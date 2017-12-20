Doug Ducey blasts Arizona politicians: Don’t lobby for John McCain’s Senate seat

John McCain isn’t dead yet, warned Arizona’s governor.
In an interview with the Arizona Republic published Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey called out as ghoulish some of the political jockeying going on over the seat held by Mr. McCain, who was diagnosed with a virulent form of brain cancer earlier this year.
Mr. Ducey said people “should be praying for him and rooting for him.”
“John McCain is the elected senior senator for Arizona until 2022 … I have found it a little bit off-color, some of the prognosticators and pundits who have been making these predictions as to the senator’s outcome,” he said.
He told the paper that getting ahead of another man’s possible death is one element of character he’d consider if he’d have to appoint a replacement.
“To the politicians out there that have been openly lobbying for this position, they basically disqualified themselves for showing their true character,” Mr. Ducey said.
What would you expect from Arizona politicians if McCain and Flake are their examples? The people of Arizona have gotten the representation they deserve for electing both of those bottom feeding scum. The sooner McCain reaches room temperature the better off the rest of the US will be. Let Bergdahl and it Manning be his pallbearers, you know birds of a feather…..
Yeah, yeah, whatever. Say the right things publicly but in the meantime the process of replacing this lame senator is underway Governor. Just make sure you do a better job of replacing a senator than the Arizona public did in electing them.