Durbin blames Chicago’s gun violence on Indiana’s gun laws

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday attributed the guns laws in Indiana for the continued wave of violence in neighboring Chicago.
“We’re next to Indiana and if you go to a gun show in Indiana, you can purchase a gun without a background check. And so that’s what’s happening,” Mr. Durbin, a Democrat, said on MSNBC. “The drug gangs and these thugs are filling up the trunks of their car and heading into the neighborhoods of Chicago. And we see these gun violence crimes happening every single day.”
Mr. Durbin said that nearly 600 people have died in Chicago due to gun-related deaths so far this year. He said that he wants to close the gun-show loophole and put in additional restrictions for “straw purchasers,” such as a convicted felon having his girlfriend or mother buying a firearm for him.
He pushed back on the idea of requiring high insurance costs for those wishing to purchase a firearm, saying background checks are the first priority.
“I gotta be honest with you, it is a step way beyond our current conversation, but I do think that when you look at the polls and find that the overwhelming majority of gun owners in this country support comprehensive background checks, then you know you have an issue within the realm of political reality,” Mr. Durbin said.
Gun restrictions have become a topical discussion with two recent mass shootings in Nevada and Texas. Both shooters purchased their guns legally, prompting legislators to question what more can be done to restrict access to people who intend to use them for such purposes.
Join the discussion
Yes Indiana, that’s it, the black thugs in Chicago didn’t have a thing to do with all the killings of other blacks. The spoon made me fat,too. Those guns just crossed over into Chicago all by themselves and went to the hood looking to shoot a ,black life, that doesn’t seem to matter.
That would be BLDM , Black Lives Don’t Matter, to black folks , unless a black or white police officer shoots a thug. Then all of a sudden they matter.
and what is big ****’s answer as to why other cities and states surrounding AND IN INDIANA don’t have the horrendous, generational welfare, gang banging violence as does chicago with the strictest gun laws in the nation?
….crickets…..
.
Strange words out of the mouth of a Democrat:! “I gotta be honest with you!!!!!!” An oxymoron: A democrat saying “I” and “HONEST” in the same sentence……….
Liberals and Leftists are always looking to place blame – it’s never their policies, always someone else’s fault. Durbin (‘little ****’) is so far left that he’s near the edge of falling into leftist-infinity. Liberals rarely offer a reasonable or workable solution. Little **** should be ignored and voted out of office. Almost anyone else could be a better replacement.
Speaking his native language (lying through his teeth!) He knows there is no “gun shoe loophole”. That is just a Dimmocrat narrative so they can misdirect away from their own incompetence for not locking up thugs as well as their desire to disarm everyone. I cannot go into IL, much less Chicago, with concealed carry (or even have in my car, concealed or not!) in spite of the fact that I am a licensed carry holder. IL recognizes only their own Draconian laws, and only because recent SCOTUS cases forced them. For honest, law-abiding folks, IL and especially Chicago are “gun-free zones”. How’s that worked out? The criminals break the law! Shocked face!
This idiot, I never voted for him here in Illinois, nor would I ever. Learned as a young man that the Dems here have a tell when they are lying, their lips are moving.
All gun shows are supposed to have ATF agents surveying the area, not enough personnel, then no Democrats get paid so we have more agents to supervise, still not enough, cut snap by 10%% for all on SNAP for more then 5 years unless on disability.
Mother, girlfriend restriction, what about sister, brother, first cousin 11 time removed removed, they can’t buy a gun either.
Pure and utter nonsense .
I want to ask the Senator how you can cross state lines, go to a gun show and buy a gun from a FFL?
Then he wants to put more restrictions on “straw purchasers”. Since all straw purchases are currently illegal what more restrictions does he want? Do you think making it “double illegal” is the way to go.
Durbin is a demoRAT idiot. He has been worthless for the state of Illinois. He and McSTAIN have been sucking on the government trough for 40 years, time for both of them to disappear.
Hey Dicky Durbin, why don’t you blame Chicago on DemoRAT policies? What did your man Obama do, with regard to the crime in his hometown? Nothing! What have all of the DemoRAT mayors done with the inner cities with their liberal policies? Answer; Destroyed the inner cities!
Ahhh, the fine art of deflection at work again. Democrats and Communists both know that the best defense is a good offense, so make sure you immediately blame someone/something before anyone realizes that you are indeed the root cause of the problem (in this case, rampant welfare since LBJ).
This is his denial of reality: the crimes are being committed by criminals, and criminals will always find a way to get whatever they want.
Gun laws don’t work. Guns in the hands of good people keep bad people from doing bad things. Happens all the time, but liberals don’t like facts like that. “Laws protect!” they claim. Yeah, right. Chicago is a prime example of how laws protect – or, rather DON’T protect.
Does this old idiot really think that patriotic Americans believe that?! I mean, c’mon Durbin, we’re not stupid…..well, those of us who have brains are not stupid. But having a brain naturally omits the lefty libby loonies.
Whenever the people view government rules as unfair, invasive, careless of their safety and well-being, and/or in violation of their natural rights, they will not abide by them, as history illustrates clearly and repeatedly. When politicians adopt the holier than thou, condescending morally superior, presumption of knowing better than you how to live your life, attitude, and express it via laws enacted without the people’s consent, those laws will be generally looked upon as invalid. Lefty-Loonies never seem to understand their own hypocrisy, while with complete predictability, divert attention from their failed policies by fixing blame elsewhere.
Hello… Mr. Durbin?
Then why doesn’t Indiana have a worse problem than you do? See what happens when you create a gun free zone? You create a gangsta free for all!~ IDIOT! You can’t change reality! Reality demands that you deal with it realistically! – IDIOT!
Dirtbin is a bald faced liar. He knows that all guns sold at gun shows are done by FFL people and an instant background check is conducted on their lap top computers. If his thug constituents are getting their hands on illegal guns, its done on the black market or by stealing them. Gun shows are not the black market.
These people are obvious idiots, and have been forever, I think the only way to win is to openly and relentlessly mock them and their idiotic ideas, like the ar-15 chainsaw attachment. Laughing stocks have no followers
The problem isn’t Indiana’s gun laws, it’s Chicago’s criminals. Regardless of what laws are in place, and both state and federal laws already forbid what Durbin wants to somehow make MORE illegal, the simple fact, is that it is criminal residents of CHICAGO who are violating the existing laws about everything from murder to obtaining a gun illegally. It is NOT the residents of Indiana. Obviously then the problem lies with those Chicagoan criminals, not anyone in Indiana, and must be solved by addressing those people in Chicago, not the ones in Indiana. That the vast majority of those criminals are black is NOT a racist statement, but a statement of fact. It may be an unpleasant fact, it may be a fact that neither the city administration nor the NAACP want to hear, but it is still a fact, and only after we openly admit that fact, can we begin to address the problem effectively. Frankly, it would make more logical sense for Indiana to simply prohibit anyone who lives in Chicago from getting out of their vehicle as they pass through Indiana; at least, that would reduce the number of criminals walking around in Indiana!
I don’t know what the law is in Illinois but a private sale is not illegal in any state under federal law. As long as the seller doesn’t knowingly sell to a person restricted from purchasing firearms there is nothing illegal about private sales. If someone is buying every private sale firearm there is at a single gun show than I seriously believe that even the current BATFE folks would be awake enough to figure out something wasn’t Kosher. If by some stretch of the imagination the criminal couldn’t get commercial firearms they would just start making them in garages and basements. Not all criminal are lazy and stupid or without skills.