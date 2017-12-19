Economic optimism soars, boosting Trump’s approval rating: CNBC survey

American optimism on the economy is reaching new heights and President Donald Trump’s approval ratings look to be benefiting, at least somewhat.

The CNBC All-American Economic Survey found that for the first time in at least 11 years, more than half of respondents to the survey rated the economy as good or excellent, while a near record 41 percent expected the economy to improve in the next year.

“We’re not measuring a marginal change in the economy, we’re measuring a different economy,” said Public Opinion Strategies’ Micah Roberts, the Republican pollster for the survey. The poll of 800 adults across the nation, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, was conducted Dec. 10-13 by that firm and Democratic pollster Hart Research.

Read more at CNBC

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)