Egomania: Alec Baldwin ‘1,000 percent’ sure he could beat Donald Trump for president in 2020

Could they be trading places?

Alec Baldwin is “1,000 percent” sure he could beat Donald Trump if the actor were to make a presidential run in 2020. Perhaps President Trump should start working on his Baldwin impersonation, or would Trump pretending to be Baldwin pretending to be Trump be enough?

Wait, we just lost ourselves there.

Baldwin guested on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” when the host delved into which Democrats might run against Trump in 2020, according to the Daily Beast.

“I’ve got a name for you: Alec Baldwin,” Stern said.

Baldwin didn’t lack for confidence. “If I ran, I would win,” he said. “I would absolutely win. One thousand percent.”

Stern told him to go for it.

You Might Like







“If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win,” Baldwin reiterated. “It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.”

The only things standing in his way? Baldwin says his wife, Hilaria, would disapprove of the idea, and his hosting duties of ABC’s “Match Game” would provide a conflict.

OK, Alec, we buy that first excuse 1,000 percent, but the second?

Baldwin also told Stern that multiple sources have said that First Lady Melania Trump is a fan of his Emmy-Award winning portrayal of Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

Of his impersonation, he’s been told that her reaction has been: “That’s him, that’s him!”

“She must know what a maniac he is,” said Baldwin.

___

(c)2018 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)

Visit the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 6.3/10 (3 votes cast)