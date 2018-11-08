Now reading: Dumped by the Blue Wave Prev Next Cartoons Dumped by the Blue Wave Rick McKee 6:30 am November 8, 20181 comments VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast) Share on: 0 Shares 0 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion If we had retained the House, I would be able to laugh at this cartoon. Even with the loss of a few governor seats it would still be true. But the House is a pretty big deal. The GOP hasn’t controlled it that much in the last century. The donkey got to ride a few feet on his inflatable raft. And of course the winners were more Left than in previous iterations. So they weren’t exactly stranded in New Mexico all parched. VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 3263 views6:30 am September 17, 2018 Cartoons Looters!6:30 am September 17, 20189 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am September 17, 2018 Continue reading 26 Shares 25 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 3450 views6:30 am August 10, 2018 Cartoons Bye!6:30 am August 10, 20184 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am August 10, 2018 Continue reading 27 Shares 25 Share on facebook 1 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 1 Share on Pinterest More options View 5086 views6:30 am June 20, 2018 Cartoons One Step Solution6:30 am June 20, 201810 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am June 20, 2018 Continue reading 45 Shares 40 Share on facebook 5 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options
Join the discussion
If we had retained the House, I would be able to laugh at this cartoon. Even with the loss of a few governor seats it would still be true. But the House is a pretty big deal. The GOP hasn’t controlled it that much in the last century.
The donkey got to ride a few feet on his inflatable raft.
And of course the winners were more Left than in previous iterations. So they weren’t exactly stranded in New Mexico all parched.