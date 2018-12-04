Drake University student admits to race hoax

A Drake University student is facing harassment charges after officials say she authored multiple racist notes that sparked a campus wide rally last month.
The 18-year-old female, who initially claimed to be a victim, later admitted to authorities that she authored at least one of the notes, though officials are confident she penned a total of four found in campus dorm rooms, a Drake spokesman told the Des Moines Register.
The student’s name has not been released but police say charges of misdemeanor harassment are pending. She will also face student code of conduct violations which could result in expulsion, a local NBC affiliate reported.
A fifth note, received by a different student in early November, is not connected to the other four notes and is still being investigated, officials said.
The initial news of the notes prompted thousands of students and activists to gather at the Des Moines campus and decry racism.
Drake University President Marty Martin issued a statement Friday claiming the student who penned the fake notes was motivated by something “other than hate.”
“The fact that the actions of the student who has admitted guilt were propelled by motives other than hate does not minimize the worry and emotional harm they caused, but should temper fears,” he said.
“As painful as these recent events have been, they have sparked important discussions and reflection, and have brought us closer together as one Drake community,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I’m not buying any of it! Motivated by something “other than hate.” How about a hint as to what that motivation might have been, if not hate?
How were her motivations tested?
Who tested them?
Prepare for a big nothing prosecution for this attempt to start riots. If she wanted attention I believe that a lengthy public mental evaluation would suit her purpose.
Also, why was this student not identified? The only time names are not published is when the perpetrators are underage. People like this need to face the glaring light of day for their actions and be held responsible.
Evidently a protected minority. Possibly an illegal alien student. The more they obfuscate the more likely that she’s not a white kid working her own way through college.
This young racist was motivated by hate. Hate for herself, hate for whites…HATE. If the young woman was a white woman writing false/hoax letters against herself and other whites, pretending to be black, it would be deemed by the Drake Administration as hate motivated. This is just a leftist demented Democrat cover-up of the truth. Like most demented leftists, this young woman needs mental and spiritual help, which she will apparently not receive from Drake, nor the leftist demented MSM.
When has it _not_ been a hoax, at least in the past 20 years?
If you have to fabricate an event to draw attention to a problem, then it isn’t a real problem.
Apparently, there’s not enough of it going on to suit them, so they have to create it!
Needs jail time!
At an absolute minimum, this student should be expelled from the college!
She’s Black, so not much of anything will happen to her because of “the environment she grew up in promoted racism, blah…”!
“celebrate diversity and call for unity”…which one? You cannot have both (I’m a proponent of celebrating what we have in common rather than our differences…we share MUCH more in common than how we differ!).
What this 18 year old student did disgusts me ! As if there is not enough of a problem with race relations today(Thanks To Barack Obama), she has to make it worse. I would love to see this woman identified, and actually serve prison time, for her DUMB actions !
She needs to be held personally financially responsible for all the costs the college incurred as a result of this riot. Police presence, any repairs to physically damaged property, as well as being held criminally responsible. Until some of these snowflakes are forced to pay their way, they’ll never understand economics.
It’s all about being able to claim victimhood. The greater the offense the higher up the totem pole of victimhood these libtards can rise. The fact that it was four or five letters that this malcontent penned to herself and had to be investigated and could have touched off racial retaliations, because libtards don’t wait for facts but act on pure emotion and half truths that suit their narrative, should there even be any question of this student being publicly named, charged and expelled for causing false public alarm, and causing authorities to waste time and resources investigating a hoax. Why would Drake protect this criminal?
The initial news of the notes prompted thousands of students and activists to gather at the Des Moines campus and decry racism.
“Student ‘X’ is a racist!“
As usual. Let’s call it Duck University from now on.
Is it just me or are those “protestors” at Drake (in the photo) extra ugly?