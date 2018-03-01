Double-crossed? ‘Transgender boy’ wins 2nd girls’ wrestling title

Powered by taking doses of testosterone during her “transition” from female to male, the undefeated self-proclaimed “transgender boy,” 18-year-old senior “Mack” Beggs, won her second Texas’ girl’s Class 6A 110-pound division title Saturday.
The transgender senior from Euless Trinity High School just outside Dallas, Texas, took her record to a perfect 32–0 in a Houston area tournament, the UIL State Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, against her non-testosterone-taking challenger, Chelsea Sanchez, who she also beat in 2017 for the same title – but not without controversy.
Controversy dying down?
Whether it’s a male insisting he’s a female or a female taking male hormones to look and perform more like a male, the controversy over transgenders in sports appears to be dying down – similar to the waning shock factor over same-sex “marriage” – as protests against Beggs’ drug-enhanced performance continue to become deemed more and more as politically incorrect and “gender-insensitive.”
This especially seems to be the case as “hormone therapy” becomes more widely administered by doctors on “transgender patients” and as LGBT activists continue to push transgenderism and forced acceptance of males claiming to be females and vice versa as a so-called “civil rights” issue.
“His steroid therapy treatments last season sparked a fiery debate about fairness and transgender rights,” TheBlaze reported. “This year did not see as much fanfare – except for a last-minute lawsuit that tried to stop Beggs from competing, reports state.”
Law based on facts … not wishes
Because Texas still has traditional standards for high school sports, Beggs was denied permission to compete in the boys’ wresting division, as public schools in the Lone Star State abide by athletic league rules, which state that every athlete must compete on a team that reflects his or her biological gender – as described on his or her birth certificate.
“The birth certificate rule was approved in 2016 by the University Interscholastic League – the governing body for Texas high school sports,” Fox News reported. “It was done to help schools determine competition, said Jamie Harrison, the UIL’s deputy director.”
Even though most conservatives would applaud Texas schools’ traditional – or biblical – take on gender identification, many take issue with the fact that Beggs is able to take male hormones in the form of testosterone and compete, which is not allowed in most collegiate and professional sports because of its performance-enhancing effects that gives athletes an unfair and unnatural advantage.
Avoiding the issue to push an agenda?
However, Beggs’ mother, Angela McNew, insists that it is her daughter’s moves and wrestling strategies that have put her on top – and not the added power she has gleaned from her ongoing male hormone therapy.
“He [she] has so much respect for all the girls he [she] wrestles,” McNew, told The Associated Press (AP), according to the New York Post. “People think Mack has been beating up on girls … The girls he [she] wrestles with, they are tough. It has more to do with skill and discipline than strength.”
Avoiding much of the anticipated backlash for receiving special treatment and being allowed to take performance-altering drugs was part of the controversial high school wrestler’s plan this year.
“McNew did not allow media interviews with Beggs prior to the state meet,” TheBlaze’s Teri Webster reported. “She said that allowed him [her] to focus on the competition. It also shielded him [her] from possible social media attacks and the insults that are sometimes shouted out from the stands or from other competitors.”
However, it appears that Beggs would like to jump from one controversy into another – competing as a boy instead of as a girl.
“Last season, two of Beggs’ competitors forfeited their meets because they feared being injured,” Webster noted. “This year, there was one forfeit. An opposing coach and her teammates had insisted she wrestle Beggs, but she refused, McNew said. Beggs and his family have repeatedly said he [she] wants to compete against boys.”
Transgender poster child
Beggs seized the opportunity to insert some LGBT transgender messaging talking points after winning the competition and making the decision to talk to the media.
“It definitely felt different,” Beggs told the Dallas Morning News, describing her experience of winning her second title. “I felt a lot more humble. This year, I wanted to prove a point that anyone can do anything. Even though I was put in this position – even though I didn’t want to be put in this position … even though I wanted to wrestle the guys – I still had to wrestle the girls.”
She went on to insist that she has been the unfair victim of gender prejudice and discrimination that violates her so-called “civil right” to compete as a male – even though she is still a biological female.
“But what can I tell people?” Beggs posed. “I can tell the state Legislature to change the policy, but I can’t tell them to change it right now. All I can hope for is that they come to their [senses] and realize this is stupid and we should change the policies to conform to other people in my position.”
Seizing the ‘fairness’ argument to push an agenda
After Beggs won last year’s championship, the left-leaning mainstream media seized the opportunity to push the argument of fairness in competition through airing opinions insisting that she should be allowed to compete as a male because of the performance-enhancing effects of taking testosterone during her hormone therapy.
Jordan Gutierrez, a university student who attended lasts year’s state championship, reflected the common campus politics that resonates from many progressive professors and LGBT groups across America’s colleges and universities.
“If you’re going to … transition to a male, then you should continue to take the roles of a male and compete as a male, because that’s what you want to be,” Gutierrez insisted at the 2017 championship, according to CNN – making gender an issue of choice, rather than a matter of one’s actual biological birth traits.
One adult and youth counselor, Melissa Roush – also in attendance at last year’s event – used the hormone argument of having an unfair advantage with the girls to try and make her case … without mentioning the numerous problems and implications inherent with a girl competing in a boys’ competition.
“If he has been taking hormones or steroids, he should be wrestling boys,” Roush argued, according to CNN.
Emory University Department of Orthopedics assistant professor, Dr. Brandon Mines, agreed with several other parents at the match, maintaining that Beggs should compete with boys instead of girls.
“Testosterone and anabolic steroids are in the same family and have the effect of increasing muscle mass and strength gains,” Mines told CNN last February.
Even though UIL’s rules strictly prohibit the illegal use of steroids, LGBT politics has worked its agenda into the medical field so that state officials over high school sports now accommodate transgenders and reward them special privileges by giving them an exception.
Last year – as well as this year – Beggs fell under the exception because her performance-enhancing testosterone hormone therapy was prescribed by doctors for “valid medical purposes’ … meaning that – unlike other competitors who did not enter as transgender – her steroid use was not barred from the state championships.
Last year, Beggs’ first championship received mix responses from the crowd.
“[T]hough across the arena, a mix of boos could be heard … Beggs paid his [her] detractors no mind [and] hasn’t challenged the rules because he doesn’t want to risk losing his ability to participate,” CNN reported at the time.
Beggs relished the experience.
“Honestly, I didn’t even care about the boos,” Beggs contended after winning the championship last year, according to CNN. “This is what I worked for. It finally paid off. I would rather have a chance to compete than not compete at all.”
Join the discussion
The Olympics excluded the colluding Russian’s because of taking steroids. What is the difference here? Why is she allowed to take steroids and wrestle. F’ed up human and rules for sports in Texas.
EXACTLY! This “person” should be competing in the 110-lb “boys” division or give up the title because of PEDs. Or are PEDs allowed in high school? Imagine the discouragement for those un-doped girls. This is ridiculous.
And of COURSE people’s criticizm is going to die down, when they keep getting called haters, phobic, and the like..
Because Russians are still connected to reality and Americans are delusional to an extent never before seen on planet earth.
Only liberals are that deluded. The rest of us are perfectly sane, though i will say many seem to spineless to stand UP to this nonsense.
Time for the people who run these sports to ask for their original birth certificate. If it has an M
under Sex then these people can’t be in women’s sports. This equality under unnatural circumstances is getting ridiculous!
How is this any different than taking steroids?. This thing should not be allowed to wrestle in women’s category, but since claiming to be male, must compete in men’s wrestling. This would answer the question for her/him/it. If she wants to be a boy, treat her as one, all the way around.
I am sick to death of this I want to be the other crap, especially when it allows men to go into women’s bathrooms, showers, etc. THANKS, NOBAMA
Our society has gone to you know where. What a disgrace! When it comes to liberals, cheating is the norm and that is exactly what this clown is, a cheater.
I agree. if “Its” transitioning to a boy and taking testosterone, then let “IT WRESTLE AS A BOY”. To do otherwise, is willfully gimping over all other females..
And that imo is why IT has a perfect 32 and 0 record.
So if a boy says he wants to transition to a girl, he must wrestle boys?
SO confusing.
Absolutely devoid of common sense. If this person is taking enough steroids / testosterone to transition to a male of course it’s affecting their strength, are people stupid? Read about testosterone on those doses. I don’t think they should be allowed to complete at all until they “choose” a sex and completely transition. In regard to the bathrooms, thanks also to Starbucks. Now all their bathrooms are unisex; so I enter one the other day and a man left the seat up (no biggie) but had urinated not only on the seat I had to put down but all over the floor in front of the toilet. Disgusting for a woman to deal with, women are messy but they rarely pea on the seat & floor.
I’d agree to that. You wanna transition. Go ahead, but while doing so, NO COMPETING IN SPORTS till you are fully transitioned!
I have genuine sympathy for the young person. I have no sympathy for the so-called adults making these decisions. When will women realize how poorly their interests are served by feminist ideology? Unlike 50 years ago, we can’t even speak truthfully. We use terms like “gender”, which is a term of language, not biology. The problem in this case is one of biology and the biological term that should be used is “sex”, but instead we use the word “gender” which essentially means whatever we want it to mean. In such a case clarity is impossible.
Why do you have any sympathy for the “IT”?
The whole world has lost it’s mind. There are only two genders. There are people that are born inter-sexed but that is the only exception and even then chromosomes usually lean either male or female. So many young people ruining their bodies is such a shame. If your sexual “identity” can’t reproduce it is ABNORMAL.
And if someone can ‘self identify’ as a different sex, especially fluid, HOW THEN can they properly be identified?
I don’t know why any girl on the opposing team(s) would put themselves in this position. Any girl who refuses to compete against a transgender should be supported by their coach even if it means the end of the program. From a safety position, parents should prohibit their girls from competing against such opponents. Maybe it will induce the league to change the rules of competition.
I agree, all those other girls should have stood their ground and refused to wrestle “IT”. BUT i think i did read a report on this when it first started, that the high school equivalent to the NCAA, flat out told those girls, either wrestle “IT” or don’t wrestle period.
ALL of the girls should refuse to wrestle this person so all of her/his wins would be via forfeits…therefore meaningless.
Her/his wins are already meaningless because of the advantage of the testosterone.
I weigh 200 pounds, but in my mind, I am a flyweight. Therefore, I should be allowed to fight in the 110-pound class. Yeah, makes perfect sense to me.
In my mind, i am a multi-millionare, so all banks need to treat me as such, and adjust my bank balances accordingly.
Exactly you are born one way, no matter what you do to yourself you are still the gender you where when you where born . This place we live in is controlled by complete idiots who only care about their own self and their agenda. YES it is an agenda and they are shoving down everyone throat. You either accept it or your labeled a racist by the same people who live their whole lives as racist.
Many people, school administrators and even more politicians suffer from serious mental disorders. Rest assured … “the inmates now run the institution”.
IMO when it comes to libtards, the inmates have been running things for years!
Who are we kidding here…?? Even a lame-brained liberal can figure out that boys shouldn’t be in the same category as wrestling girls…!! Or are the liberals THAT stupid..?!!!
Obviously liberals are indeed that stupid.
While it was ‘her’ desire to compete against boys, school rules said that she must compete against girls. That is as it should be.
However, taking hormones, presumably the equivalent of taking steroids, should have disqualified her from competing at all against any girl and perhaps even against the boys. Nevertheless, she should have done the right thing and refused to compete against a girl.
Hopefully, she is not proud of her achievement. At least there is no shame for the girls who lost their matches with her.