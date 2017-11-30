Donald Trump zings NFL as ratings dip, protests surge

President Trump took a jab Tuesday at the NFL’s declining viewership after a week in which television ratings were down but the number of players refusing to stand for the national anthem was up.
He tweeted that the NFL is having trouble filling stadiums because the “American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem.”
At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017
The NFL’s Thanksgiving games were turkeys from a ratings standpoint, hitting multiyear lows in all three time slots, while three of the four national windows on Sunday also experienced drops from last year, according to Sports Business Daily.
Meanwhile, the number of players refusing to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” jumped from five to 19 in Week 12, according to the ESPN tally.
The increase was due mainly to Seattle Seahawks, which saw 11 players sit or kneel after standing during the previous week’s Salute to Service game honoring the military.
This season’s 6.3 percent decline in ratings represents $500 million in lost revenue for the NFL’s television partners, Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, according to Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis in a Nov. 16 report.
He blamed the drop on schedule changes, “bad football,” the move of two teams to Los Angeles as well as the protests, adding that the networks will need a “fundamental restructuring of TV windows to avoid losing even more money in the years ahead.”
The first and second Thanksgiving games registered the lowest ratings in those time slots since 2008, while the third contest between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins saw the smallest viewership since NBC began airing the primetime game in 2012.
“The NFL protesters are kneeling themselves out of a job,” said BizPac Review’s Samantha Chang in a Nov. 24 article.
On Friday, the president singled out Friday NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, currently in negotiations with team owners for a contract extension, saying that he had “lost control of the hemorrhaging league.”
Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
President Trump as always knows the pulse of the people. I just heard on the Fox Business Channel, with Stuart Varney, that the National Football Thug League, under Roger Gutless Goodell, is going to give one hundred million dollars to “social justice” organizations / associations. So, in essence, the National Football Thug League is nothing but a political organization. Look how silent the gutless owners in the National Football Thug League are! One knows what will happen when this money is disbursed to these “social justice” organizations / associations. These thugs in these social justice organizations will line their own pockets!
Do so appreciate a POTUS who feels free to speak his mind on ‘whatever be the subject’ without feeling the need to test the winds of a fickle public, initiate a poll formulate the odds, then share ‘his opinion’, etc. Indeed of the same mind regarding the vitriolic disrespect being demonstrated by an infinitesimal dishonoring portion of our society who, while being privileged beyond belief, continually look for reasons to bite the hands of those who feed them. The Nationally Funded League(of chronic malcontents) is indeed in the throes of bleeding out…and as has been their anti-American mantra from the onset in disrespecting and sullying that which patriotic American’s holds near and dear,….one can expect increased efforts in deflection of responsibility as their crooked finger pointing will continue until such time(unless) an individual of moral fiber and heretofore unrecognizable fortitude takes the reins of the spiraling-downward dying-pasttime that has morphed from an American pastime to a National Disgrace.
There are a still a few hangers-on scattered sparsely throughout the littered stadiums and fan-addicts at home in their recliners panting for more. Considering their willingness to scrap patriotism and love of country for their weekend fix….the game has slunk into the throes of little else than “American Fool’sBall”.
The federal government, which the flag stands for is not the problem, it’s the state and city governments, that are. So why are the NFL players protesting against, the flag?
Football was as American as Apple Pie. But that is over now. As far as I am concerned football can go by the wayside and I won’t miss it one bit. I hope in the long run these rich players lose their jobs.
Ever notice that you rarely see a white player joining all the black players who are kneeling/sitting? After all, there are some wannabes though.
I enjoy being able to do things and go places without watching or listening to NFL games. It’s amazing how easy it is to turn your back on protest football…
What is really being missed by all the kneeling is how the cameras being focused on them make them look like dangerous miscreants. Many viewers, like myself have stopped watching pro-football for the same reasons we never watched pro-wrestling – we don’t enjoy thuggish behavior & don’t want our kids to think it is OK.
Would anyone want their next door neighbor to look or act like any of these “kneelers?”
I stopped watching all NFL and NBA games in 2016 and found many more pleasing events to attend and support.
Kneeling is better than black power salutes or failing to show minimal respect in other ways while standing as many of the NFL bums are seen doing. Do not count mere kneelers but add on those who would be given major demerits for lack of respect during the anthem, in one of a myriad of observable ways.
Respect the flag, the anthem and the country or forever lose many fans interest in the No Fans Left league!!