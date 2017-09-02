Don’t Mess With Texas

Man in viral video scares off looters from robbing North Harris County store during Harvey

Looters in northeast Harris County thought they had found an easy target when they came across the empty Little York Food Mart in northeast Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.

The small shop in the 7000 block of Little York Road was void of workers and customers in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, like numerous other storms. The thieves were quickly chased off however by when they came across Nash John, who was armed with a shotgun.

“Don’t go back in that store. I’m going to tell you one time. I’m not scared to shoot you,” John said to the men in a viral Facebook video that’s been viewed 2.7 million times as of Thursday. “I’m an ex fu***** SWAT deputy, I will cut your a** in half.”

The looters quickly disperse, especially as John is seen walking toward the store, his shotgun slung over his shoulder.

Read more at the Houston Chronicle

