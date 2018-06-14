Egomania: Alec Baldwin ‘1,000 percent’ sure he could beat Donald Trump for president in 2020

Could they be trading places?
Alec Baldwin is “1,000 percent” sure he could beat Donald Trump if the actor were to make a presidential run in 2020. Perhaps President Trump should start working on his Baldwin impersonation, or would Trump pretending to be Baldwin pretending to be Trump be enough?
Wait, we just lost ourselves there.
Baldwin guested on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” when the host delved into which Democrats might run against Trump in 2020, according to the Daily Beast.
“I’ve got a name for you: Alec Baldwin,” Stern said.
Baldwin didn’t lack for confidence. “If I ran, I would win,” he said. “I would absolutely win. One thousand percent.”
Stern told him to go for it.
“If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win,” Baldwin reiterated. “It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.”
The only things standing in his way? Baldwin says his wife, Hilaria, would disapprove of the idea, and his hosting duties of ABC’s “Match Game” would provide a conflict.
OK, Alec, we buy that first excuse 1,000 percent, but the second?
Baldwin also told Stern that multiple sources have said that First Lady Melania Trump is a fan of his Emmy-Award winning portrayal of Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
Of his impersonation, he’s been told that her reaction has been: “That’s him, that’s him!”
“She must know what a maniac he is,” said Baldwin.
___
(c)2018 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Hahahahahahahahahaha! That’s a good one! I think we all know the “maniac” is Baldwin.
Alec, Hillary welcomes you to the “Waaaaaaaaa-I’ll-Never-Be-Elected-President Club.”
Poor Alec…he’s no different than any of the people who have a hard time believing that their fantasy world roles aren’t real and they start to think it easily translates to real life. They all have an over inflated view of themselves and don’t understand that, in real life, they don’t get to go relax after the director says,…”CUT!” This jerk would fold up like soft bread if he had his best efforts greeted by the commie press, the socialists and all manner of media types, literally hating him 24-7…he’s a paper Tiger.
All of the traits the Libtards accuse Trump of having are always on full display in themselves. The lack of simple everyday self-awareness among them is a major symptom in a rather long list of symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Along with any number of Personality disorders, they blithely make their way through life like the Fool pictured on the Tarot card of the same name: at best juvenile delinquents and at worst infantilized adults with no hope of facing reality without some kind of personal Epiphany. The Millennials at least have the excuse of indoctrination through their mis-education and continuing social peer pressure to conform to failed social/political systems. Perhaps Life experience will lead them to a more realistic view of the greater world as it usually does in sane people. But what excuse does a grown man or woman have for staying in this condition throughout Life? As with all children who throw tantrums and refuse to do what they need to do without emotional histrionics, the only real salve to this display of butt-hurt is a splash of cold water. Perhaps we need to invest in larger hoses and stronger pipes?
He is simply BAT**** CRAZY…..should run with crazy Robert DeNiro….both think they matter.
Maybe he can beat up a few paparazzi while he’s out campaigning. Got love em!
another liberal who belongs in a lunatic asylum.
Yeah, and he could run Tina Fey as his VP. Amazing how little these left-coast losers know about American politics, except what they read in the Wa Po. Should rename that rag the “Trump Derangement Syndrome News” every nasty article Bezos can dredge up goes on the front page – and the comment sections are filled with the screaming anti-Trump rants of some of the most mentally deranged liberal snowflakes on the planet.
Alec Hollywood Baldwin. How are your heroes, Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski? Oh Alec, I thought you were for women’s rights? How is that for a dose of reality, Sir Alec the Foul Mouth?
Is not even funny as a joke>> His mind must be full of drugs>> What a jack ***>>Talk is cheap. Running takes lots of money. Maybe opra will finance him..What a looser.
VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP>>VIVA TRUMP
Sure you’d win, Alec. Sure you would.
Now go back to your therapist(s) and tell them you need to increase your meds – you’re obviously still delusional.
Then stand in front of your mirror and, after a sufficient amount of time of admiring yourself, repeat your affirmations, “I’m a liberal, so I know better than everyone else. I can be a total hypocrite and no one can tell me different. I can whine about Conservative values all day long, but I support “the children”, so don’t tell me abortion is wrong. Don’t argue when I support idiots like Bernie Sanders – all those millions of people who died under amoral, socialist regimes just weren’t progressive enough – or criminals like Hillary Clinton – she “earned” the “right” to be prez by standing by her immoral, rapist husband and by avoiding jail time for all these years. And darn it, I can be prez cuz my liberal friends say so.”
Even ivory soap was only 99 44/100% pure. You cannot have more that 100% of anything or be more than 100% sure. Alec Baldwin is not the ONLY one confusing ‘per mille’ (per 1000) with percent ( per hundred)
“The only things standing in his way? Baldwin says his wife, Hilaria, would disapprove of the idea, and his hosting duties of ABC’s “Match Game” would provide a conflict.”
Actually, Alex, the real thing standing in your way is YOU.
Dear Alec.
For decades we, The PEOPLE have dreamed of a Knight in shining armor riding a massive White Steed to save the world.
PLEAS RUN Alec.
Oh dear GOD PLEASE RUN!!!!
oh yeah, SELF FUND your campaign as well.
Maybe you and Bernie as your VP?
PLEASE RUN Alec……
WE, the People need the comic relief from the abnormal crap that usually accompanies politics…..
Have at it fella, with DeNiro as your VP you could make the world wonderful NOT!
Hey Alec, could you have beaten Harrison Ford as Jack Ryan?
Thought so — that’s why they only picked you to play the role once (as opposed to twice for Ford — who wasn’t exactly a spring-chicken) — and beating Trump (who will have a nice record of successes by 2020) to be POTUS will be considerably more difficult than beating “Han Solo” to get the role of Ryan!