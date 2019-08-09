El Paso shooting suspect’s mother called police with concerns about gun

The El Paso shooting suspect’s mother called the Allen Police Department in Texas weeks before the shooting with concerns about her son owning an “AK” type firearm, lawyers for the family told CNN.

Patrick Crusius’ mother said she was worried about her 21-year-old son owning the weapon because of his age, maturity level and lack of experience handling a gun of that kind, attorneys Chris Ayres and R. Jack Ayres said.

She was transferred to a public safety officer who told her that based on her description of the situation, the man was legally allowed to purchase the weapon. She didn’t give police her name or her son’s name and police didn’t seek any addition information before the call ended, the attorneys told CNN.

It isn’t known whether the gun she inquired about was the weapon used in the attack.

The attorneys described the mother’s inquiry as “informational” and not due to a concern that her son posed a threat to anyone.

“This was not a volatile, explosive, erratic behaving kid,” Chris Ayres told CNN. “It’s not like alarm bells were going off.”

Police said Crusius opened fire at an El Paso Walmart last Saturday killing 22 people and injuring at least 24 others. He has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

