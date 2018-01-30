‘Dreamers’ arrested, charged with smuggling illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in San Diego arrested two illegal immigrant “Dreamers” last week over their purported roles in separate smuggling operations, with one 22-year-old admitting to having been part of a number of such smuggling attempts.
The arrests are black eyes on the Obama-era DACA program, which is currently the subject of heated debate in Washington.
In one incident Thursday, agents had just arrested two illegal immigrants and then spotted two suspicious vehicles in the area. They followed on and eventually conducted a stop at a border checkpoint.
The 22-year-old driver admitted to being a scouter for a smuggling crew, and said he’d been informing the other car about Border Patrol operations in the area to help them with their smuggling. The man is currently under DACA protection, the government said.
Agents said they determined the man had been part of successful smuggling operations “on multiple occasions.”
Customs and Border Protection was shielding his identity.
In the other incident a day earlier, agents saw a vehicle stopped on the side of Interstate Highway 5 and decided to take a look. They found three men inside: the driver (a 20-year-old man who’d had DACA status but it had expired) and two illegal immigrants.
The driver admitted he was involved in human smuggling, authorities said.
Last year Border Patrol agents manning a highway checkpoint in Texas snared two Dreamers in separate smuggling cases.
To qualify for the DACA program illegal immigrants must assert they were brought to the U.S. as children and have kept a relatively clean record.
Immigrant-smuggling violates the terms of the agreement, as does gang membership or other serious crimes of violence.
As of this summer, some 2,139 Dreamers had had their DACA status revoked, out of nearly 800,000 people who’d been approved for the program — an incredibly low rate of about a quarter of 1 percent.
Still, the arrests come at a touchy time in negotiations, with Democrats arguing Dreamers should be granted full citizenship rights and President Trump saying that must be coupled with strict border security and other immigration policy changes.
None of the identities of the Dreamers were released in any of the cases.
Homeland Security said the active Dreamer in the San Diego smuggling incident is being processed for deportation, while the Dreamer with the expired DACA status is “currently being held in federal custody.”
Ah yes, no doubt they are dreaming of the drugs they can buy after selling out both the United States and the people they are illegally smuggling. Too bad the smuggled don’t realize they are in more danger from their smugglers than anything else.
There will have to be very strong vetting of the so-called ‘dreamers’ who are allowed to remain in this country.
Will you PLEASE stop allowing the liberal media to define the issue by calling them sappy emotional controlling DREAMERS. It is just another Liberal Obama mind manipulating mind trap. Call them what they are,,just blatant immigrant OPPORTUNISTS, many who when they can’t take advantage of opportunistic free American social programs, or when the benefits get cut off, will supplement their ILLEGAL entry with ILLEGAL incomes, by illegal acts like smuggling Drugs or smuggling Humans for God knows what nefarious intentions. He who cannot be trusted over a little thing like legal entry, certainly when the chips are down and pressed to the WALL, cannot be trusted with big things like America’s best interests. IT”S NOT ABOUT RACE,,,,Its all about ILLEGALITY and only self-hating people bent on their own SELF-destruction would want to encourage the very ILLEGALITY that diminishes and destroys THEY and OUR country. Enter the Democrats of distorted Minds with distorted sense of now failing American JUSTICE. The enemy stands before you, yet you refuse to see him for what he is. If you cannot oppose him for what you see, then oppose him for what he DOES.
Eloquent and on point as usual, inluminatuo.
Thanks for saving me all that carpel tunnel.
Yes! And they are NOT immigrants! They are ILLEGAL aliens.
There are no Dreamer criminals, right Nancy Pelosi, Chucky Schumer and Lindsey Graham? Why don’t you clown RINOS and DemRATS put tattos on your foreheads, stating that you are traitors to our country.
Backpack, I love your comment. I’m so sick of Schumer, Pelosi and all those other traitors. I have taken on a new slogan regarding the democrats being arrests and illegals being shipped back to where they came from…WHEN, NOT IF. This is the question all Americans should be asking. I’m sick of Dems coveting criminals. They are hoping for votes. Get all of the out of here! I want our country back!
Why shouldn’t the Dems coddle criminals, regardless of the criminal’s country of origin? The Dems are merely assisting those who are “cut from the same cloth” as themselves.
The only way we can get our country back at this point is through a civil war. It has gone too far. I do not think it is possible to send all the illegals in this country back to where they came from. Additionally, there are millions of ultra left wing liberals to contend with. They must also be defeated if we are to save this country. I don’t mind personally as I have already severed ties with family members in CA. But that is what it’s going to take – guts and bullets.
The more I see the liberal agenda implode, the happier I am.
The reason there is a low rate of DACA status revoked is because they have not been caught doing anything wrong, or under Obama, authorities looked away.
There’s another problem with DACA that doesn’t appear to being addressed. The article states: “To qualify for the DACA program illegal immigrants must assert they were brought to the U.S. as children and have kept a relatively clean record.” Why just assert? Shouldn’t we demand proof as to when they were brought in. This could be school records, doctor records, and the like. Why would we just take their word for it, I want to see proof as to when they entered if we’re even going to consider giving them a path to citizenship.
As to the “relatively clean record” what does that even mean? Shouldn’t we demand that they have a clean record. I can forgive some things, like speeding and such. But even then if it can be shown that the DA allowed them to plead down their tickets from something egregious like excessive speeding or passing a stopped school bus to faulty equipment which is common then I don’t consider that a clean record. If we are going to give them a path to citizenship then I want the very best citizens. Not those who are scofflaws, like many of us.
Very good point! How about we don’t even ask for proof but send them all back! ILLEGAL is the magic word.
Right on! So, where are their parents anyway? Still in the US or did they go back to Mexico or Central America? Proof is needed that their “parents” actually brought them here.
End DACA, End Chain Migration, Build the Wall, Limit immigration, E-Verify made mandatory, End Automatic Citizenship.
As of this summer, some 2,139 Dreamers had had their DACA status revoked, out of nearly 800,000 people who’d been approved for the program — an incredibly low rate of about a quarter of 1 percent.
————-Since they’re supposed to have had BACKGROUND checks before getting the work permits, it’s not “incredibly low”. And since those are just random incidents, and no one is systematically looking to verify DACAs activities, it could easily understate reality.
These particular Dreamers deserve NO PROTECTION. Deport them immediately along with the Illegals they were smuggling.
Deportation should not be an air plane trip to Mexico City. Just take them to the US/Mexico border and drop them off and shove them into Mexico. Mexico knows how to deal with illegals and if we have pols here that don’t like that, well, let them hold their hands and walk across with them and stay there. DUH! Never happen of course. But we must start defending our border no matter how tough it may be emotionally. Put Active Duty Army/Marines in larger numbers and make that their official duty to keep these people out and, yes, they need to carry loaded and cocked rifles, too. One day of shooting will, I suspect, stop the illegals from coming. Mexico can handle it!
What about building catapults and catapulting them across the Rio Grande River?
What’s the difference if they take out a few of these maggots from the “Dreamer” list when our political hacks from both sides want to legitimize millions of them. This “Dreamer” stuff is a nightmare to real Americans.
It burns me up when liberals manage to make illegal immigrants acceptable by calling them “dreamers”. Illegals are criminals, not dreamers.
I understand why it makes you angry but to me it’s just an identifier of a particular Democrat farce. It tells me which set of illegals we are talking about.
DACA is an unconstitutional illegal program. All of these criminals need to be deported, along with their illegal alien families. If they want to be American residents, they need to apply legally, pay their fees, wait their turn and come back legally, and stay legally qualified! NO EXCEPTIONS!
We love our Lawful Resident Immigrants, but detest and abhor all of the criminal illegal alien fraudsters! Deport all illegals immediately!
Everyone please try and focus on this: People who entered the country illegally will raise children without respect for the law.
Arrest and charge all criminal illegal invaders; fine them $2,000 and/or confiscate their goods & property and deport them. Build the wall..!!
Actually you may have a partial solution to funding the wall. Make it a user fee which our government loves to impose on us. Everyone who is here unlawfully gets an automatic $2,000 user fee/fine paid directly to ICE upon their arrest by either the feds or the local police. That money would be used to fund the wall and/or other border security needs. If the illegal alien won’t or can’t pay the fine, we simply bill his country of nationality. If they refuse to pay, we cut off their nationals from getting visas to come to America. In other words Mexico will help pay for that wall one way or another!
The Dems just want future Dem voters, no matter what the cost to Americans or America.
NO one who has come her illegally should EVER be given citizenship.
If the Dems realized that the illegals would NEVER be given citizenship and therefore could NEVER VOTE, maybe they would quit trying to import and keep all these illeage aliens.
End DACA, End Chain Migration, Build the Wall, Limit immigration, E-Verify made mandatory, End Automatic Citizenship.
Epitomises the beneficiaries of it — since it allows them a reprieve from the just fruits of an earlier law-breaking, they have no qualms about breaking other laws!!!