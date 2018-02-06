Driver in death of NFL player was twice deported illegal alien

The suspected drunken driver accused of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson has been living in the United States illegally, the Indiana State Police announced Monday.

The driver of the black Ford F-150 truck that killed Jackson had been using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales, the police said in a release. Gonsales’ birth name is Manuel Orrego-Savala, and the 37-year-old is a citizen of Guatemala that had been deported in 2007 and 2009.

Jackson and Jeffrey Monroe were stopped on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit early Sunday morning. Orrego-Savala drove onto the emergency shoulder and hit the rear of the car, with one of the bodies landing in the center lane of I-70, according to the police.

Orrego-Savala was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot, according to the Indiana State Police. He was also driving without a license and intoxicated, per police, and is being held in the Marion County (Ind.) jail while the police contacted United States federal immigration officials.

Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Jackson was 26; Monroe was 54.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a statement. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization.

Jackson started in eight games with the Colts in 2016. He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts in September 2017.

