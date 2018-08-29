Donald Trump warns Evangelicals of Democrats ‘violently’ overturning his agenda

President Trump has urged Evangelical leaders to get their followers to the polls in November or face Democrats overturning his conservative agenda “violently.”
“You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve gotten,” Mr. Trump told the group at a White House dinner. “It’s not a question of like or dislike, it’s a question that they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they will do it quickly and violently. And violently. There is violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”
Mr. Trump’s comments came after reporters were required to leave the public portion of the event Monday night. An audio recording of his private remarks was obtained by several news outlets from someone who attended the dinner.
The president said the Nov. 6 election “is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment.”
“The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable,” he said of the administration’s opponents. “Part of it is because of some of the things I’ve done for you and for me and for my family, but I’ve done them.”
At his public rallies, Mr. Trump often predicts a “red wave” in November, although he said last week that he believes it will be difficult for the GOP not to lose seats in the House.
In his private comments Monday night, the president acknowledged the challenges that traditionally face the party in power during the midterms.
“The polls might be good, but a lot of them say they are going to vote in 2020, but they’re not going to vote if I’m not on a ballot,” he said. “I think we’re doing well, I think we’re popular, but there’s a real question as to whether people are going to vote if I’m not on the ballot. And I’m not on the ballot.”
He said evangelical leaders could help by galvanizing their congregations to vote.
“I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote. Because if they don’t — it’s November 6 — if they don’t vote, we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time,” he said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
He’s right. And he should’ve known there’d be a mole in the crowd. From now on they ought to confiscate all phones until after the meeting, then they can have them back.
They certainly need to prevent ANY recording device being in Trump’s presence..
How can we possibly know if Antifa is a “black” organziation if they have hoods covering their heads and faces?
President Trump is right.. the democrats will destroy everything that He has done for the American people.. they will destroy him and this country….it is very obvious that the democrats care NOTHING about the American people.. if they did, they would STOP these attacks on our president and on anyone who supports him…. They have shown that they care MORE about the illegal aliens who invade this country, then they do the welfare and safety of the American people…
HEAVEN HELP THIS COUNTRY!!!
I agree the Democrats are out to destroy anything Trump. They don’t care what it is, if is supported by Trump, They Gonna Get Him (mantra). Well, guess what, they’re causing the country to feel the same way about ANYTHING DEMOCRAT!
I can’t wait to vote against a Democrat!!
From what I have seen of the Antifa punks, I would say that 1) 85% live with mommy and daddy. 2) Are in love with the idea of “protesting” 3) had to tear themselves away from Xbox, PlayStation or any other gaming platform so they could “punch a Nazi” 4) cry like babies when law enforcement does their Constitutionally mandated job. 5) they haven’t got the surety of their convictions to show their faces, much less have a civil debate.
What a bunch of losers!
And you can bet, 90% of them would PEE THEIR PANTS if they had to fight someone one on one.
Yes, they are the radical leftist affluent white troublemakers we used to call anarchists. There are probably some blacks and muslims among them but most are caucasian and from upper middle class or rich families. They suffer from affluenza and lack of discipline as children. They live in mommy’s basement and pay for their destructive hobby, including bail with daddy’s dollars.
They are anti-capitalist, anti-conservative and anti-God.
Oh yes, SCARY BLACK PEOPLE, it’s hard to type because because I am laughing. These are not journalists. They are propaganda mouth pieces for ” TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. ” AFFECTING LARGE segments of the BRAINWASHED. Yes, they are violent being incited by these so called journalist / news reporters. Let me tell you PROPAGANDA REPORTERS for the NWO Lucerferian child sacrificing Pedophile elite, Hell is waiting for you. Liars , murderers, you are responsible for the death of millions. Your ANTIFEE along with head hunting radical Muslims, militant LGBTQ+ is coming after you traitors. You actually believe you can slander, dissemble, spin your lies and get away with it?The LORD GOD summons you to stand before Him for your crimes upon humanity.
Rev. 20.12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire. His servant, Peter
“The level of hatred, the level of anger is unbelievable,”
How did the Liberal Democrats become so deranged?