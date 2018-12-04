Drake University student admits to race hoax

On Nov. 14, about 3,000 students and others held a rally at Drake to celebrate diversity and call for unity among students.

A Drake University student is facing harassment charges after officials say she authored multiple racist notes that sparked a campus wide rally last month.

The 18-year-old female, who initially claimed to be a victim, later admitted to authorities that she authored at least one of the notes, though officials are confident she penned a total of four found in campus dorm rooms, a Drake spokesman told the Des Moines Register.

The student’s name has not been released but police say charges of misdemeanor harassment are pending. She will also face student code of conduct violations which could result in expulsion, a local NBC affiliate reported.

A fifth note, received by a different student in early November, is not connected to the other four notes and is still being investigated, officials said.

The initial news of the notes prompted thousands of students and activists to gather at the Des Moines campus and decry racism.

Drake University President Marty Martin issued a statement Friday claiming the student who penned the fake notes was motivated by something “other than hate.”

“The fact that the actions of the student who has admitted guilt were propelled by motives other than hate does not minimize the worry and emotional harm they caused, but should temper fears,” he said.

“As painful as these recent events have been, they have sparked important discussions and reflection, and have brought us closer together as one Drake community,” he said.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)