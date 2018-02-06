Driver in death of NFL player was twice deported illegal alien

The suspected drunken driver accused of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson has been living in the United States illegally, the Indiana State Police announced Monday.
The driver of the black Ford F-150 truck that killed Jackson had been using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales, the police said in a release. Gonsales’ birth name is Manuel Orrego-Savala, and the 37-year-old is a citizen of Guatemala that had been deported in 2007 and 2009.
Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe were stopped on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit early Sunday morning. Orrego-Savala drove onto the emergency shoulder and hit the rear of the car, with one of the bodies landing in the center lane of I-70, according to the police.
Orrego-Savala was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot, according to the Indiana State Police. He was also driving without a license and intoxicated, per police, and is being held in the Marion County (Ind.) jail while the police contacted United States federal immigration officials.
Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Jackson was 26; Monroe was 54.
“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a statement. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization.
Jackson started in eight games with the Colts in 2016. He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts in September 2017.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What a disgrace this is. The illegal alien criminals roaming around our country freely and the criminal politicians do not want us to secure our border. The politicians are criminals.
Just another reason to have snipers on the border to help stop these criminals from doing stuff like this.
Don’t deport, they just come back, execute!
To be fair. We assume that this dude crossed the border walking. But the real problem also is that people is coming with real visas. But they never leave USA. That is another real issue that TRUMP is aware. That is why he wants to beef up ice agents to go after over stay visa holders. And a nice tall wall with NO doors. Only electronics to deter any non authorized “wanna” be visitor>>>
Jackson and Monroe also had DREAMS.
What part of illegal is so difficult to understand?!
If I broke into Schumer’s house I would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I wouldn’t be invited to stay over for free room, board and healthcare!
I wouldn’t be given 2 get-out-of-jail free cards!
So someone who is an Undocumented/illegal alien commits a serious crime does not mean we go an demonize all UAs those of the UA community who do commit serious crimes like Murder Rape armed robbery most likely only account for under 1% of the total UA population
NO! All illegals need to be removed from America. If they were “good citizens” they would have come here legally, or by now they would have gotten their legal residency and work authorization. No sympathy for felons – and that includes ID theft, using false ID/SS numbers, tax evasion, driving without a license, entering the country illegally, failure to register for the draft, working in the US without authorization, child abuse and endangerment. Come here legally or don’t come here at all! We do NOT want these criminals in our country.
Nancy and her ilk will perceive this as crumbs and nothing to worry about. This is exactly the type of thing we have to worry about. This time it was a minor issue on the scale of things next time it may be a building or scores of people because we cannot control who comes and goes.
Nasty pislousi you can bet will try to say it was the other persons fault and that the illegals were just on their way to a church meeting, well as far as things go take those illegals out put them in front of a semi and see how they like getting run over by a truck, to heck with nasty pislous that thing is a disgrace go the country.
He was trying to run to the sanctuary city in Chicago, where illegal aliens are immune from prosecution or extradition.
Barry Soetoro and filth of the likes of Nancy Pelousy, and dirty little Up-Chuck Schumer own this one.
How do you keep illegals from returning time and time again to the US? The Wall? more border security? Our prisons are already crowded. Really…how do we solve this realistically?
i got the solution to your problem! deport all the liberal/ progressive/ looney democrats with all of their future/hopeful voters back to where they came. build a wall/ enforce the laws. that easy! or make the U.S.A a sink or swim nation! no free handouts! either you make it in the USA or you die on the streets! natural selection! survival of the fittest!
Roger that!!!
Just have snipers execute on site before they cross border and leave bodies where they fall as a reminder to others this will happen to you. Watch the flow of illegals die off.
TRUMP has the solution. Border and electronic monitoring up and below wall. More agents to prevent overstay visa holders. Stop chain migration and no lottery visas.
Obama and his “catch and release” policy let this and thousands upon tens of thousands more criminals without a profession into the U.S. to live off taxpayers and to prey on our citizens.
He is from Guatemala but lied that he was from Mexico. Other criminals came in 5 times and the murderer of Kate Steinle came in 7 times. And we don’t need a wall?
Kennedy has a wall, the Pope has a wall, Obama has a wall and America needs a wall, a double fence, additional barrricades, E-Verify legally required with great penalties, and everything else to keep us safe!
Come on Senators and Congressmen, pass “Kate’s Law” now! There are no good reasons not to vote on and pass it! Try working for the American People again! Elections are nearing , voter’s WILL remember your actions.
He had no license and no papers. How/where did he get the truck he was driving? Whoever sold or financed or loaned (?) him the vehicle he was driving should be held both financially and criminally liable for his actions. No, they might not have known that he would drive drunk and kill someone, but they certainly failed to do any “due diligence” in providing him the truck. MAYBE by holding these illegals’ enablers responsible for their actions, it will help slow down these tragic events.