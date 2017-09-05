Dreaming that someday we do it right

Their dream, our nightmare.
I hope I’m wrong, but it looks like another campaign promise is about to be broken — the vow by candidate Trump to rescind Obama’s unconstitutional executive order that has allowed 800,000 or so foreign criminals to remain in this country, living large and lawless.
This particular Obama-era abomination is called “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” — DACA. These undocumented on-the-dole Democrats call themselves “dreamers” — another of those Big Brother euphemisms, like affordable care that isn’t, or “temporary assistance to needy families” which isn’t temporary and is for those who are neither needy nor families.
The decision on whether the “dreamers” will be allowed to continue their lifelong all-expenses-paid vacations in America is supposed to come Tuesday. But the omens are not propitious, starting with Trump’s own statement: “We love the dreamers.”
Speak for yourself, Mr. President.
I got a call Friday from a man on the Cape named Curt. He wanted to tell me his own family’s experience with a “dreamer” in Florida last January.
“He murdered my daughter outside a bar in Naples,” Curt said. “They said he was a ‘dreamer.’ She was 24. What about my daughter’s dreams? And her daughter’s — she left a 2-year-old girl. If you’re an American murdered by one of these people, I guess you don’t get to dream.”
Ever hear of an illegal Mexican “dreamer” named Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros? Probably not — the alt-left media gave her a good leaving alone after she ran over two little girls playing in a leaf pile in Oregon. She kept driving — to an auto-wash, to clean off the evidence of her hit-and-run.
When the cops arrived, she lied to them.
This “dreamer” didn’t get deported, she didn’t even get a day in jail. For killing two little Americans.
In its own way, DACA is as outrageous as any of the better-known Obama-era scandals — by Barry’s own public admission, 22 times, it was for him illegal to exempt a certain class of criminals from the consequences of their lawbreaking.
But he did, anyway. It was part of the fundamental transformation of America, into a banana republic.
These dreamers now claim to be very concerned about having to return to their Third World homelands, which is odd, considering how proudly they wave the flags of Mexico and other nations at their demonstrations where they demand ever more handouts.
But you can see why “dreamers” might be apprehensive about returning to a country where they actually might have to start obeying the law and working for a living while not receiving preferential treatment for whatever their hearts desire.
Other than arrest reports, few surveys have been conducted of the DACA population, but one has been done online by a Harvard researcher, Robert G. Gonzales. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, he thinks his respondents are better educated and well-off than the majority of illegal immigrants benefiting from the program.
CIS reports that 73 percent of dreamers responding to the Harvard survey are from “low-income households,” which are defined as “qualifying for free lunch in high school.”
In other words, at least three-quarters of the dreamers are grabbing at least one kind of welfare. The old song has never been more true — “Everything Free in America.” At least if you’re a dreamer.
This weekend they’re telling us how terrible we are to even think about finally forcing them to go home and earn their own keep.
My question is, why would they want to remain in such a xenophobic, nativist country? You’d think they’d be clamoring to be repatriated to their home nations.
Hey dreamers, adios! And … sweet dreams!
Well said Howie Carr! What angered me on Fox News this morning is Judge Napolitano indicating that all of these so called “Dreamers” are law abiding people. Not only that, it is the American tax payer that has paid for welfare, “free” schooling and healthcare for these “Dreamers”. Shame on Trump and shame on the Congress, both the RINOS and DemoRATS. The American citizen comes last.
Agree.. I heard that some of these so-called Dreamers have committed other crimes other than just breaking our immigration laws… this DACA program needs to be ended.. it is insane that our country continues to protect these illegal aliens and hold them above our laws and our citizens.. I’m sick of them allowing this insanity to go on and on…. DEPORT ALL ILLEGALS AND STOP ALL FREE HANDOUTS TO THEM ALL… THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO BE HERE…. Obama did all he could to destroy this country and now we are dealing with his lawlessness problems…he cared MORE about the illegal aliens then he did the citizens…
First of all, NOT ALL these DACA’S are criminals, but the one’s who ARE, should be deported ! In my opinion, the Law abiding Dreamer’s should be allowed to stay. What I DO believe however, is that the program should be eliminated, from now on !
Concur….. If their names and/or the names of their parents have never appeared on an arrest warrant, received a criminal conviction, never received subsidized housing, never got food stamps or EBT cards, never skipped out on a hospital bill, have full coverage on their vehicle insurance, then yes, they should be allowed to become citizens after meeting ALL of the citizenship requirements… OR, they have served honorably in any branch of the United States military and those with combat time can go to the head of the line……..Your SELFIE taking part in a demonstration demanding your RIGHTS, none of the above applies- color yourself gone………..
They should NEVER be allowed to become citizens because they came here illegally…even if they are allowed to stay on a visa or whatever.
And no benefits EVER…most people can hardly afford to take care of their own families, and can’t afford the legalized theft of their money (‘taxes’) to take care of people who came here illegally.
And anyone who came here illegally should NEVER be allowed to vote. That is the ONLY reason that the Dim-o-rats want them here.
I am SICK of seeing signs in Spanish and Mexican flags being flapped around. If they think Mexico is so great and think of themselves as Mexicans supporting Mexico…go back to Mexico and take your ‘free’ education with you and make Mexico a country people would actually like to live in. And remember, that ‘free’ education cost the American tax payer about $11,000 per year per student for 12 years each.
Out medical bill are more expensive because they use the ER and never pay a bill.
OK Beau, I am not going to get into a peeing contest with you. But you are spewing a bit of hatred. Read what I wrote. I am only talking about the ones that were brought here when they were toddlers. I am only talking about the ones that were never a burden to you or myself, the ones that may very well have taken your place or one of your kid’s place in the all volunteer military. Not all of them took anything from you, and some have given something in return for what they received. A lot of what you despise, I too despise…. None are so blind that won’t see…
Beaux, here’s another fun fact: The second largest source of personal income in Mexico is money being sent back to Mexico by ILLEGALS living HERE! That is BILLIONS of dollars being siphoned out of OUR economy and into Mexico’s by these “remittances.” Is it any WONDER the Mexican government is not cooperative with our efforts to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws?
“In my opinion, the Law abiding Dreamer’s should be allowed to stay”
Milton Friedman said we could have completely open borders if we did not have a welfare state, but as long as we do, what you are really saying the Law abiding Dreamer’s should be allowed to continue to sponge off the system, be allowed to enjoy preferential treatment
The very fact they would protest in the streets, with Mexican flags, is proof positive of the underlying system which keeps them here. They know how it works. Make us feel like insensitive brutes for not giving them everything they demand. This whole liberal welfare state is built on shaming others and we fall for it every time
No demand upon us is ever too excessive and the slightest hint of needing to hold them responsible is always met with us being some racist, hater, phobia of one variety or another.
There is nothing cruel or unusual about believing if people want to be our equals they must stand on their own two feet and not only obey the law but uphold it.
What most people over look or more realistic never knew, subjects obey laws, owners of the system uphold it too
If one cannot first obey the law they can never be self-governing. It is our understanding of this which makes us all equal before the law, none are above it, and none are beneath its protection, the Rule of Law
Agree with usafoldsarge
Never broken the law themselves or sponged off the system directly, or indirectly
All those who meet that standard are already American citizens
If they’re going to stay, any who are getting welfare need to be KICKED OFF immediately! And it wouldn’t HURT if they were required to enlist in the military or some kind of national volunteer service for a period of time in exchange for staying. After all, many of them have been getting a FREE RIDE on welfare and FREE EDUCATION at the expense of taxpayers practically their ENTIRE LIVES, and that needs to STOP!
Only let the ones that want to serve their new country stay. Everyone else, you’re outta here. Build that wall.
First I want the influx of illegals and their children stopped. Second I want a way for law abiding, productive illegals here to be able to work their way towards citizenship. Being a normal American Patriot I could come up with a plan to accomplish those two things. If I could do that why can’t Congress?
“Second I want a way for law abiding, productive illegals here to be able to work their way towards citizenship”
Why?
There at seven billion people on the planet why do we need to kiss individuals back-side who did not respect us or our laws in the first place?
If they cannot find food, clothing, and shelter here they will go where they can, and any who supplies them with these things, or hires them, loses their citizenship
Our social welfare system rest upon the belief one has a right to live at the expense of another
And there are only two ways it can exist voluntary or involuntary
Voluntary are parents but the kids don’t get a vote
Involuntary is at the point of a gun
So it is amazing the government cannot deport 11 million illegals but can hold a 140 million, in the labor force, head to a gun to keep the social welfare system going.
If the government is so powerless it cannot deport 11 million why does the other 140 million think they are so powerful they can take their money?
One of the two is a lie
Jota-
Outstanding post!
if you are here in the usa and an illegal you have already broken the law,no matter which welfare program the stupid liberals have put you on you are a parasite,if your birth certificate says anything but an American city you are an illegal ,dream in your indinigious country,you take money for everything under the sun and take up space that somebody else who is trying to enter the u.s. should have ,there are 8 million European children who need homes here ,send all daca leeches back to where they belong.if you are an illegal then just leave ,I’m sick and tired of paying for somebodies mistakes (obammas), POTUS Donald trump keep your campaign promises ,keep America free ,but not for foreign nationals .
Most of us taxpayers who have borne the expense of the welfare benefits and free educations these PARASITES have collected at our expense to the tune of HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS of dollars do not “love” the idea that Pres. Trump might allow this GIGANTIC THEFT and globalist PLOT to continue overrunning us with unassimilated, unproductive, PARASITIC foreigners.
So the new rule is, if your ILLEGAL parents ILLEGALLY brought you into this country as a child, you get a FREE PASS–and a lifelong vacation–complete with K-college education at the expense of the taxpayers? PHOOEY on that! Deport the illegal parents, and send their damned KIDS home WITH them. Can’t be breaking up families, now can we?
One thing that should happen IMMEDIATELY–and this is that ALL welfare payments to illegals needs to be STOPPED! They have no RIGHT to those benefits, because they have no RIGHT to even BE HERE! Maybe if they’re no longer getting a FREE RIDE, they will take their HORDES of “dreamer” offspring and “self-deport,” which would save us the expense of rounding up and DEPORTING THEM.
How about Obama’s muslims that he scattered about the country? You people ok with that? Young unattached male muslims as refugees?????????
No!!!! Try telling your gutless reps that. Their answer is “he hasn’t made a statement on that yet”? The whole country needs a cleaning starting with the 500+ on the hill. ” A cow pie is heaven to a fly”…… that’s where our representatives are in their own heaven.