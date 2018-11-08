Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Dumped by the Blue Wave
Now reading: Dumped by the Blue Wave
Dumped by the Blue Wave

Dumped by the Blue Wave

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. If we had retained the House, I would be able to laugh at this cartoon. Even with the loss of a few governor seats it would still be true. But the House is a pretty big deal. The GOP hasn’t controlled it that much in the last century.

    The donkey got to ride a few feet on his inflatable raft.

    And of course the winners were more Left than in previous iterations. So they weren’t exactly stranded in New Mexico all parched.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts