El Paso shooting: George P. Bush calls on country to ‘stand against white terrorism’

GOPUSA StaffAustin American-Statesman, Texas Posted On 7:40 am August 5, 2019
George P. Bush is the son of Jeb.

In the wake of the deadly shooting in El Paso on Saturday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush called on the country to stand against “white terrorism.”

“I proudly served in Afghanistan as a Naval officer where our mission was to fight and kill terrorists. I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” Bush said in a tweet Saturday using the hashtag #ElPasoStrong.

He continued: “There have now been multiple attacks from self-declare white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat. All terrorism must be stopped. I am praying for the victims of the shooting in El Paso. And I am asking that all Americans stand firm against all forms of terrorism.”

Officials say 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday morning.

Authorities have not publicly named the suspect in the shooting but several media outlets have identified him as Patrick Crusius of Allen, which is located north of Dallas. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime after investigators said they found a manifesto with anti-immigrant sentiments that was written by the suspect days before the shooting.

On Sunday, in the second mass shooting in the country in less than 24 hours, a gunman wearing body armor killed nine people and injured dozens at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter, who has been identified as 25-year-old Connor Stephen Betts, was killed by police.

Perspective

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:03 am August 5, 2019 at 8:03 am

Another political hack column whose concept of life when problems occur always boils down to skin color. There is no such thing as white Terrorism,,,,Just plain old terrorism by evil, not contained by one particular race but by men of all colors with evil intent. What is it about people with brown skin whose mind sets default always to race when society fails them. The solution is simple and has nothing to do with race. Put SEASONED men of integrity back into the American families in the form of FATHER, and government in the form of leaders, and put God back into the schools and then watch this nation heal itself with the creative goodness of God created humanity as it was originally designed, but went south in America with the original sin of embracing the failing fallible brotherhood of secular socialism, instead of the infallible fatherhood of their creator’s design. In the body politic as within the body human, it won’t be the black, the brown or the red blood cells that fix and heal, but the white blood cells which are designed to heal their own and the invading foreign bodies and diseases allowed in..

    Rich Knoch
    Rich Knoch
    10:39 am August 5, 2019 at 10:39 am

    The real reason for the El Paso atrocity was, as the shooter has written in his Manifesto, . . . . the Invasion across our Southern Border. That is why he drove 600+ miles to El Paso to make his atrocity a reality.

    The Dayton (OH) Shooter was a registered Democrat, Satanist and Trump Hater.

    When Conservatives don’t understand what is causing these atrocities by mentally ill Wacko’s how can we expect Demented-Dems to understand what is going on right under their nose?

    Interesting article on what’s happening in the Domestic Terrorism business:
    https://steadfastandloyal.com/news-for-you/639-acts-of-violence-from-the-left-on-trump-supporters/

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:56 am August 5, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush called on the country to stand against “white terrorism.”

    Would you care to define YOUR definition of “white terrorism.”???

    Dang, I didn’t know that terrorism came in colors, races or genders.

      tremors1
      tremors1
      11:05 am August 5, 2019 at 11:05 am

      And since MS-13 is virtually exclusively Hispanic, why are none of them talking about brown terrorism?

PickyBiker
PickyBiker
8:45 am August 5, 2019 at 8:45 am

We should stand against all terrorism you idiot.

    Ron Athon
    Ron Athon
    9:06 am August 5, 2019 at 9:06 am

    NO! NO!

    You miss the point! Let me help you out here.

    Only terrorism committed by a person with white skin is evil and to be addressed with as much power and effort that can be mustered.

    Terrorism committed by someone with skin of color (I would assume the more the better) is not a problem at all. Matter of fact. Whatever a person of color does is probably deserved and overdue.

    Now see! That wasn’t so hard, was it? And we can all feel better about ourselves. That is, of course, unless you happen to have white skin.

    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    10:19 am August 5, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Right! Mexico thinks to be “white” is the best because it is what rich Mexicans are: white. Now isn’t that ironic? New Mexico has the same idea. The SPANISH in NM are light skinned—“white” so you guard your light skin there to not become tanned. This “WHITE” THING is wrong and stupid and racist —-LOL! How stupid is all that? Don’t those stupid – racists know that this ATTITUDE IS WRONG? This is a left —L E F T thing!!

The_Great_Gearoni
The_Great_Gearoni
9:04 am August 5, 2019 at 9:04 am

Oh God! Not another Bush! (or Obama, or Clinton, or Kennedy, or -your favorite political aristocracy family name here- )Would these political aristocracies please shut the h#ll up and go away.And would you idiots that vote for them please STOP IT.

They are not kings! They do not have “the President gene”.

Laugh at their idiotic ideas and they will slither away and get a real job! Jeezzzzz people!

Mary Bills
mbills53
9:15 am August 5, 2019 at 9:15 am

Since when do we characterize terrorism by color. Who is this George P. Bush and why should I or anyone care about his thoughts or opinions. A mass murderer is a mass murderer, not a color. Stop Monday Morning Quarterbacking…..no one can really tell us why these people are committing these terrible crimes. And “NO”, President Trump is not responsible for this happening so stop pointing the finger at him because the others fingers are pointing back at you….the accuser.

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    9:47 am August 5, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Just like the jerk that interviewed the Mayor of El Paso and tried to push ‘racism of the right’, I wish the Mayor would have asked him on camera if he was: doing the interview to push his agenda or find the TRUTH.

    Leonidas
    Leonidas
    10:36 am August 5, 2019 at 10:36 am

    P. is the son of Jeb. !

    I will never vote for another Bush, Clinton and probably not even another Trump. One of each family is enough.

    I am intrigued by the thought of voting for Pence or Pompeo in 2004 but definitely not P. No way P., you will never get my vote and it’s not because of the shade of your skin, it’s because of the revolting racist individual you have become.

    White terrorists, my —! Try lunatic terrorists!

jondarmes
jondarmes
9:22 am August 5, 2019 at 9:22 am

What do we call all the murders & shootings in Chicago, BLACK terrorism??? I never heard of this one but he fits a typical familiar demonRAT mold. Here’s another question for you, What is wrong with being a White Nationalist??? White, those of us that are, can’t do much about it (other than lie about being an Indian). Nationalism means that you believe in putting your nation first(patriotism comes to mind). Would it be better to be a white globalist, the WE ARE THE WORLD IDIOCY(if you have been outside the boundaries of this great country you should know that’s a crock)?? One other random thought, there is no such thing as a far right NEO NAZI. The Nazis were far left(as is the KKK), hence the name, National Socialist Party. Words mean things, I am, by definition, a White Nationalist. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

Ldazzle
Ldazzle
9:33 am August 5, 2019 at 9:33 am

Slow news day…Where’re all these ‘DWEEBS’ coming from???

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    9:58 am August 5, 2019 at 9:58 am

    From the loins of persons that should have been aborted at conception.

    ghwB, useless as a politician.

    gwB more ‘one world order’ than AMERICAN

    Little brother jeB lower IQ than biden and not even better looking.

    IF this twit is the same Clan, I’m not going back to Texas anytime soon.

speedle
speedle
9:34 am August 5, 2019 at 9:34 am

What a kiss up silly *** remark. “white terrorism”. This guy is acting like a political hack. He is feeding the democrat political narrative of “racism” behind every comment or action by a white person. Has anyone ever used the term “black terrorism”? when some black guy shoots a bunch of cops or other white people? GPB is a moron.

    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    10:33 am August 5, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Yeah, feed the narrative of racism. Where was this silly little bush hemmroid when the militant black terrorists were marching in the streets with “kill cops now” and “fry pigs like bacon” banners?? Even after the horrible murders of six (6) Dallas police officers… America hating (N)asty racist obama welcomed the militant black lives matter terrorists into our White House!!

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:48 am August 5, 2019 at 10:48 am

    “This guy is acting like a political hack….”

    That’s no act!

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:42 am August 5, 2019 at 9:42 am

And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” Bush said

so, BLACK terrorism is acceptable?

How about BROWN Terrorism?

Moslems aren’t ‘white’ so their Terrorism is ok?

Juts like the rest of the ‘bush’ family that plays politics. NOT TOO BRIGHT and NEVER THINKS THING THROUGH!

FrankC
FrankC
10:00 am August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am

Please teach us all a lesson we will never forget, go back to Afghanistan.

Jacqueline Candello
Jacqueline Candello
10:12 am August 5, 2019 at 10:12 am

I believe these shootings are setup by the liberals in order to push their agenda of un-arming the American population. They will do anything, and I mean ANYTHING, to bring down our great country and destroy her values. Socialism/Communism is their choice of life and so they bring death to get it. Random? No. These instances of terror are created and implemented by the left. THEY are the real threat to our society. They need to know that we will not stand idly by, we will protect ourselves and our country from those who would see her destroyed.

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:47 am August 5, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Conservatives are to busy building America to go on killing sprees.

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
10:16 am August 5, 2019 at 10:16 am

Someone should tell this moron George P Bush to just shut up and that there already is a distinction for this type of crime and it is called domestic terrorism. There is no need or public interest served by breaking it down to define the shooter’a skin color. Was George P Bush equally outraged back in 2016 when 5 white Dallas Police Officers were murdered by a black male during a Black Lives Matter rally or did he call the gunman a black terrorist ? I can’t seem to recall that from George P Bush does anyone else? Well if nothing else George P Bush has served notice on the public regarding how he views issues on the event he has aspirations to run for higher office.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
10:27 am August 5, 2019 at 10:27 am

This person named Bush labeled the incident white terrorism. Where is your logic, where is critical thinking, no wisdom. Typical Bush people intelligence. The perpetrator could be of any nationality
How did you reach the conclusion of white terrorism. If a Muslim did it will you conclude Muslim terrorism.
If a person named Bush showed this moronic conclusion, can we conclude it as Bush family intelectual deficiency. I hope not

wisdomseeker
wisdomseeker
10:37 am August 5, 2019 at 10:37 am

The apple doesn’t fall for from the tree does it? I bet we don’t hear from RINO Jr. when the shooter is ‘not’ white. The globalist Bush family has been a stain on America…

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:45 am August 5, 2019 at 10:45 am

“Self proclaimed white terrorists”?
Has there been even one who proclaimed themselves to be a white terrorist?

