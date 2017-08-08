Drag queen hosts children’s story time after all

A Charlotte business has welcomed drag queen Brandon James to host a children’s story time, after James said his request to read to children at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library was denied.
“Since the day I opened the store, it’s been open to everybody,” Blake Barnes, owner of The Common Market, told the Observer on Friday. “I think it’s ridiculous to be offended by it. To me, it’s just a drag queen who happens to be reading to children. If you’re offended by it, just don’t go. I’m not into gun shows. I don’t go to them. But they’re welcome to have all the guns they want.”
The Common Market location at 2007 Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood will host the reading by James at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
James, who used to live in Charlotte and still performs here, said he has received death threats on Facebook after appearing on a local TV station over his request for a Drag Queen Storytime at the library.
Reading to children while he’s dressed in drag promotes diversity, James told the Observer. “We are all different but normal,” he said. That’s what he hopes children will understand — and that as they grow older, they will be less likely to bully someone different than they are, he said.
James, who dresses as Princess Onya, said news of his request went viral the morning after he appeared on WCNC last week. Keep NC Safe and the NC Values Coalition flooded the internet with what he said was hate speech toward him.
“We say no @cmlibrary keep it out of the Queen City,” NC Values Coalition tweeted. “Storytime with a Drag Queen is not helping kids, it’s disturbing.”
“I am appalled,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour posted on Keep NC Safe’s Facebook page in reaction to James’ request.
On Friday, commissioner Bill James tweeted: “Tell him no way! @cmlibrary perversity is not diversity.”
Similar Drag Queen Storytime events have been held in Atlanta, New York and Indiana, James said. The New York Times reported that the concept is thought to have begun in San Francisco in 2015.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library replied to James in an email on Monday, “letting him know that we can’t invite him to lead a story time at this time, because those are led by library staff,” said Cordelia Anderson, the library’s director of marketing, communications and advocacy. “We have a very specific way that story times are delivered, following best practices in the library industry, and these are typically delivered by trained staff, following those practices.”
When James asked about having a Drag Queen Storytime, the library referred him to the “suggest a program” form on its website, as it does everyone with a program idea, Anderson said.
The library offers programs other than story times, Anderson said, and let James know that if he would like to be a presenter at a future program, he could apply to be part of the library’s next Presenter Showcase next January.
“Presenters discuss their program offering in detail, provide handouts, and meet staff,” Anderson said. “It is then up to the library staff to schedule the program with the presenter, following the library’s programming guidelines and budget.”
When The Common Market emailed him to offer space for a Drag Queen Storytime, “I literally cried because it really touched my heart, amidst all the hate I was getting,” James said Friday. “I’m so happy, and I can’t wait until August 12!”
James said he lived in Charlotte for five or six years before returning seven months ago to his native Pacolet in Spartanburg County, S.C. He visits the Queen City frequently, where he has lots of friends, he said. He is scheduled to perform this weekend in Charlotte.
He plans to release his first book this fall, a children’s novel titled “Auntie Bulli,” and hopes to teach kids to be more accepting with its message.
On Facebook, James posted that he’s received hundreds of messages “condemning me to hell and calling me mentally ill, a freak and anything else you can think of. I’ve also received 100’s of messages supporting me and praising me and calling me a hero and a role model for LGBT youth.
“Those are the only messages I care about!” he posted. “That is the reason I am doing this! to build a better future! a caring and kind future! kids are our only chance for a better future!” He ended his post: “I’m not giving up!”
SICKNING.
Parents that DRAG their kids in front of this “drag” must be looked by government officials as it is child abuse.
If home schooling one’s own kid in the bible, is seen as child abuse in some states, THEN SO TOO should be indoctrinating them into the LGBQ pro agenda.. BUT at this rate i doubt CPS would ever see this as child abuse..
Queen City? Aptly named…
“I literally cried because it really touched my heart, amidst all the hate I was getting,” James said Friday. “I’m so happy, and I can’t wait until August 12!” Suppose that this thing will admit that he has to hang on to something when he pees, or ALWAYS sits to keep his legs dry????????
The only difference between Weimar Germany and today’s USA is that the Germans knew quite well who was behind it all.
I’m alright wit the drag queen story time as long as he doesn’t promote transgenderism and becoming a drag queen. I don’t think young children completely understand the issues involved with his behavior. Young children will only a man dressed as a character actor.
You are stupid to think this is not promoting transgenderism..
Lol. Good point
Of course it is. Otherwise, why bother?
WRONG!! Just by the fact that most children are so impressionable by what they see and hear around them is how they end up forming their perception of the world. So assuming these kids are blank slates and a drag queen who by his/her/its very nature is purposefully yet tacitly conveying the message that transgenderism is “normal” but doing it in a seemingly innocuous way by reading children’s books. All the while though ever mindful of its ulterior motive filled mission which isn’t to really read children’s books but to indoctrinate and corrupt young, innocent minds conjoining it with an innocent activity. What parent in their right mind would expose their kids to this garbage? As parents we try to protect our kids from degenerate filth and just cause this tranny is reading Little Red Riding Hood then its supposed to be ok? This couldn’t be any more blatant attempt at brainwashing these young minds into thinking this is “normal”. They realize that perception is reality so they start indoctrinating them young. Well what’s next? A pedophile doesn’t see his behavior as wrong but just misunderstood. You’ll see the pedophiles lining up next reading kids stories to teach them that their lifestyle is “normal” as well. Where does it end I ask?
>> What parent in their right mind would expose their kids to this garbage? <<
Those who find it easier to drop the kids off at day care and let someone else raise them. Happens all the time.
And rabid libtard ones, who want to indoctrinate the next generation from the get go!
Hey, as long as people are afraid of looking like they’re heartless meanies from hurting peoples’ feelings by saying this is wrong and perverted and rather let this kind of thing slide and snowball all over society, the shame is on us for allowing our culture and morals to be corrupted. Who was taking Disney to task for having Disneyland Gay Pride Days and even allowing boys to dress up like Disney princesses in some of their events? Have you checked out the “bi” and “tg” superheoes in today’s top comics? Those kids being taught to by these trannies are regarded as lucky enlightened kids and if you disagree you’re a rednecked Neanderthal. Even Rush and Hannity shy criticizing these happenings; a true indicator that our traditional culture and values are on the way out. Brave New America.
[ Who was taking Disney to task for having Disneyland Gay Pride Days and even allowing boys to dress up like Disney princesses in some of their events?]
Obviously not enough families.. CAUSE the parents are too WEEK to say no to their kids who whine to take them there… ALL CAUSE the schools teach the kids this is ok..
>> Brave New America. <<
Cowardly new America. Fixed it for ya.
CREEPY looking! What is wrong with his face? Is he frozen or did he get botox. Really unnatural looking. Sorry but he has no business near children or doing anything in a library paid for by public funds. Private business wants to bring this perversion in that’s their business but any parent that lets their child be indoctrinated with such perversion should be examined for child abuse.
” If you’re offended by it, just don’t go. I’m not into gun shows. I don’t go to them. But they’re welcome to have all the guns they want.”
Gun shows are not held in elementary schools where children, being a captive audience, are forced to attend, watch and maybe participate. Furthermore gun shows show ordnance, not men dressed as women setting a perverse example of what young impressionable boys could become if exposed to such aberrations.
Plus usually you need to buy ENTRANCE into a gun show..
The only thing this “guy” should be hosting is a Ru Paul contest. I would like to ask if the Common Market will host a gun show. If Mr. Barnes says no I would use his own words about the store being available to everyone since he opened. If he doesn’t, sue him the same way the LGBTQ crowd loves to do to everyone else.
This has nothing to do with “fear.” I does have to do with morality and exposure to deviants because of “political correctness.” This show maybe fine, at a burlesque show for adults at some other location, but NOT before very impressionable children in a public library. I’m sure many parents will not allow their children to see this, ones that go there all the time. Conversely, there will be some parents, that otherwise never go there, that will go because of that deviant behavior in a public showing. And there will be parents, that go there all the time, that will be caught off guard, by not knowing it’s going on.
Yes, people have a choice about if they want to go to a gun show, but those are done privately owned locations. Those are not done in public libraries funded by tax payers dollars.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see many libtard parents who WOULD think nothing about taking their kids, to expose them to this depravity..
I don’t agree with the death threats this spiritually ill man has received. That is wrong. Christian pastors should reach out to him and rid him of his demons because that’s his issue.
However, he said if you don’t agree don’t go. I agree with that.
AND ANY PARENTS THAT TAKE THEIR KIDS THEIR SHOULDN’T HAVE KIDS TO START WITH. Child abuse.
The constant effort to “normalize” social, moral, and spiritual deviancy has now reached this extremely low level.
What’s next?? A daycare center owned and operated by known child molesters??
if your child is not inclined that way it will not affect them, except they will learn to accept “the other”….if your kid is inclined to also be like that, they will not feel ostracized , as what everybody else here is doing…..and then you all believe in being “individual”?