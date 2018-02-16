Dysfunctional senators want amnesty, fail on immigration reform

(UPI) — The Senate on Thursday rejected two immigration proposals seeking funding for a border wall and protection for millions of young undocumented immigrants.
Senators were unable to gather the 60 votes needed to pass a bipartisan bill which would have provided $25 billion in border security and offered a path to citizenship for about 2 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children who meet the requirements of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The Senate voted 54-45 in favor of the legislation, six votes shy.
The Department of Homeland Security released a statement condemning the bill sponsored by a bipartison group of senators including Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Mike Rounds, D-S.D., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, saying it violates the four pillars of immigration reform highlighted in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
“The Schumer-Rounds-Collins proposal destroys the ability of the men and women from the Department of Homeland Security to remove millions of illegal aliens,” the DHS wrote. “It would be the end of immigration enforcement in America and only serve to draw millions more illegal aliens with no way to remove them.”
Trump cited the DHS statement in a tweet Thursday referring to the bill as a “total catastrophe.”
“It creates a giant amnesty (including for dangerous criminals), doesn’t build the wall, expands chain migration, keeps the visa lottery, continues deadly catch-and-release, and bars enforcement even for FUTURE illegal immigrants,” Trump wrote. “Voting for this amendment would be a vote AGAINST law enforcement, and a vote FOR open borders.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018
Trump also called on the chamber to instead vote for a measure introduced by a group of Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa.
The amendment — based on a prior proposal by the president that provided a path to citizenship to those eligible for DACA and funds for the border wall while limiting family-based migration to the nuclear family and reallocating the Diversity Visa Lottery program — also failed to clear the senate by a vote of 39-60.
Trump announced plans to end the DACA program last year, giving Congress until March 5 to pass a legislative fix. The deadline has been complicated by a pair of federal court decisions stating the White House hasn’t provided legally adequate reasons to end the program.
I stated this in a past column that the Senate would never pass a bill, that would provide full funding for the wall and the pillars that Trump wants. The RINOS and the DemoRATS do not want our border secured, they want chain migration and no end to the VISA system, bringing in people blindly.
President Trump is making them reveal who they are and what they really want instead of their clever disguising words. Any deal should include putting $25 Billion in a special account to pay for the wall, so Congress can not defund an approved wall later like they did during Clinton presidency. We the People should never let our elected officials settle for anything less than EVERYTHING Trump laid out to stop this insane destruction and bankrupting of our country.
Headline: “Dysfunctional senators want amnesty, fail on immigration reform”,,,,,make that ,,”Dysfunctional Senators who want amnesty, fall on immigration sword” There is a good reason why 60 votes don’t happen, usually because it is a bad law with even worse consequences. Sometimes doing nothing and enforcing the current situation is better than doing the wrong thing for the wrong reasons. Even Obama designed this program with an ending. So just let it end and enforce THE LAW. What is so complicated about THAT? If this President started deporting anything and anyone who has ILLEGALLY entered, the Democrats in a panic not to lose all the illegal grounds they have gained under Obama would come to the table of compromise. Grow some stones and throw the ball into their court to see if they can return a serve, or just start serving THE PEOPLE instead of THEMSELVES. “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied” DEFERRED is another Obama politically correct word for Delayed, built into a Presidential edict by design, to explode in our American faces like a time bomb in more socially planned division. Don’t let him win this one, Enforce, Enforce, Enforce!
They want to do amnesty — ok, then they’d better support (out-of-pocket) all of those they amnesty!!!
The problem we’re looking at are the 2 judges, 1 in CA and 1 in NY, that have ruled President Trump must continue registering DACA. The DOJ has asked SCOTUS for a quick decision and most likely DACA will be found to be unconstitutional like DAPA was.
Congress goes into recess next week making any action by March 5 extremely unlikely. DHS already knows who the illegals are and where they live so on March 6 there could start being roundups of DACA illegals and then deporting them. At that point the MSM will go absolutely nuts, insane. There will be protests and violence from the left.
Everyone wants a DACA fix but the thing is there already is one we just don’t have the stones to carry thru. They entered illegally. They broke the law. They are subject to deportation. That it was their parents who brought them here really isn’t germane and the parents should have already been deported. In which case all we’re doing is reuniting the family.
But we really do need for E-Verify to mandated nationwide. If we remove the jobs magnet then the illegals won’t come and those here will self deport. It is pretty much that simple.
We don’t need any new laws. If they are here illegally – OUT. The Trump deportation squads can just continue like they are. The border enforcement patrols have cut the flood to a trickle. Illegals that might have been eligible for DACA continue to be deported. Gang members, drug and people smugglers and federal detainees make up the bulk. The Dreamers know the democrats are defeating Trump’s proposals. Trump 2020!
Am I not correct in thinking that DACA was set to expire on a certain date, without further extensions either by Congress or the sitting president? So how can those two libtard judges say that Trump can’t constitutionally cancel the program, when he’s not cancelling it at all; he’s just letting it run its course, barring an extension by either him or by congress. Do these judges not have a single active brain cell?
Lindsay Graham and Susan Colling are not RINOs. They are an embarrassment to the good name of RINOs; they are DemocRATS pretending to be RINOs…