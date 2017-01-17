Eight shot at MLK Day celebration in Miami

MIAMI (UPI) — Police in Miami said they arrested two people for a shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at a park that left eight people injured.

The shooting sent six people to the hospital Monday, with one listed in critical condition.

Shots rang out at Miami’s Memorial Park as a festival for Martin Luther King Jr. Day after the city’s annual parade was wrapping up.

Police said they did not have an explanation for why gunfire broke out and sent people stampeding out of the park at the close of the day’s celebration, a Miami tradition since the 1970s.

“It was good until you had these idiots out there shooting,” Terrell Dandy, who was at the park when the shooting happened, told The Miami Herald. “It was just a bunch of commotion.”

Around 3:40 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a call of gunshots at the park and people rushed from the scene.

Eight people between the ages of 11 and 30 were shot, two of whom were grazed and treated at the scene. Six others were hospitalized with a range of injuries, with one shot in the back, requiring two surgeries.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Marjorie Eloi said two firearms also were found by police but not much else was known as of late Monday afternoon.

“The nature of the shooting, we don’t have information on that right now,” said Miami-Beach Police Detective Marjorie Eloi.

