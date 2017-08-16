Durham sheriff arrests ladder climber in Confederate statue destruction

DURHAM — The protester who climbed a ladder to help bring down a Confederate soldier statue was arrested Tuesday, and Sheriff Mike Andrews said his office will pursue felony charges against others.
“Let me be clear, no one is getting away with what happened,” Andrews said.
Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University, was arrested after activists held a press conference at NCCU Tuesday afternoon.
In a release Thompson said she was the one who tied a rope around the soldier’s neck so that others could pull the statue to the ground.
The protest left The Confederate Soldiers Monument, dedicated on May 10, 1924, headless on the grass.
Thompson was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony) and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony), the Sheriff’s Office said.
She also was charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, both misdemeanors.
Demands
At the press conference, activists demanded all charges be dropped and that Gov. Roy Cooper call for immediate removal of all Confederate statues across the state.
The group also demanded Durham city and county leaders attend “mass public forums to allow the community to speak-out about their concerns for public display of Confederate statues.”
In a social media post Tuesday, Cooper announced he was calling upon the legislature to repeal a 2015 law that prevents removal or relocation of monuments. Cities, counties and the state must have “the authority and opportunity” to make these decisions, he said.
“My first responsibility as governor is to protect North Carolinians and keep them safe,” Cooper said. “The likelihood of protesters being injured or worse as they may try to topple any one of the hundreds of monuments in our state concerns me. And the potential for those same white supremacist elements we saw in Charlottesville to swarm the site, weapons in hand, in retaliation is a threat to public safety.”
‘The boys in gray’
Monday’s rally began around 6 p.m. as more than 50 people gathered in front of the now Durham County administration building. They chanted. They shared their experiences in Charlottesville, Virginia and demanded that people fight racism across the South.
Sheriff’s deputies recorded the event but did not intervene as a protester climbed a ladder amid applause and chants and slipped a yellow, bungie-like cord around the soldier’s head and arm.
Protesters chanted “We, we are The Revolution” and cried out, “You can’t, stop The Revolution.”
They tugged the yellow cord.
And the statue did a somersault, collapsing against the stone pedestal in front of the old county courthouse on East Main Street.
Demonstrators kicked and stomped the soldier in front of the cameras the sheriff says his officers are now using to identify those responsible.
On Tuesday, Thompson said she helped take down the statue because she was tired of living in fear.
The monument was dedicated to “the boys in gray,” she said.
“It’s white supremacy. Plain and simple,” she said. “And it had to go”
‘Unfortunate action’
Durham County Manager Wendell Davis said Durham County does not condone the unlawful desecration of a public monument.
Davis said what started as peaceful event ended with “unfortunate action.”
Andrews said protest is an American right, but protesters cannot damage property or injure other people.
“We know what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three people lost their lives and 19 people were injured,” Andrews said. He does not want that to happen in Durham, he said.
“We can all agree that yesterday went too far,” Andrews said. “This is not the Durham I know.”
This is what happens when children are allowed to say, “History is boring. I don’t need to know these dates and what happened. Give me my iPhone back!”
Now they turn into the same fascists they they think exist and want to destroy.
The revolution that this racist is stating, has already begun. My fear is that it will finally grow into a civil war.
The soldiers monument was about people believing in saving their country from others forcing them to do their bidding. So what do we have here???
God bless America and may we come through this as a stronger nation if we can.
I’ll say again, this was a modern day lynching. A mob took the law into their own hands and become the judge, jury and executioner, while local authorities looked the other way. A classic lynching.
She said “I want to stop living in fear”. BS. People in the South were getting along just fine until Obama started spreading his special kind of hate and transformation. That set back relations 100 years. A statue does not cause fear. Only in her fevered, delusional mind does it do so.
Oh, and “Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party” aka The Communist Party! Who has done more to cause fear and death in the public than that “organization”?
And she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law..!!
I also think that she and all the others should have to pay for the complete restoration of the statue to it’s original condition, and to return it to where it was. There should also be a special fee tacked on to pay for an armed guard detail to stand guard over each and every confederate monument in the state until this blows over. Make them do hard labor for at least a year. She’s lucky she’s only getting arrested. Look what happened to Hitler’s brown shirts. I’m sure they were surprised at that too.
I agree. Then we also get that stupid tweet shown in the article above that we should drop all charges.
What’s the point of arresting someone if you’re just gonna say “just kidding”?
The only thing more obvious in that woman’s expression of hatred is her expression of bewilderment for being arrested. Just how ignorant are these antifa demonstrators ?
Why would she expect to be arrested? I’m just as surprised as she is that the sheriff got off his duff and actually did something about it. In this case, late is better than never.
It appears that free college and food stamp program has really done wonders for this worker’s party ingrate.
The deputies that stood by and did nothing to stop this should also be charged. Would they stand by and watch someone get murdered?
If they chose to, then they should lose their jobs, at the very least, but if, as I suspect, they got their orders to stand down from the higher ups then we should cut them some slack.
They were ordered by the Mayor to stand down, as many police officers around the country have been ordered during protests and riots. Their hands were tied.
This modern day “book burning” that took the form of tearing down a monument paints a compelling picture of the ignorant hate from the violent left. And with cuckold governors like Cooper urging the communist haters like Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party, onward and upward, this is all not going to end well. Based on the battle lines being drawn today and supported by cowards in leadership, a hundred years from now there will be all new civil war monuments commemorating the race war of 2020.
How apt the ladder-climber’s name — as it actually (albeit not right spelling) ID’s their reason for making the Confederate statues into an issue!
Whoop-tee-do. One arrest.
Why not twenty? Why not a $5000 bail bond? Why not charges filed to pay for the statue that tax dollars were used to erect?
You see, Durham, NC, is not serious about law enforcement. It is a Woosie State that can’t even decide which restroom its children should use. Pathetic.
I hope they don’t give her a slap on the wrist, that’s condoning what happened.
if they charge her and give her any time we can expect riots and looting as in the past. any excuse to get free goods!
Two class H misdemeanors. Give me a break! If we don’t set down stiff fines and jail time, nothing will change.
There were also two federal offenses with those misdemeanors.
‘The group also demanded Durham city and county leaders attend “mass public forums to allow the community to speak-out about their concerns for public display of Confederate statues.” ‘. Sorry, snowflakes, that’s just not how all of this works. ‘Leaders’ have actual jobs to do, not pandering to and coddling little anarchists.
I’ve heard it said a lot lately, ‘you’re going to love these new rules’ when it’s YOUR turn to live by them. They should remember that today’s heroes are going to be tomorrow’s pariahs, count on that.
History is history. If all statues and monuments were knocked down, that does not signify that the persons remembered via the aforementioned did not live. Destruction of the aforementioned does not change history. I think the big questions here are: “Are we honoring people that we do not agree with? Are we trying to eliminate parts of history? If it happened, but it was not pretty, should we eliminate it? Is the American Civil War different than the World Wars this great nation was involved in?” Yes, to the last question, and I think that is the crux of the issue.
I doubt that most of the protesters in Durham were actually citizens of that city, therefore, if there are ‘mass public forums’ they should be comprised of the citizens of Durham and and not the bussed in rabble.