ve worked so hard in my career to make sure that — I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single-most important thing that changes America, we’re gonna cure cancer,” he said to a roar of applause.

During his time as vice president, Mr. Biden led President Barack Obama’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative for cancer research. After leaving office, he helped lead the Biden Cancer initiative at the University of Pennsylvania.

