Easter Weekend in Chicago: 34 shot since Saturday afternoon

Five people were shot in three separate daytime incidents, marking at least 34 people shot since Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 7200 block of South Green Street in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, police said. He was shot by someone inside a passing vehicle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition has stabilized.

About 4:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the 7200 block of South Halsted Street, also in Englewood, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was listed in good condition, police said.

About 12:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood. There they located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the upper left leg, officials said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to investigate.

About 30 minutes earlier, at 12:10 p.m., officials were sent to the 1400 block of South Homan Avenue in Lawndale for a report of a shooting, police said.

There they found a 23-year-old man who had been standing in the street when a man pulled up and opened fire from a passing gray-colored car. The 23-year-old was shot in the lower back, and police said a good Samaritan then drove him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in that case, which remains under investigation.

Earlier, police said a 28-year-old man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Lawndale. As he sat there, a car pulled up next to the vehicle he was in and opened fire, striking him.

He was hit in the left forearm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

Investigators said the man who was shot is a documented gang member and the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to investigate.

Beginning with a shooting at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, 32 people were shot — one fatally — by the same time Sunday in Chicago.

Those shootings wounded three more teenagers — ages 14, 15 and 17 and the violence was happening all over the city. Affected neighborhoods included Douglas Park, East Ukrainian Village, Lakeview, Lawndale, Near South Side, Fuller Park, Longwood Manor, Sheridan Park, South Deering, Rogers Park, Pilsen and Old Irving Park.

Two people were even shot at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near 31st Street Beach as families milled about the popular site.

Several of the attacks also injured multiple victims as gunmen opened fire on groups of people. Two shootings that occurred in the Chatham and Back of the Yards neighborhoods each injured three people.

The single homicide came when a man in the Douglas Park neighborhood was shot in the head and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not immediately available. In the same shooting, a 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized.

One person was arrested and a second person was detained in connection with two separate shooting cases, but the rest of the cases were unsolved as of Sunday, officials said.

