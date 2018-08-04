Donald Trump’s winning 2020 slogan: ‘I’m Not a Socialist’

If Donald Trump wants to win the presidency again, his 2020 campaign slogan ought to be “Vote Trump — I’m Not a Socialist.”
That’s only partially tongue-in-cheek. Trump did say at his recent rally in Tampa that he was poised to unveil “Keep America Great” for his re-election effort. But “I’m Not a Socialist” is just as good.
This socialism-in-America thing is getting out of control — and what’s emerging as a contributing factor is that even the media pundits who detest socialism aren’t hitting the nail on the head on why socialism, why all socialism’s johnny-come-lately candidates in the Democratic Party, should take a hike.
It’s not just the fact socialism fails — though it does fail, and spectacularly so.
It’s not just the abundance of figures that point to all of socialism’s failures — the current state of oil-rich Venezuela, the dismal economy of Cuba, the suffering over-taxed class of France during the Francois Hollande years.
It’s not just that every socialist policy and platform put forth by the likes of Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kaniela Ing and the rest — the rest of the near-40 democratic socialist-tied candidates seeking various political seats this year — crumble in the face of financial realities, in the light of common sense. Want to see a duck and dodge in action? Ask a socialist the simple question, “Who pays?”
Those are all valid arguments to make against socialism, all notable and irrefutable comments. Those are all pundit-worthy bullet-points to bring to the forefront. But there’s a simpler and more pointed reason for Americans to fight socialism. There’s a shorter argument the pundits can make.
It’s that it’s socialism.
It’s that it’s socialism and this is America, and the two don’t, and should never, mix. No more argument needed. No more explanations warranted.
America is a democratic-republic, run by a Constitution that carries the principle of limited governance, developed by a group of founders who believed strongly in the concept of God-given rights. Individualism and capitalism are our strengths; government control and regulation, our albatrosses.
Socialism is not American. Socialists are un-American. Arguing the fine points of why socialism is a rot for America seems akin to arguing why child molesters shouldn’t molest children. The label “child molester” speaks for itself; no supporting documentation needed.
Well, same with uttering the words “socialism” and “America” in the same breath. Bam, drop mike, move on.
“I’m Not a Socialist” — that’s the campaign slogan for Trump. And if anyone, he’s the guy to carry it off. MAGA? Make America Great Again? Done. Now, going forward, let’s keep America great. And the way to do that is by kicking socialism to the curb.
That’s the winning message that goes to the heart of what’s threatening America, what’s ailing America, and what the people need to hear from their next presidential candidate.
The candidate who can best encapsulate that is the one who most deserves to lead.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
The DemoRATS are communists plain and simple and the RINOS are socialists, who want to become communists. Great article, Cheryl Chumley at the Washington Times!!!!!!!
He could open each rally similar to speakers at a 12 step meeting stating: Hi! I’m Donald J. Trump and I am NOT a Socialist. My goal is to “Keep America Great”.
The demented Liberal Democrats, there useful idiot Snowflakes and the RINO’s appear to forget that Donald Trump had it all, but he decided to become President of the U.S. and be beat up, belittled and hated by the demented Liberal Democrats, there useful idiot Snowflakes and the RINO’s all because he wanted to make America Great Again.
He didn’t become wealthy by being a corrupt self-serving professional politician. He became wealthy by being a successful businessman and that is exactly what this country needs.
I agree, we need to put a STOP to this Socialit/COMMUNIST BS, or we will no longer be a “free” Republic–it is just that simple. The damned Communist have been BRAINWASHING several generations of this country’s kids to be GOOD little Communist SHEEP–incapable of independent thought, DEPENDENT on government to “take care of” them, and are graduating MILLIONS of these Communist-indoctrinated sheep every YEAR. it is only a matter of time before they simply OVERWHELM those of us with common sense and “unwashed” brains and ELECT these vermin to power, if we don’t call a HALT to this BLATANT takeover of our educational system and LARGE swaths of our government!
Polls right now show that Americans–on BOTH sides of the “political” aisle–are DEAD-SET opposed to Socialism. Pres. Trump needs to draw a CLEAR line of distinction between his free market #MAGA vision of a FREE America, and the scheming, power-mad LEFTISTS and THEIR plans to DESTROY this country with their Left-tard “socialist” LUNACY that has only created FAILURE and POVERTY everywhere it came to power.