Doug Ducey blasts Arizona politicians: Don’t lobby for John McCain’s Senate seat

John McCain isn’t dead yet, warned Arizona’s governor.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic published Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey called out as ghoulish some of the political jockeying going on over the seat held by Mr. McCain, who was diagnosed with a virulent form of brain cancer earlier this year.

Mr. Ducey said people “should be praying for him and rooting for him.”

“John McCain is the elected senior senator for Arizona until 2022 … I have found it a little bit off-color, some of the prognosticators and pundits who have been making these predictions as to the senator’s outcome,” he said.

He told the paper that getting ahead of another man’s possible death is one element of character he’d consider if he’d have to appoint a replacement.

“To the politicians out there that have been openly lobbying for this position, they basically disqualified themselves for showing their true character,” Mr. Ducey said.

