Donovan McNabb accused of sexual harassment; 3 NFL Network hosts suspended

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is among five ex-NFL players that have been accused of sexual misconduct by a former NFL Network staffer.

In an amended complaint to a wrongful termination lawsuit filed in October, Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist with the NFL Network from 2006 until October 2016, accuses McNabb of texting her explicit comments during his time as an analyst for the network. McNabb left the NFL Network back in 2013 and was fired by Fox Sports after pleading guilty to a DUI offense in 2015. The former Eagles quarterback is currently a radio host for ESPN, where he also makes regular appearances on shows like First Take.

McNabb did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for ESPN said, “We just learned of it and will begin an investigation.”

The NFL Network has suspended Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans — all former NFL players — as it looks into separate incidents of sexual harassment that Cantor alleges in her lawsuit. Former NFL Network analyst Warren Sapp, fired by the network in 2015 after being arrested for soliciting prostitution, was also named in the lawsuit. Bloomberg was first to report the news of the suspensions.

In the complaint, Cantor says that Faulk, an NFL Hall of Famer, groped her breasts and exposed his genitals while demanding oral sex. She accuses Evans, a former fullback, of texting her nude pictures, while she says Taylor, a former cornerback, sent her a video of him masturbating while in the shower.

Cantor also alleges that former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger, now the president of Bill Simmons Media Group, groped her and rubbed his crotch against her. The media company called the allegations “very serious and disturbing” and placed Weinberger on leave indefinitely while it investigates the charges.

The NFL Network declined to comment beyond its confirmation that it had suspended the former players. Representatives for Faulk, Evans and Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the lawsuits are the most high-profile allegations of sexual misconduct in the sports world, they aren’t the first cases this year. Back in July, Fox Sports fired executive Jamie Horowitz after claims of sexual misconduct surfaced, and Sportsnet fired former MLB catcher Gregg Zaun after inappropriate workplace behavior surfaces last month.

Last week, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who had been working as a radio analyst for the Seattle Seahawks, was accused in a lawsuit of sexual harassment by an assistant at his sports marketing firm.

Here is the full amended lawsuit:

