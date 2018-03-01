Double-crossed? ‘Transgender boy’ wins 2nd girls’ wrestling title

In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs, right, takes down Lewisville's Elyse Nelson in the second round of the 110-pound girls division during the 6A Region II wrestling meet at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, Beggs, a senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas is transgender and in the process of transitioning from female to male. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Powered by taking doses of testosterone during her “transition” from female to male, the undefeated self-proclaimed “transgender boy,” 18-year-old senior “Mack” Beggs, won her second Texas’ girl’s Class 6A 110-pound division title Saturday.

The transgender senior from Euless Trinity High School just outside Dallas, Texas, took her record to a perfect 32–0 in a Houston area tournament, the UIL State Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, against her non-testosterone-taking challenger, Chelsea Sanchez, who she also beat in 2017 for the same title – but not without controversy.

Controversy dying down?

Whether it’s a male insisting he’s a female or a female taking male hormones to look and perform more like a male, the controversy over transgenders in sports appears to be dying down – similar to the waning shock factor over same-sex “marriage” – as protests against Beggs’ drug-enhanced performance continue to become deemed more and more as politically incorrect and “gender-insensitive.”

This especially seems to be the case as “hormone therapy” becomes more widely administered by doctors on “transgender patients” and as LGBT activists continue to push transgenderism and forced acceptance of males claiming to be females and vice versa as a so-called “civil rights” issue.

“His steroid therapy treatments last season sparked a fiery debate about fairness and transgender rights,” TheBlaze reported. “This year did not see as much fanfare – except for a last-minute lawsuit that tried to stop Beggs from competing, reports state.”

Law based on facts … not wishes

Because Texas still has traditional standards for high school sports, Beggs was denied permission to compete in the boys’ wresting division, as public schools in the Lone Star State abide by athletic league rules, which state that every athlete must compete on a team that reflects his or her biological gender – as described on his or her birth certificate.

“The birth certificate rule was approved in 2016 by the University Interscholastic League – the governing body for Texas high school sports,” Fox News reported. “It was done to help schools determine competition, said Jamie Harrison, the UIL’s deputy director.”

Even though most conservatives would applaud Texas schools’ traditional – or biblical – take on gender identification, many take issue with the fact that Beggs is able to take male hormones in the form of testosterone and compete, which is not allowed in most collegiate and professional sports because of its performance-enhancing effects that gives athletes an unfair and unnatural advantage.

Avoiding the issue to push an agenda?

However, Beggs’ mother, Angela McNew, insists that it is her daughter’s moves and wrestling strategies that have put her on top – and not the added power she has gleaned from her ongoing male hormone therapy.

“He [she] has so much respect for all the girls he [she] wrestles,” McNew, told The Associated Press (AP), according to the New York Post. “People think Mack has been beating up on girls … The girls he [she] wrestles with, they are tough. It has more to do with skill and discipline than strength.”

Avoiding much of the anticipated backlash for receiving special treatment and being allowed to take performance-altering drugs was part of the controversial high school wrestler’s plan this year.

“McNew did not allow media interviews with Beggs prior to the state meet,” TheBlaze’s Teri Webster reported. “She said that allowed him [her] to focus on the competition. It also shielded him [her] from possible social media attacks and the insults that are sometimes shouted out from the stands or from other competitors.”

However, it appears that Beggs would like to jump from one controversy into another – competing as a boy instead of as a girl.

“Last season, two of Beggs’ competitors forfeited their meets because they feared being injured,” Webster noted. “This year, there was one forfeit. An opposing coach and her teammates had insisted she wrestle Beggs, but she refused, McNew said. Beggs and his family have repeatedly said he [she] wants to compete against boys.”

Transgender poster child

Beggs seized the opportunity to insert some LGBT transgender messaging talking points after winning the competition and making the decision to talk to the media.

“It definitely felt different,” Beggs told the Dallas Morning News, describing her experience of winning her second title. “I felt a lot more humble. This year, I wanted to prove a point that anyone can do anything. Even though I was put in this position – even though I didn’t want to be put in this position … even though I wanted to wrestle the guys – I still had to wrestle the girls.”

She went on to insist that she has been the unfair victim of gender prejudice and discrimination that violates her so-called “civil right” to compete as a male – even though she is still a biological female.

“But what can I tell people?” Beggs posed. “I can tell the state Legislature to change the policy, but I can’t tell them to change it right now. All I can hope for is that they come to their [senses] and realize this is stupid and we should change the policies to conform to other people in my position.”

Seizing the ‘fairness’ argument to push an agenda

After Beggs won last year’s championship, the left-leaning mainstream media seized the opportunity to push the argument of fairness in competition through airing opinions insisting that she should be allowed to compete as a male because of the performance-enhancing effects of taking testosterone during her hormone therapy.

Jordan Gutierrez, a university student who attended lasts year’s state championship, reflected the common campus politics that resonates from many progressive professors and LGBT groups across America’s colleges and universities.

“If you’re going to … transition to a male, then you should continue to take the roles of a male and compete as a male, because that’s what you want to be,” Gutierrez insisted at the 2017 championship, according to CNN – making gender an issue of choice, rather than a matter of one’s actual biological birth traits.

One adult and youth counselor, Melissa Roush – also in attendance at last year’s event – used the hormone argument of having an unfair advantage with the girls to try and make her case … without mentioning the numerous problems and implications inherent with a girl competing in a boys’ competition.

“If he has been taking hormones or steroids, he should be wrestling boys,” Roush argued, according to CNN.

Emory University Department of Orthopedics assistant professor, Dr. Brandon Mines, agreed with several other parents at the match, maintaining that Beggs should compete with boys instead of girls.

“Testosterone and anabolic steroids are in the same family and have the effect of increasing muscle mass and strength gains,” Mines told CNN last February.

Even though UIL’s rules strictly prohibit the illegal use of steroids, LGBT politics has worked its agenda into the medical field so that state officials over high school sports now accommodate transgenders and reward them special privileges by giving them an exception.

Last year – as well as this year – Beggs fell under the exception because her performance-enhancing testosterone hormone therapy was prescribed by doctors for “valid medical purposes’ … meaning that – unlike other competitors who did not enter as transgender – her steroid use was not barred from the state championships.

Last year, Beggs’ first championship received mix responses from the crowd.

“[T]hough across the arena, a mix of boos could be heard … Beggs paid his [her] detractors no mind [and] hasn’t challenged the rules because he doesn’t want to risk losing his ability to participate,” CNN reported at the time.

Beggs relished the experience.

“Honestly, I didn’t even care about the boos,” Beggs contended after winning the championship last year, according to CNN. “This is what I worked for. It finally paid off. I would rather have a chance to compete than not compete at all.”

